Nidec Announces the Status of Own Share Repurchase
(Repurchase of own shares, pursuant to the Company's Articles of Incorporation based on the provisions of Article 459-1-1 of the Company Law of Japan)
KYOTO, Japan, Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594; OTC US: NJDCY) (the “Company”) today announced the status of the Company’s own share repurchase under its ongoing repurchase plan resolved at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on January 23, 2019, pursuant to Article 459, Paragraph 1, Item 1 of the Company Law of Japan.
Details are as follows:
Details of Share Repurchase
1. Period of own share repurchase: From January 29, 2019 through January 31, 2019
2. Class of shares: Common stock
3. Number of own shares repurchased: 0
4. Total repurchase amount: 0 yen
Note: The above repurchase information has been prepared on the basis of execution date.
Reference
A) The following details were resolved by the Company’s Board of Directors on January 23, 2019:
1. Class of shares: Common stock
2. Total number of shares that may be repurchased: Up to 5,000,000 shares
(1.70% of total number of shares issued, excluding treasury stock)
3. Total repurchase amount: Up to 50 billion yen
4. Period of repurchase: From January 29, 2019 through January 23, 2020
/EIN News/ -- B) Total number and yen amount of own shares repurchased from January 29, 2019 through January 31, 2019, pursuant to the Board of Directors resolution above:
1. Total number of own shares repurchased: 0
2. Total repurchase amount: 0 yen
