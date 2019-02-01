Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Uxin Limited (UXIN) and Encourages UXIN Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the Supreme Court of the State of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired American Depository Shares (“ADSs”) of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) securities pursuant to and/or traceable to Uxin’s Initial Public Offering (“IPO”) on or about June 27, 2018.



Click here to participate in the action.

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted to state that: (1) the company was likely to stop providing complementary services such as inspections to its customers; (2) instead, the company would connect consumers to dealers who would provide such complementary services; (3) as a result, the company’s 2B business would be materially impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ statements in the Registration Statement regarding Uxin’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading.

If you purchased Uxin ADSs pursuant to and/or traceable to the IPO and suffered a loss, have information, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning the Uxin lawsuit, please go to https://bespc.com/uxin/ . For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.