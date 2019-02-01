Beneficial Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarter and Year End Results and Cash Dividend to Shareholders

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beneficial Bancorp, Inc. (“Beneficial” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ GS: BNCL), the parent company of Beneficial Bank (the “Bank”), today announced its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018. Beneficial recorded net income of $13.7 million and $47.8 million, or $0.19 and $0.65 per diluted share, for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018, respectively, compared to a net loss of $3.3 million and net income of $23.9 million, or ($0.05) and $0.32 per diluted share, for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2017. Net income for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2017 included a one- time $13.1 million charge, or $0.18 per diluted share, of additional income tax expense related to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and its impact on the re-measurement of our net deferred tax assets due to the reduction in the corporate income tax rate for 2018 to 21% from 35%.



On January 31, 2019, the Company declared a cash dividend of 6 cents per common share, payable on or after February 21, 2019, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on February 11, 2019.

Highlights for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018 are as follows:

Net interest margin totaled 3.38% and 3.29% for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018 compared to 3.28% and 3.12% for the same periods in 2017, respectively. During the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018, the net interest margin was positively impacted 15 and 9 basis points, respectively, by loan prepayment income compared to 23 and 7 basis points for the same periods in 2017.

Net interest income increased $2.1 million, or 4.7%, and $10.5 million, or 6.2%, for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018 compared to the same periods in the prior year.

During the year ended December 31, 2018, Beneficial recorded a $3.3 million net gain on the sale of the assets and liabilities of Beneficial Insurance Services, LLC, a former consolidated wholly owned subsidiary of Beneficial Bank.

Non-interest expense for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018 includes $848 thousand and $3.1 million, respectively, of professional fees associated with the pending merger of Beneficial with WSFS Financial Corporation.

Our non-performing assets to total assets ratio decreased to 0.52% at December 31, 2018 compared to 0.60% at December 31, 2017. Non-performing assets decreased $4.4 million to $30.5 million at December 31, 2018 from $34.9 million at December 31, 2017, which was primarily due to the sale of one large commercial non-performing loan totaling $7.6 million during 2018.

Asset quality metrics continued to remain strong with non-performing assets to total assets, excluding government guaranteed student loans, of 0.38% as of December 31, 2018. Our allowance for loan losses totaled $43.3 million, or 1.11% of total loans, as of December 31, 2018, compared to $43.3 million, or 1.07% of total loans, as of December 31, 2017.

Our effective tax rate decreased to 28.6% and 25.5% for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018, respectively, compared to 121.3% and 57.8% for the same periods in the prior year. The decrease in income tax expense and the effective tax rate for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018 compared to the same periods in 2017 is primarily due to the previously discussed $13.1 million of additional income tax expense recorded during the quarter ended December 31, 2017 related to the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, enacted on December 22, 2017, which lowered the federal corporate tax rate for 2018 to 21% from 35%.

During the year ended December 31, 2018, the Company purchased 945,400 shares under its previously announced stock repurchase plan. Our tangible capital to tangible assets ratio increased to 15.75% at December 31, 2018 compared to 15.33% at December 31, 2017. Tangible book value per share totaled $11.89 at December 31, 2018.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $5.81 billion at December 31, 2018 consistent with the $5.80 billion of total assets at December 31, 2017.

Cash and cash equivalents increased $294.9 million, or 52.9%, to $852.5 million at December 31, 2018, from $557.6 million at December 31, 2017. The increase in cash and cash equivalents was primarily driven by investment maturities and repayments and a decrease in our total loan portfolio.



Investments decreased $137.4 million, or 15.8%, to $733.4 million at December 31, 2018, compared to $870.8 million at December 31, 2017. We continue to focus on maintaining a high-quality investment portfolio that provides a steady stream of cash flows both in the current and in rising interest rate environments.

Loans decreased $139.5 million, or 3.5%, to $3.89 billion at December 31, 2018, from $4.03 billion at December 31, 2017. During the year ended December 31, 2018, our residential real estate portfolio increased $25.3 million, or 2.7%. However, this growth was offset by a $54.7 million decrease in our total commercial portfolio and an $110.1 million decrease in our total consumer loan portfolio. We continue to experience a number of large commercial loan payoffs as projects are completed and sold and financing is obtained from non-bank sources. The decrease in our consumer loan portfolio was due primarily to a $63.1 million decrease in indirect auto loans resulting from our planned run-off of this portfolio segment. As previously disclosed, we decided to exit the indirect auto lending business in the first quarter of 2017.

Deposits increased $22.1 million, or 0.5%, to $4.17 billion at December 31, 2018, from $4.15 billion at December 31, 2017. Deposit growth was primarily achieved through organic core deposit growth of $86.7 million in interest business checking accounts and $44.9 million of growth in time deposits, partially offset by the maturity of $75.4 million of higher cost brokered certificates of deposit, which we did not renew given our excess liquidity position. The growth in interest business checking accounts is primarily due to one large commercial deposit account.

Borrowings decreased $25.4 million to $515.0 million at December 31, 2018. During the year ended December 31, 2018, the Company paid off $25.8 million of a higher cost trust preferred debenture.

Stockholders’ equity increased $15.7 million, or 1.5%, to $1.05 billion at December 31, 2018, from $1.03 billion at December 31, 2017. The increase in stockholders’ equity was primarily due to $47.8 million of net income during the year ended December 31, 2018, partially offset by the declaration of cash dividends and stock repurchases.

Net Interest Income

For the quarter ended December 31, 2018, net interest income was $47.1 million, an increase of $2.1 million, or 4.7%, from the quarter ended December 31, 2017. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to an increase in yields on the investment and loan portfolios following recent Federal Reserve Bank federal funds rate increases. The Company also paid off $25.8 million of a higher cost trust preferred debenture during the first quarter of 2018. The net interest margin totaled 3.38% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 as compared to 3.28% for the same period in 2017. During the quarter ended December 31, 2018, the net interest margin was positively impacted by 15 basis points due to loan prepayments compared to a 23 basis points positive impact during the quarter ended December 31, 2017.

For the year ended December 31, 2018, Beneficial reported net interest income of $180.4 million, an increase of $10.5 million, or 6.2%, from the year ended December 31, 2017. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to an increase in yields on the investment and loan portfolios following recent Federal Reserve Bank federal funds rate increases. Our net interest margin increased to 3.29% for the year ended December 31, 2018, from 3.12% for 2017. During the year ended December 31, 2018, the net interest margin was positively impacted by nine basis points due to loan prepayments compared to a seven basis points positive impact during the year ended December 31, 2017.

Non-interest Income

For the quarter ended December 31, 2018, non-interest income totaled $4.9 million, a decrease of $2.2 million, or 31.0%, from the quarter ended December 31, 2017. The decrease was primarily due to the sale of the assets and liabilities of Beneficial Insurance Services, LLC on September 30, 2018. Beneficial Insurance Services, LLC contributed $1.6 million of income from insurance and advisory services during the quarter ended December 31, 2017.

For the year ended December 31, 2018, non-interest income totaled $28.9 million, an increase of $105 thousand, or 0.4%, from the year ended December 31, 2017. The increase was primarily due to a $3.3 million net gain on the sale of the assets and liabilities of Beneficial Insurance Services, LLC. This increase to non-interest income was partially offset by a $2.4 million decrease in income from insurance and advisory services during the year ended December 31, 2018 compared to the prior year. The increase was also partially offset by a $518 thousand decrease in mortgage banking and SBA income.

Non-interest Expense

For the quarter ended December 31, 2018, non-interest expense totaled $33.2 million, a decrease of $2.1 million, or 6.1%, from the quarter ended December 31, 2017. The decrease in non-interest expense was primarily due a $1.5 million decrease in marketing expense due to a reduction in advertising given the pending merger of Beneficial with WSFS Financial Corporation. The decrease in non-interest expense was also attributed to a $362 thousand decrease in net losses on other assets due to the $319 thousand gain on the sale of a closed branch during the fourth quarter of 2018.

For the year ended December 31, 2018, non-interest expense totaled $141.3 million, an increase of $2.5 million, or 1.8%, from the year ended December 31, 2017. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits of $2.8 million due primarily to the costs associated with the build out of Neumann Finance Company, our majority-owned equipment financing subsidiary, an increase in our minimum wage and annual merit increases. The increase in non-interest expense was also due to $3.1 million of professional fees associated with the previously mentioned pending merger of Beneficial with WSFS Financial Corporation. These increases to non-interest expense were partially offset by a $1.0 million decrease in net losses on other assets due to the $319 thousand gain on the sale of a closed branch during 2018 and $685 thousand of branch closure expenses recorded during the year ended December 31, 2017. These increases to non-interest expense were also partially offset by an $816 thousand decrease in stock-based compensation expense, and an $867 thousand decrease in intangible amortization expense as a result of certain intangible assets reaching the end of their estimated lives.

Income Taxes

For the quarter ended December 31, 2018, we recorded a provision for income taxes of $5.4 million, reflecting an effective tax rate of 28.6%, compared to a provision for income taxes of $19.1 million, reflecting an effective tax rate of 121.3%, for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. For the year ended December 31, 2018, we recorded a provision for income taxes of $16.2 million, reflecting an effective tax rate of 25.5%, compared to a provision for income taxes of $32.8 million, reflecting an effective tax rate of 57.8%, for the year ended December 31, 2017. The decrease in the effective tax rate in the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018 compared to the same periods a year ago is primarily due to the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which was enacted on December 22, 2017 and lowered the federal corporate tax rate for 2018 to 21% from 35%.

Asset Quality

Non-performing assets decreased $4.4 million to $30.5 million at December 31, 2018, compared to $34.9 million at December 31, 2017 and our ratio of non-performing assets to total assets decreased to 0.52% at December 31, 2018 compared to 0.60% at December 31, 2017. The decrease was primarily due to the sale of one large commercial non-performing loan totaling $7.6 million during 2018. Net charge-offs for the year ended December 31, 2018, totaled $4.6 million, or 12 basis points of average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $3.1 million, or 8 basis points annualized of average loans, in 2017. As a result of net charge-offs, we recorded a $4.6 million provision for loan losses during the year ended December 31, 2018 compared to a $3.1 million provision for loan losses during the prior year. Our allowance for loan losses totaled $43.3 million, or 1.11% of total loans, as of December 31, 2018, compared to $43.3 million, or 1.07% of total loans, as of December 31, 2017.

Capital

Beneficial’s and the Bank’s capital position remains strong relative to current regulatory requirements. Beneficial and the Bank continue to have substantial liquidity that has been retained in cash or invested in high quality government-backed securities. As of December 31, 2018, Beneficial’s tangible capital to tangible assets totaled 15.75%. In addition, at December 31, 2018, we had the ability to borrow up to $2.2 billion combined from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh and the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia. Beneficial’s capital ratios are considered to be well capitalized and are as follows:

Minimum Well Excess Capital 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 12/31/2017 Capitalized Ratio 12/31/2018 Tier 1 Leverage (to average assets) 16.03% 15.78% 16.19% 5.0% $630,294 Common Equity Tier 1 Capital (to risk weighted assets) 23.11% 22.55% 22.12% 6.5% 658,404 Tier 1 Capital (to risk weighted assets) 23.11% 22.55% 22.76% 8.0% 598,933 Total Capital Ratio (to risk weighted assets) 24.20% 23.64% 23.84% 10.0% 563,021

The Bank's capital ratios are considered to be well capitalized and are as follows:

Minimum Well Excess Capital 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 12/31/2017 Capitalized Ratio 12/31/2018 Tier 1 Leverage (to average assets) 13.61% 13.36% 14.46% 5.0% $492,325 Common Equity Tier 1 Capital (to risk weighted assets) 19.63% 19.10% 20.34% 6.5% 520,427 Tier 1 Capital (to risk weighted assets) 19.63% 19.10% 20.34% 8.0% 460,957 Total Capital Ratio (to risk weighted assets) 20.72% 20.19% 21.42% 10.0% 425,044

Maintaining strong capital levels remains one of our top priorities. Our capital levels are in excess of well capitalized levels under Basel III regulatory requirements.



About Beneficial Bancorp, Inc.

Beneficial is a community-based, diversified financial services company providing consumer and commercial banking services. Its principal subsidiary, Beneficial Bank, has served individuals and businesses in the Delaware Valley area since 1853. The Bank is the oldest and largest bank headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with 61 offices in the greater Philadelphia and South New Jersey regions. Equipment leasing services are offered through Beneficial Equipment Leasing Corporation, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bank, and Neumann Finance Company, which is a majority owned subsidiary of the Bank. For more information about the Bank and Beneficial, please visit www.thebeneficial.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, which can be identified by the use of words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements and all other statements that are not historic facts are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors. These factors include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in the interest rate environment, legislative or regulatory changes that may adversely affect our business, changes in accounting policies and practices, changes in competition and demand for financial services, adverse changes in the securities markets, changes in deposit flows, changes in the quality or composition of Beneficial’s loan or investment portfolios and our ability to complete our previously announced business combination with WSFS Financial Corporation. Additionally, other risks and uncertainties may be described in Beneficial’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or its other reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks materialize, actual results may vary from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, Beneficial assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

BENEFICIAL BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)

December 31, September 30, December 31, 2018 2018 2017 ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents: Cash and due from banks $60,231 $46,919 $45,048 Interest-bearing deposits 792,244 796,019 512,567 Total cash and cash equivalents 852,475 842,938 557,615 Investment securities: Available-for-sale 285,622 287,060 310,308 Held-to-maturity 424,571 438,649 537,302 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 23,182 23,182 23,210 Total investment securities 733,375 748,891 870,820 Loans and leases: 3,894,605 3,926,381 4,034,130 Allowance for loan and lease losses (43,262) (43,137) (43,267) Net loans and leases 3,851,343 3,883,244 3,990,863 Accrued interest receivable 18,751 18,519 17,512 Bank premises and equipment, net 67,488 68,723 70,573 Other assets: Goodwill 159,671 159,671 169,002 Bank owned life insurance 81,035 80,793 80,172 Other intangibles 1,330 1,428 2,884 Other assets 41,457 63,416 39,387 Total other assets 283,493 305,308 291,445 Total assets $5,806,925 $5,867,623 $5,798,828 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest bearing deposits $557,535 $552,111 $563,185 Interest bearing deposits 3,615,063 3,694,869 3,587,308 Total deposits 4,172,598 4,246,980 4,150,493 Borrowed funds 515,000 515,000 540,439 Other liabilities 69,177 68,497 73,006 Total liabilities 4,756,775 4,830,477 4,763,938 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock – $.01 par value - - - Common stock – $.01 par value 848 848 845 Additional paid-in capital 818,886 812,346 799,658 Unearned common stock held by employee stock ownership plan (24,610) (25,227) (27,078) Retained earnings 422,875 413,481 405,497 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (28,780) (28,148) (26,127) Treasury stock, at cost (139,227) (136,622) (118,497) Total Beneficial Bancorp, Inc. stockholders’ equity 1,049,992 1,036,678 1,034,298 Noncontrolling interest 158 468 592 Total stockholders' equity 1,050,150 1,037,146 1,034,890 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $5,806,925 $5,867,623 $5,798,828

BENEFICIAL BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 INTEREST INCOME: Interest and fees on loans and leases $46,363 $44,990 $45,736 $179,821 $172,404 Interest on overnight investments 4,876 3,524 1,664 12,769 4,330 Interest and dividends on investment securities: Taxable 4,585 4,543 5,067 19,116 21,058 Tax-exempt 18 18 18 72 76 Total interest income 55,842 53,075 52,485 211,778 197,868 INTEREST EXPENSE: Interest on deposits: Interest bearing checking accounts 751 708 599 2,746 2,442 Money market and savings deposits 2,514 2,227 1,513 8,156 5,981 Time deposits 3,264 2,950 2,681 11,493 9,698 Total 6,529 5,885 4,793 22,395 18,121 Interest on borrowed funds 2,232 2,233 2,740 9,019 9,879 Total interest expense 8,761 8,118 7,533 31,414 28,000 Net interest income 47,081 44,957 44,952 180,364 169,868 Provision for loan and lease losses - 1,916 1,018 4,581 3,118 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 47,081 43,041 43,934 175,783 166,750 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Insurance and advisory commission and fee income - 1,356 1,607 4,681 7,124 Service charges and other income 4,838 4,942 5,200 19,207 19,543 Mortgage banking and SBA income 106 309 358 1,587 2,105 Net gain on sale of insurance agency - 3,297 - 3,297 - Net (loss) gain on investment securities (2) (23) - 98 (7) Total non-interest income 4,942 9,881 7,165 28,870 28,765 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 19,066 19,482 19,555 78,253 75,225 Occupancy expense 2,540 2,520 2,590 10,580 10,336 Depreciation, amortization and maintenance 2,367 2,300 2,324 9,244 9,507 Marketing expense 25 1,478 1,525 4,897 4,684 Intangible amortization expense 98 199 213 696 1,563 FDIC insurance 400 416 431 1,658 1,744 Merger charges 848 2,261 - 3,109 - Professional fees 993 1,130 1,370 4,360 4,606 Classified loan and other real estate owned related expense 330 356 188 1,274 1,136 Other 6,566 6,243 7,182 27,191 29,996 Total non-interest expense 33,233 36,385 35,378 141,262 138,797 Income before income taxes 18,790 16,537 15,721 63,391 56,718 Income tax expense 5,374 4,286 19,065 16,156 32,794 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME $13,416 $12,251 ($3,344) $47,235 $23,924 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (309) (139) (8) (609) (8) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BENEFICIAL BANCORP, INC. $13,725 $12,390 ($3,336) $47,844 $23,932 EARNINGS PER SHARE – Basic $0.19 $0.17 ($0.05) $0.66 $0.33 EARNINGS PER SHARE – Diluted $0.19 $0.17 ($0.05) $0.65 $0.32 DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER SHARE $0.06 $0.06 ($0.06) $0.49 $0.24 Average common shares outstanding – Basic 71,108,476 71,012,206 70,831,659 70,912,191 70,574,037 Average common shares outstanding – Diluted 71,650,648 71,638,486 70,831,659 71,517,248 71,301,286

BENEFICIAL BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Selected Consolidated Financial and Other Data

(Dollars in thousands)

For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Average Yield / Average Yield / Average Yield / Average Yield / Balance Rate Balance Rate Balance Rate Balance Rate Investment securities: $1,599,583 2.34% $1,419,309 1.89% $1,455,288 2.18% $1,359,777 1.87% Overnight investments 857,780 2.22% 500,691 1.30% 653,763 1.93% 373,859 1.14% Stock 23,182 6.39% 23,210 4.66% 23,190 6.82% 23,046 4.66% Other investment securities 718,621 2.35% 895,408 2.15% 778,335 2.26% 962,872 2.08% Loans and leases: 3,902,190 4.70% 4,003,152 4.52% 3,977,510 4.49% 4,050,177 4.23% Residential 976,176 4.02% 936,031 3.92% 964,158 3.94% 911,922 3.93% Commercial real estate 1,677,006 4.84% 1,665,059 4.78% 1,681,365 4.53% 1,664,726 4.26% Business and small business 797,596 5.05% 837,988 4.63% 840,457 4.86% 861,799 4.43% Personal 451,412 5.00% 564,074 4.57% 491,530 4.80% 611,730 4.32% Total interest earning assets $5,501,773 4.01% $5,422,461 3.83% $5,432,798 3.87% $5,409,954 3.64% Deposits: $3,685,847 0.70% $3,632,094 0.52% $3,632,625 0.62% $3,647,278 0.50% Savings 1,290,999 0.59% 1,291,485 0.34% 1,294,649 0.47% 1,297,543 0.34% Money market 396,381 0.60% 434,947 0.37% 407,574 0.49% 441,528 0.35% Demand 1,052,764 0.26% 902,421 0.24% 993,309 0.26% 914,404 0.24% Demand - municipals 118,730 0.16% 125,699 0.18% 113,875 0.17% 122,636 0.19% Total core deposits 2,858,874 0.45% 2,754,552 0.30% 2,809,407 0.39% 2,776,111 0.30% Time deposits 826,973 1.57% 877,542 1.21% 823,218 1.40% 871,167 1.11% Borrowings 515,000 1.70% 540,474 1.98% 520,045 1.73% 536,222 1.82% Total interest bearing liabilities $4,200,847 0.83% $4,172,568 0.72% $4,152,670 0.76% $4,183,500 0.67% Non-interest bearing deposits 562,410 534,075 561,740 525,209 Net interest margin 3.38% 3.28% 3.29% 3.12%





ASSET QUALITY INDICATORS December 31, September 30, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2018 2018 2017 Non-performing assets: Non-accruing loans $21,138 $15,427 $20,521 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 8,589 13,202 14,152 Total non-performing loans $29,727 $28,629 $34,673 Real estate owned 754 274 189 Total non-performing assets $30,481 $28,903 $34,862 Non-performing loans to total loans and leases 0.76% 0.73% 0.86% Non-performing assets to total assets 0.52% 0.49% 0.60% Non-performing assets less accruing government guaranteed student loans past due 90 days or more to total assets 0.38% 0.27% 0.36% ALLL to total loans and leases 1.11% 1.10% 1.07% ALLL to non-performing loans 145.53% 150.68% 124.79% ALLL to non-performing loans, excluding government guaranteed student loans 204.66% 279.62% 210.84%

Key performance ratios (annualized) are as follows for the quarter and year ended (unaudited):



For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 PERFORMANCE RATIOS: (annualized) Return on average assets 0.96% 0.66% (0.25%) 0.81% 0.41% Return on average assets (excluding tax reform act impact) 0.96% 0.66% 0.65% 0.81% 0.63% Return on average equity 5.42% 3.76% (1.38%) 4.61% 2.29% Return on average equity (excluding tax reform act impact) 5.42% 3.76% 3.63% 4.61% 3.57% Net interest margin 3.38% 3.26% 3.28% 3.29% 3.12% Net charge-off ratio (0.01%) 0.19% 0.10% 0.12% 0.08% Efficiency ratio 63.88% 66.35% 68.20% 67.51% 69.93% Efficiency ratio (excluding merger charges) 62.25% 62.23% 68.20% 66.02% 69.93% Tangible common equity 15.75% 15.34% 15.33% 15.75% 15.33% Tangible common equity (excluding tax reform act impact) 15.75% 15.34% 15.53% 15.75% 15.53%

CONTACT:

Thomas D. Cestare

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

PHONE: (215) 864-6009



