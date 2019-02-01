The Madison Square Garden Company Reports Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results

NEW YORK, Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE: MSG) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended December 31, 2018.



Effective July 1, 2018, the Company adopted ASU 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (ASC Topic 606), the new accounting standard for revenue recognition. The most significant impact of ASC Topic 606 in fiscal 2019 is a change in the timing of when certain Company revenue streams and professional sports team-related fulfillment expenses are recognized during the fiscal year. Prior period results have not been restated to reflect the adoption of ASC Topic 606 and, therefore, the Company’s consolidated and segment results for the fiscal 2019 second quarter are not directly comparable to the results for the second quarter of fiscal 2018.

For the fiscal 2019 second quarter, the Company generated revenues of $632.2 million, operating income of $78.3 million and adjusted operating income of $130.4 million.(1)(2)

Excluding the impact of ASC Topic 606, fiscal 2019 second quarter revenues would have been $593.6 million, an increase of 11% as compared with the prior year period. In addition, fiscal 2019 second quarter operating income would have been $46.8 million, a decrease of 36%, and adjusted operating income would have been $98.9 million, a decrease of 17%, both as compared to the prior year period.(3)

Fiscal 2019 second quarter results on a reported basis, as well as excluding the impact of ASC Topic 606, both include $40.8 million in net provisions for certain team personnel transactions, as compared to $2.8 million in the prior year quarter.

Executive Chairman and CEO Jim Dolan said, “Demand for our core assets and brands drove solid second quarter financial results, including strong growth across bookings, the Christmas Spectacular, sponsorship and signage and media rights. At the same time, we continue to make progress on two strategic priorities for our Company - our proposed Sports business spin-off and our MSG Sphere venues. Looking ahead, we remain confident that our Company is positioned to deliver long-term growth and value creation for shareholders.”

/EIN News/ -- Results from Operations

Segment results for the quarters ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 are as follows:

Revenues Operating

Income (Loss) Adjusted Operating

Income (Loss) $ millions F’Q2

2019 F’Q2

2018 %

Change F’Q2

2019 F’Q2

2018 %

Change F’Q2

2019 F’Q2

2018 %

Change MSG Entertainment $ 316.5 $ 271.2 17% $ 93.3 $ 74.8 25% $ 101.0 $ 82.2 23% MSG Sports 315.8 265.1 19% 41.8 49.9 (16)% 48.6 55.7 (13)% Corporate and Other (4) (0.2) — NM (49.6) (45.5) (9)% (19.2) (18.9) (2)% Purchase accounting adjustments — — NM (7.2) (5.9) (23)% — — NM Total Company $ 632.2 $ 536.3 18% $ 78.3 $ 73.4 7% $ 130.4 $ 119.0 10%

Note: Does not foot due to rounding

See page 3 of this earnings release for the definition of adjusted operating income (loss) included in the discussion of non-GAAP financial measures. Fiscal 2018 second quarter operating results did not include a full quarter of results for Obscura Digital, which the Company acquired on November 20, 2017. Accordingly, the Company's results for fiscal 2019 are not directly comparable to fiscal 2018 results. In addition, the Company records TAO Group’s operating results in its consolidated statements of operations on a three-month lag basis. See page 7 of this earnings release for a reconciliation of adjusted operating income (loss) to adjusted operating income (loss) excluding the impact of ASC Topic 606. Corporate and Other primarily consists of unallocated corporate general and administrative costs (including costs associated with business development initiatives) and unallocated venue-related depreciation and amortization expense, as well as inter-segment eliminations.

MSG Entertainment

For the fiscal 2019 second quarter, MSG Entertainment revenues of $316.5 million increased 17%, as compared to the prior year period. This primarily reflects higher overall event-related revenues at the Company's venues, an increase in revenues for the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production and, to a lesser extent, higher sponsorship and signage and suite license fee revenue. The increase in revenues for the Christmas Spectacular production was primarily due to higher ticket-related revenue, mainly as a result of higher average ticket prices and an increase in average per-show paid attendance.

Fiscal 2019 second quarter operating income of $93.3 million increased 25% and adjusted operating income of $101.0 million increased 23%, both as compared to the prior year period. The increase in operating income and adjusted operating income primarily reflects higher revenues, partially offset by an increase in direct operating expenses and, to a lesser extent, higher selling, general and administrative expenses. The increase in direct operating expenses was primarily due to higher overall event-related expenses at the Company's venues, and, to a lesser extent, higher expenses for the Christmas Spectacular production and TAO Group, as well as the impact of a full quarter of Obscura Digital expenses. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses was primarily due to TAO Group venue pre-opening costs, the impact of a full quarter of Obscura Digital expenses, higher professional fees and employee compensation and related benefits.

Excluding the impact of ASC Topic 606, fiscal 2019 second quarter MSG Entertainment revenues would have been $325.0 million, an increase of 20% as compared to the prior year period. In addition, fiscal 2019 second quarter operating income would have been $90.8 million, an increase of 21%, and adjusted operating income would have been $98.5 million, an increase of 20%, both as compared to the prior year period.

MSG Sports

For the fiscal 2019 second quarter, MSG Sports revenues of $315.8 million increased 19%, as compared to the prior year period, primarily due to ASC Topic 606, which impacted the timing of various revenue streams. The overall increase in revenues reflects higher local media rights fees from MSG Networks Inc., as well as increased league distributions, event-related revenues from other live sporting events, suite license fee revenue, professional sports teams’ pre/regular season ticket-related revenue and sponsorship and signage revenues. This was partially offset by lower revenues from professional sports teams’ pre/regular season food, beverage and merchandise sales.

Second quarter operating income of $41.8 million decreased by 16% and adjusted operating income of $48.6 million decreased by 13%, both as compared to the prior year period. This reflects higher direct operating expenses and, to a lesser extent, an increase in selling, general and administrative expenses, which more than offset higher revenues. The increase in direct operating expenses was primarily driven by higher net provisions for certain team personnel transactions and, to a lesser extent, the impact on team personnel compensation from the adoption of ASC Topic 606. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses was primarily due to higher employee compensation and related benefits and higher corporate general and administrative expenses.

Excluding the impact of ASC Topic 606, fiscal 2019 second quarter MSG Sports revenues would have been $268.7 million, an increase of 1% as compared to the prior year period. In addition, fiscal 2019 second quarter operating income would have been $12.9 million, a decrease of $37.1 million, and adjusted operating income would have been $19.7 million, a decrease of $36.0 million, both as compared to the prior year period. Fiscal 2019 second quarter results include $40.8 million in net provisions for certain team personnel transactions, as compared to $2.8 million in the prior year quarter.

Corporate and Other

For the fiscal 2019 second quarter, Corporate and Other’s operating loss of $49.6 million and adjusted operating loss of $19.2 million increased by 9% and 2%, respectively, both as compared with the prior year period, due to higher selling, general and administrative expenses. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses was primarily due to higher employee compensation and related benefits (including share-based compensation) and costs associated with the proposed spin-off transaction, partially offset by lower expenses related to the Company's business development initiatives.

About The Madison Square Garden Company

The Madison Square Garden Company (MSG) is a world leader in live sports and entertainment experiences. The company presents or hosts a broad array of premier events in its diverse collection of iconic venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA; The Chicago Theatre; and the Wang Theatre in Boston. Other MSG properties include legendary sports franchises: the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams - the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams through Counter Logic Gaming, a leading North American esports organization, and Knicks Gaming, MSG’s NBA 2K League franchise. In addition, the Company features the popular original production - the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes - and through Boston Calling Events, produces New England’s preeminent Boston Calling Music Festival. Also under the MSG umbrella is TAO Group, a world-class hospitality group with globally-recognized entertainment dining and nightlife brands: Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Vandal. More information is available at www.themadisonsquaregardencompany.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We define adjusted operating income (loss), which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as operating income (loss) before 1) depreciation, amortization and impairments of property and equipment and intangible assets, 2) share-based compensation expense or benefit, 3) restructuring charges or credits, 4) gains or losses on sales or dispositions of businesses and 5) the impact of purchase accounting adjustments related to business acquisitions. Because it is based upon operating income (loss), adjusted operating income (loss) also excludes interest expense (including cash interest expense) and other non-operating income and expense items. We believe that the exclusion of share-based compensation expense or benefit allows investors to better track the performance of the various operating units of our business without regard to the settlement of an obligation that is not expected to be made in cash. Effective July 1, 2018, we adopted ASU 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (ASC Topic 606), the new accounting standard for revenue recognition. The most significant impact of ASC Topic 606 in fiscal year 2019 is a change in the timing of when certain Company revenue streams and professional sports team-related fulfillment expenses are recognized during the fiscal year. During fiscal year 2019, while we are presenting transition disclosures related to ASC Topic 606, we also present adjusted operating income (loss) excluding the impact of ASC Topic 606.

We believe adjusted operating income (loss) including and excluding the impact of ASC Topic 606 are appropriate measures for evaluating the operating performance of our business segments and the Company on a consolidated basis. Adjusted operating income (loss) and similar measures with similar titles are common performance measures used by investors and analysts to analyze our performance. Internally, we use revenues and adjusted operating income (loss) as the most important indicators of our business performance, and evaluate management’s effectiveness with specific reference to these indicators, including, during fiscal year 2019, evaluating management's performance with reference to adjusted operating income (loss) excluding the impact of ASC Topic 606. Adjusted operating income (loss) should be viewed as a supplement to and not a substitute for operating income (loss), net income (loss), cash flows from operating activities, and other measures of performance and/or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Since adjusted operating income (loss) is not a measure of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, this measure may not be comparable to similar measures with similar titles used by other companies. For a reconciliation of operating income (loss) to adjusted operating income (loss), please see page 5 of this release. For a reconciliation of adjusted operating income (loss) to adjusted operating income (loss) excluding the impact of ASC Topic 606, please see pages 7 and 8 of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results, developments and events may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including financial community and rating agency perceptions of the Company and its business, operations, financial condition and the industry in which it operates and the factors described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections titled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” contained therein. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein.

Contacts:

Kimberly Kerns

Chief Communications Officer

The Madison Square Garden Company

(212) 465-6442 Ari Danes, CFA

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasury

The Madison Square Garden Company

(212) 465-6072

Conference Call Information:

The conference call will be Webcast live today at 10:00 a.m. ET at www.themadisonsquaregardencompany.com

Conference call dial-in number is 877-347-9170 / Conference ID Number 9488332

Conference call replay number is 855-859-2056 / Conference ID Number 9488332 until February 8, 2019

THE MADISON SQUARE GARDEN COMPANY



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenues $ 632,187 $ 536,302 $ 850,322 $ 781,517 Direct operating expenses 386,809 311,614 510,718 435,094 Selling, general and administrative expenses 136,935 120,729 252,256 226,413 Depreciation and amortization 30,166 30,544 59,856 61,090 Operating income 78,277 73,415 27,492 58,920 Other income (expense): Earnings (loss) in equity method investments 9,487 (2,608 ) 20,012 2,117 Interest income 6,899 5,378 14,073 9,764 Interest expense (5,176 ) (3,798 ) (9,209 ) (7,509 ) Miscellaneous expense, net (12,863 ) (1,228 ) (9,096 ) (2,238 ) Income from operations before income taxes 76,624 71,159 43,272 61,054 Income tax benefit (expense) (656 ) 116,832 (1,352 ) 116,070 Net income 75,968 187,991 41,920 177,124 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests (3,142 ) (767 ) (3,655 ) 133 Less: Net loss attributable to nonredeemable noncontrolling interests (2,489 ) (855 ) (3,812 ) (1,515 ) Net income attributable to The Madison Square Garden Company’s stockholders $ 81,599 $ 189,613 $ 49,387 $ 178,506 Basic earnings per common share attributable to The Madison Square Garden Company’s stockholders $ 3.43 $ 8.03 $ 2.08 $ 7.57 Diluted earnings per common share attributable to The Madison Square Garden Company’s stockholders $ 3.42 $ 7.96 $ 2.07 $ 7.48 Basic weighted-average number of common shares outstanding 23,777 23,621 23,742 23,594 Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding 23,840 23,813 23,860 23,861

In the first quarter of fiscal 2019, the Company adopted ASU No. 2017-07. The adoption of this standard resulted in the non-service cost components of net periodic benefit cost to be presented separately in the income statement from the service cost component and the non-service cost components to no longer be included in the subtotal for operating income. As this standard was applied retrospectively, the Company reclassified $0.3 million and $0.7 million of net periodic benefit cost from direct operating expenses and selling, general and administrative expenses, respectively, to miscellaneous expense within other income (expense) in the accompanying consolidated statements of operations for the three months ended December 31, 2017. For the six months ended December 31, 2017, the Company reclassified $0.5 million and $1.5 million of net periodic benefit cost from direct operating expenses and selling, general and administrative expenses, respectively, to miscellaneous expense within other income (expense) in the accompanying consolidated statements of operations. Furthermore, all prior period amounts presented throughout this release reflect reclassifications made as a result of the adoption of ASU No. 2017-07.





THE MADISON SQUARE GARDEN COMPANY

ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

The following is a description of the adjustments to operating income (loss) in arriving at adjusted operating income (loss) as described in this earnings release:

Share-based compensation expense. This adjustment eliminates the compensation expense relating to restricted stock units and stock options granted under our employee stock plan and non-employee director plan in all periods.

This adjustment eliminates the compensation expense relating to restricted stock units and stock options granted under our employee stock plan and non-employee director plan in all periods. Depreciation and amortization. This adjustment eliminates depreciation, amortization and impairments of property and equipment and intangible assets in all periods.

This adjustment eliminates depreciation, amortization and impairments of property and equipment and intangible assets in all periods. Purchase accounting adjustments. This adjustment eliminates the impact of various purchase accounting adjustments related to business acquisitions, primarily favorable / unfavorable lease agreements of the acquiree.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Operating income $ 78,277 $ 73,415 $ 27,492 $ 58,920 Share-based compensation 20,215 13,912 30,404 26,816 Depreciation and amortization (1) 30,166 30,544 59,856 61,090 Other purchase accounting adjustments 1,735 1,133 2,748 2,324 Adjusted operating income $ 130,393 $ 119,004 $ 120,500 $ 149,150

_________________

Includes depreciation and amortization related to purchase accounting adjustments.

THE MADISON SQUARE GARDEN COMPANY



CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS DATA

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited) REVENUES Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 % Change MSG Entertainment $ 316,514 $ 271,216 17% MSG Sports 315,843 265,086 19% Inter-segment eliminations (170 ) — NM The Madison Square Garden Company Total $ 632,187 $ 536,302 18% Six Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 % Change MSG Entertainment $ 479,467 $ 435,497 10% MSG Sports 371,195 346,020 7% Inter-segment eliminations (340 ) — NM The Madison Square Garden Company Total $ 850,322 $ 781,517 9%





OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) AND ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) Operating Income

(Loss) Adjusted Operating

Income (Loss) Three Months Ended

December 31, Three Months Ended

December 31, 2018 2017 % Change 2018 2017 % Change MSG Entertainment $ 93,274 $ 74,832 25 % $ 101,003 $ 82,245 23% MSG Sports 41,832 49,920 (16 )% 48,634 55,674 (13)% Corporate and Other (49,628 ) (45,460 ) (9 )% (19,244 ) (18,915 ) (2)% Purchase accounting adjustments (7,201 ) (5,877 ) (23 )% — — NM The Madison Square Garden Company Total $ 78,277 $ 73,415 7 % $ 130,393 $ 119,004 10% Operating Income

(Loss) Adjusted Operating

Income (Loss) Six Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2018 2017 % Change 2018 2017 % Change MSG Entertainment $ 94,991 $ 84,997 12 % $ 110,043 $ 100,472 10% MSG Sports 37,706 70,244 (46 )% 49,222 82,140 (40)% Corporate and Other (92,995 ) (85,074 ) (9 )% (38,765 ) (33,462 ) (16)% Purchase accounting adjustments (12,210 ) (11,247 ) (9 )% — — NM The Madison Square Garden Company Total $ 27,492 $ 58,920 (53 )% $ 120,500 $ 149,150 (19)%

THE MADISON SQUARE GARDEN COMPANY



IMPACT FROM ADOPTION OF ASC TOPIC 606

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 As Reported

under ASC

Topic 606 Impact from

the adoption

of

ASC Topic

606 Amounts

without

adoption

of ASC Topic

606 Three Months Ended

December 31,

2017, As

Reported MSG Entertainment: Revenues $ 316,514 $ 8,519 $ 325,033 $ 271,216 Operating income 93,274 (2,501 ) 90,773 74,832 Share-based compensation expense 3,960 — 3,960 3,051 Depreciation and amortization 3,769 — 3,769 4,362 Adjusted operating income $ 101,003 $ (2,501 ) $ 98,502 $ 82,245 MSG Sports: Revenues $ 315,843 $ (47,108 ) $ 268,735 $ 265,086 Operating income 41,832 (28,971 ) 12,861 49,920 Share-based compensation expense 4,818 — 4,818 3,905 Depreciation and amortization 1,984 — 1,984 1,849 Adjusted operating income $ 48,634 $ (28,971 ) $ 19,663 $ 55,674 The Madison Square Garden Company Total: Revenues $ 632,187 $ (38,589 ) $ 593,598 $ 536,302 Operating income 78,277 (31,472 ) 46,805 73,415 Share-based compensation expense 20,215 — 20,215 13,912 Depreciation and amortization 30,166 — 30,166 30,544 Other purchase accounting adjustments 1,735 — 1,735 1,133 Adjusted operating income $ 130,393 $ (31,472 ) $ 98,921 $ 119,004





THE MADISON SQUARE GARDEN COMPANY



﻿IMPACT FROM ADOPTION OF ASC TOPIC 606 (Continued)

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited) Six Months Ended December 31, 2018 As Reported

under ASC

Topic 606 Impact from

the adoption

of

ASC Topic

606 Amounts

without

adoption

of ASC Topic

606 Six Months Ended

December 31,

2017, As

Reported MSG Entertainment: Revenues $ 479,467 $ 13,545 $ 493,012 $ 435,497 Operating income 94,991 (2,170 ) 92,821 84,997 Share-based compensation expense 6,801 — 6,801 6,952 Depreciation and amortization 8,251 — 8,251 8,523 Adjusted operating income $ 110,043 $ (2,170 ) $ 107,873 $ 100,472 MSG Sports: Revenues $ 371,195 $ (11,776 ) $ 359,419 $ 346,020 Operating income 37,706 6,275 43,981 70,244 Share-based compensation expense 7,590 — 7,590 8,141 Depreciation and amortization 3,926 — 3,926 3,755 Adjusted operating income $ 49,222 $ 6,275 $ 55,497 $ 82,140 The Madison Square Garden Company Total: Revenues $ 850,322 $ 1,769 $ 852,091 $ 781,517 Operating income 27,492 4,105 31,597 58,920 Share-based compensation expense 30,404 — 30,404 26,816 Depreciation and amortization 59,856 — 59,856 61,090 Other purchase accounting adjustments 2,748 — 2,748 2,324 Adjusted operating income $ 120,500 $ 4,105 $ 124,605 $ 149,150





THE MADISON SQUARE GARDEN COMPANY



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited) December 31,

2018 June 30,

2018 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,227,861 $ 1,225,638 Restricted cash 23,717 30,982 Accounts receivable, net 157,310 100,725 Net related party receivables 2,394 567 Prepaid expenses 53,351 28,761 Other current assets 50,441 28,996 Total current assets 1,515,074 1,415,669 Investments and loans to nonconsolidated affiliates 94,292 209,951 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $761,165 and $713,357 as of December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018, respectively 1,288,412 1,253,671 Amortizable intangible assets, net 232,353 243,806 Indefinite-lived intangible assets 175,985 175,985 Goodwill 392,513 392,513 Other assets 99,880 44,578 Total assets $ 3,798,509 $ 3,736,173 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 34,300 $ 28,939 Net related party payables, current 21,616 13,675 Current portion of long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs 2,417 4,365 Accrued liabilities: Employee related costs 115,259 123,992 Other accrued liabilities 194,687 180,272 Collections due to promoters 60,069 89,513 Deferred revenue 299,646 324,749 Total current liabilities 727,994 765,505 Related party payables, noncurrent 172 — Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs 100,429 101,335 Defined benefit and other postretirement obligations 38,192 49,240 Other employee related costs 66,985 53,501 Deferred tax liabilities, net 80,042 78,968 Other liabilities 64,536 56,905 Total liabilities 1,078,350 1,105,454 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interests 72,770 76,684 The Madison Square Garden Company Stockholders’ Equity: Class A Common stock, par value $0.01, 120,000 shares authorized; 19,229 and 19,136 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018, respectively 204 204 Class B Common stock, par value $0.01, 30,000 shares authorized; 4,530 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018 45 45 Preferred stock, par value $0.01, 15,000 shares authorized; none outstanding as of December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018 — — Additional paid-in capital 2,812,880 2,817,873 Treasury stock, at cost, 1,219 and 1,312 shares as of December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018, respectively (207,790 ) (223,662 ) Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 66,963 (11,059 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (43,897 ) (46,918 ) Total The Madison Square Garden Company stockholders’ equity 2,628,405 2,536,483 Nonredeemable noncontrolling interests 18,984 17,552 Total equity 2,647,389 2,554,035 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity $ 3,798,509 $ 3,736,173









THE MADISON SQUARE GARDEN COMPANY



SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited) Six Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 28,519 $ 52,599 Net cash used in investing activities (15,878 ) (143,872 ) Net cash used in financing activities (18,081 ) (31,874 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 398 12 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (5,042 ) (123,135 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 1,256,620 1,272,114 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,251,578 $ 1,148,979







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.