SPX Completes Acquisition of Marine and Obstruction Lighting Business of Carmanah

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPX Corporation (NYSE:SPXC) announced today that it has completed the acquisition of the Sabik Marine and obstruction lighting business of Carmanah Technologies Corporation. The results of the purchased business will be reported with SPX’s Communication Technologies businesses within its Detection & Measurement segment. The acquisition is expected to be modestly accretive to SPX’s 2019 Adjusted EPS.



“We are excited to welcome the Sabik team to SPX,” said Gene Lowe, President and CEO of SPX Corporation. “This acquisition expands and strengthens our position in aids-to-navigation specialty lighting solutions. We believe Sabik’s highly-engineered technology and products are an excellent fit with SPX’s portfolio of communication technologies solutions, and will provide significant value creation for our shareholders.”

/EIN News/ -- About SPX Corporation: SPX Corporation is a supplier of highly engineered products and technologies, holding leadership positions in the HVAC, detection and measurement, and engineered solutions markets. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation is expected to have approximately $1.4 billion in annual revenue in 2018 and approximately 4,000 employees in 17 countries. SPX Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “SPXC.” For more information, please visit www.spx.com.

About Carmanah Technology Corporation: Carmanah designs, develops and distributes a portfolio of products focused on energy optimized LED solutions for infrastructure. Since 1996, the company has earned a global reputation for delivering durable, dependable, efficient and cost-effective solutions for industrial applications that perform in some of the world’s harshest environments. For more information, please visit www.carmanah.com.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbor created thereby. Please read these statements in conjunction with the SPX’s documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the SPX’s annual reports on Form 10-K, and any amendments thereto, and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. These filings identify important risk factors and other uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including the risk that SPX may fail to successfully complete or integrate acquisitions. Actual results may differ materially from these statements. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Although SPX believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. In addition, estimates of future operating results are based on SPX’s current complement of businesses, which is subject to change.

Statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and SPX disclaims any responsibility to update or revise such statements.

SOURCE SPX Corporation.

Investor and Media Contacts:

Paul Clegg, Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications

Phone: 980-474-3806

E-mail: spx.investor@spx.com

Pat Uotila, Manager, Investor Relations

Phone: 980-474-3806

E-mail: spx.investor@spx.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.