Runners Essential Vitamin LLC Introduces The First Complete Daily Vitamin Formula For Runners Aand Endurance Athletes

According to co-founder Scott W Tunis MD FACS, a Board Certified Physician and Surgeon and vitamin Clinical Trial Investigator, “We are extremely excited to announce the introduction of a 22 ingredient vitamin and mineral formula, the first of its kind, for runners and endurance athletes. The formula contains 100% of the Daily Values of all essential B vitamins, Vitamin D, and Iron, as well as trace minerals, 6 powerful anti-oxidants, and 4 phytonutrients in a proprietary Endurance Blend. Each of the ingredients has been carefully selected on the basis of real peer reviewed scientific data to optimize performance and to aid recovery.”

Endurance athletes are familiar with the beneficial effects of some of the ingredients such as beet root and rhodiola, however, Runners Essentials is the first formula to combine these adaptogens with essential vitamins and antioxidants into a single daily formula.

Tom Clifford, a highly accomplished endurance athlete and coach, founder of the Without Limits Brand of Coaching, Event Planning and Apparel and co-founder of Runners Essentials, states, “We wanted an extremely high quality, non-GMO and Gluten free product that would provide runners with the exact nutrients they require. We realized that product didn’t exist. It was also extremely important to us that all of our listed ingredients were natural and WADA compliant.”

Without Limits Runners Essentials Daily Vitamin Formula is manufactured in the USA, in GMP and NSF certified manufacturing facility, using pharmaceutical grade all natural ingredients.

