Nidec Announces the Status of Own Share Repurchase

(Repurchase of own shares, pursuant to the Company's Articles of Incorporation based on the provisions of Article 459-1-1 of the Company Law of Japan)

KYOTO, Japan, Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594; OTC US: NJDCY) (the “Company”) today announced the status of the Company’s own share repurchase under its ongoing repurchase plan resolved at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on January 23, 2019, pursuant to Article 459, Paragraph 1, Item 1 of the Company Law of Japan.

Details are as follows:

Details of Share Repurchase

1. Period of own share repurchase: From January 29, 2019 through January 31, 2019

2. Class of shares: Common stock

3. Number of own shares repurchased: 0

4. Total repurchase amount: 0 yen

Note: The above repurchase information has been prepared on the basis of execution date.

Reference

A) The following details were resolved by the Company’s Board of Directors on January 23, 2019:

1. Class of shares: Common stock

2. Total number of shares that may be repurchased: Up to 5,000,000 shares

(1.70% of total number of shares issued, excluding treasury stock)

3. Total repurchase amount: Up to 50 billion yen

4. Period of repurchase: From January 29, 2019 through January 23, 2020

/EIN News/ -- B) Total number and yen amount of own shares repurchased from January 29, 2019 through January 31, 2019, pursuant to the Board of Directors resolution above:

1. Total number of own shares repurchased: 0

2. Total repurchase amount: 0 yen

Contact:

Masahiro Nagayasu General Manager Investor Relations +81-75-935-6140 ir@nidec.com







