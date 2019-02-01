PFS Development – challenges and solutions, Pre-Filled Syringes East Coast is the place to debate

Pre-Filled Syringes East Coast Conference 2019

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Despite lucrative opportunities in the PFS industry, there are a few ongoing challenges that the key-leaders battle to overcome, including human factor considerations, new laws, user interface considerations and patient safety. SMi’s Pre-Filled Syringes East Coast Conference (8 - 9 April, Boston, US) is a place to debate these issues, engage with experts and determine strategy.One of the main features of the event will be what the future of Pre-Filled Syringes and what the drivers will be.Key sessions include:Design device strategy for successful implementation of connected devices- Case study of i-smart, a smart blister tracking device- Connectivity and data strategy for choosing the right programs- Setting up the all-important device development programs- Process of reorganizing funding and financing for device development platformsCedric Gysel, Health Care Solutions Design Manager, Johnson & Johnson DesignEarly stage device development and understanding cyber security- De-risk evaluation in terms of early stage device development- Digital estimations in terms of challenges for patience use and product integrity- Case study evidence to advise against rushing digital tools to the market and how to ensure they are robust enough- Advice on cyber security with new devices and the challenges within fieldMichael Song, Sr. Manager, Drug Delivery and Device Development, MedImmuneInteractive workshops on April 10th will provide insights into:• Glass and Polymer – Two Established Materials for Primary Containers – Identify the Best OptionLead by: Gerressheimer• Preparing for a Pre-Submission MeetingLead by: PAREXEL More debates, key-note presentations and case-studies are awaiting participants of the Pre-Filled Syringes East Coast Conference – view complete agenda at http://www.pfsamericas.com ----------------------------------------------------------Book by February 28th to SAVE $100----------------------------------------------------------Sponsored by:Aptar Pharma | CSS (CONNECTICUT SPRING & STAMPING) | Harro Höfliger | LONSTROFF | MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL | Owen Mumford | Polyplastics | SCHOTT | Steri-Tek | SUMITOMO RUBBER INDUSTRIES | 3P Innovation | West Pharmaceutical Services | ZEON | ZwickRoellLimited exhibition opportunities at this sell-out event, get in touch with Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6156 to discuss how to raise your profile in the most efficient and dynamic wayTwitter - follow #smipfsusaPre-Filled Syringes East Coast Conference | April 8 - 9, 2019 | Boston, USA



