Portola Pharmaceuticals to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on Friday, March 1, 2019

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc.® (NASDAQ: PTLA) today announced that it will host a webcast and conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018, and provide a general business overview on Friday, March 1, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. ET (5:30 a.m. PT).

Conference Call Details
The live conference call on Friday, March 1, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. ET, can be accessed by phone by calling (844) 452-6828 from the United States and Canada or 1 (765) 507-2588 internationally and using the passcode 6999805. The webcast can be accessed live on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.portola.com. It will be archived for 30 days following the call.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Portola Pharmaceuticals is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that could significantly advance the fields of thrombosis and other hematologic diseases. The Company’s two FDA-approved medicines are Bevyxxa® (betrixaban), the first and only oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of VTE in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness, and Andexxa® [coagulation factor Xa (recombinant), inactivated-zhzo], the first and only antidote for the Factor Xa inhibitors rivaroxaban and apixaban. The company also is advancing cerdulatinib, a Syk/JAK inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic cancers.

