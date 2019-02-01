Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Joins Phoenix Life Sciences International as Company’s Vice President of Regulatory Affairs

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, CO, Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Phoenix Life Sciences International Limited (OTC: PLSI) (“Phoenix Life”), an international adaptive healthcare solutions company, today announced that David Steinman has joined as the company’s Vice President of Regulatory Affairs.



David Steinman holds over two decades of experience, including serving as Assistant United States Attorney where he served 5 years handling narcotics-related matters. Following his time with the States Attorney’s Office, he worked for Nestle USA, Sun Microsystems and RE/MAX LLC before becoming General Counsel for Concord Energy.

“As Phoenix Life expands its international operations, we are proud to add David Steinman to our leadership team,” said Phoenix Life Sciences International CEO Martin Tindall. “As we move forward with our mission to re-introduce plant-based pharmaceuticals to mainstream healthcare, Mr. Steinman’s role will be to further enhance the transparency and speed with which we navigate the evolving regulatory climates of countries around the world.”

“As global legalization of medical marijuana continues to spread, I stand behind Phoenix Life in providing patients in need with natural pharmaceutical alternatives to traditional treatments,” said David Steinman. “My background in controlled substances, combined with my time serving large corporations, has given me the experience needed to serve Phoenix Life’s unique nuances as medical marijuana moves toward legalization and social acceptance.”

To learn more about Phoenix Life Sciences International, please visit phoenixlife.co .

About Phoenix Life Sciences International Limited

Phoenix Life Sciences International Limited is an adaptive healthcare solutions company. Our business is to advance research and integrate programs and manufacturing of products that target and treat diabetes, pain, cancer, and address psychological, gastrointestinal, autoimmune, neurological and sleep disorders. We strive to create partnerships and integrate these programs for human health into communities worldwide as part of our Global Health Initiative.

