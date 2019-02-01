Management Consulting Firms Should Consider Investing In M&A, TBRC Report Suggests

Global Management Consulting Services Market, Key Competitor Market Share In 2017, By Percentages

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies in the management consulting market are strategically undertaking mergers and acquisitions, Management Consulting Services Global Market Report 2018 from The Business Research Company shows. M&A growth strategies help companies acquire new product lines and expand their geographic markets. For example, the top three management consulting firms in 2017, Deloitte, Accenture, and PwC, which together generated about 8% of the worldwide revenues from management consulting services, have recently invested in acquiring companies:

Deloitte acquired all the businesses of Monitor Group for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition enhances Deloitte's ability to serve clients, from strategy to implementation. Monitor Group is a leading global strategy consulting firm specializing in providing business strategy advisory services to the senior management of organizations and governments. Accenture acquired London-based marketing and sales consultancy, Brand Learning for an undisclosed amount. This collaboration helps Accenture extend its sales and marketing. Brand Learning offers marketing capability development consulting and training, headquartered in London with offices in New York and Singapore. The company services 160 clients in over 60 countries. PwC acquired the strategic consulting division of Booz & Company and renamed it Strategy& (pronounced Strategy and). The deal amount is estimated to have been over $1 billion. Booz & Company is a global leader in business consulting services, and specializes in the energy, media, healthcare, chemicals, financial services, telecommunications, automotive, aerospace, technology, and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) markets.

The top five competitors in the management consultancy market made up more than 11% of the global total in 2017.

Other major players are forming joint ventures or buying small and mid-sized companies to acquire new technologies and capabilities or gain access to clients. For instance, in 2016, Boston Consulting Group (BCG) acquired Inverto, a German based supply chain and procurement consulting company, to diversify its range of services for clients in the procurement and operations segment. The acquisition is expected to add 130 management consultants and aims to tap the fast growing market for digitalization in procurement, by using Industrial 4.0 and technology integration in the wider operations chain of BCG. Similarly, in 2018, QVARTZ, a Nordic-origin strategy consulting firm, announced a joint venture with Boer & Croon, a corporate finance and management firm based in Amsterdam worth €1.3 billion, to expand its footprint in Netherlands.

