PFS Development – challenges and solutions, Pre-Filled Syringes East Coast is the place to debate

Pre-Filled Syringes East Coast Conference 2019
One of the main features of the event will be what the future of Pre-Filled Syringes and what the drivers will be.
Key sessions include:
Design device strategy for successful implementation of connected devices
- Case study of i-smart, a smart blister tracking device
- Connectivity and data strategy for choosing the right programs
- Setting up the all-important device development programs
- Process of reorganizing funding and financing for device development platforms
Cedric Gysel, Health Care Solutions Design Manager, Johnson & Johnson Design
Early stage device development and understanding cyber security
- De-risk evaluation in terms of early stage device development
- Digital estimations in terms of challenges for patience use and product integrity
- Case study evidence to advise against rushing digital tools to the market and how to ensure they are robust enough
- Advice on cyber security with new devices and the challenges within field
Michael Song, Sr. Manager, Drug Delivery and Device Development, MedImmune
Interactive workshops on April 10th will provide insights into:
• Glass and Polymer – Two Established Materials for Primary Containers – Identify the Best Option
Lead by: Gerressheimer
• Preparing for a Pre-Submission Meeting
Lead by: PAREXEL
More debates, key-note presentations and case-studies are awaiting participants of the Pre-Filled Syringes East Coast Conference – view complete agenda at http://www.pfsamericas.com
