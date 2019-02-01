AVROBIO, Inc. Announces Time Change for Analyst and Investor Presentation and Webcast, now 5:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 6, 2019

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVROBIO, Inc . (NASDAQ: AVRO) (the “Company”), a Phase 2 clinical-stage gene therapy company, today announced a time change for its analyst and investor presentation and webcast scheduled for Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at which time the Company will provide clinical trial updates related to its investigational gene therapy program for AVR-RD-01 in Fabry disease. The Company’s presentation and webcast is now scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. For analysts and investors attending in person, an informal reception that starts at 5:00 p.m. ET will precede the presentation and webcast.



/EIN News/ -- The Company’s presentation and webcast will be held in conjunction with WORLDSymposium, an annual conference dedicated to lysosomal diseases, being held February 4-8, 2019 in Orlando, Florida.

A live webcast of the presentation and accompanying slides will be available under “ Events and Presentations ” in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.avrobio.com . An archived webcast recording of the event will be available on the website for approximately 30 days.

About AVROBIO, Inc.

AVROBIO, Inc ., is a Phase 2 clinical-stage gene therapy company developing gene therapies to potentially cure rare diseases with a single dose. AVROBIO’s lentiviral-based gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from the patient and then modified with a lentiviral vector to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. AVROBIO is focused on the development of its gene therapy, AVR‑RD‑01, in Fabry disease , as well as additional gene therapy programs in other lysosomal storage disorders including Gaucher disease , Cystinosis and Pompe disease. AVROBIO is headquartered in Cambridge, MA and has offices in Toronto, ON. For additional information, visit www.avrobio.com .

