The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of YOGA, PRGO, NVDA and W

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

/EIN News/ -- YogaWorks, Inc. (NasdaqGM: YOGA)

Class Period: Pursuant to the IPO commenced around August 10, 2017 and closed on August 16, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 25, 2019

The complaint alleges that Defendants violated their disclosure obligations because the Offering Materials materially misrepresented and failed to adequately disclose the truth concerning several known trends negatively impacting YogaWorks’ business at the time of the IPO, including, inter alia: (i) declining studio profitability; (ii) the impact of increased corporate overhead; (iii) declining financial metrics that would ultimately lead to a substantial impairment charge and (iv) the conditions that led the Defendants to postpone the initial offering.

Get additional information about the YOGA lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/yogaworks-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO)

Class Period: November 8, 2018 to December 20, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 4, 2019

During the Class Period, and unbeknownst to investors, Perrigo misled investors by way of an SEC filing on November 8, 2018. On that date, Perrigo disclosed the existence of an audit finding letter from the Irish tax authorities without disclosing material details associated with the letter.

Get additional information about the PRGO lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/perrigo-company-plc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQGS: NVDA)

Class Period: August 10, 2017 to November 15, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 19, 2019

During the class period, NVIDIA Corporation allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) NVIDIA’s growth in its gaming GPU revenue was driven, as repeatedly denied by Defendants, in significant part by the spiked demand for those GPUs among cryptocurrency miners; (ii) NVIDIA did not have, as Defendants asserted, visibility into its inventory channel; (iii) NVIDIA was unable to adapt to the volatility of cryptocurrency markets; (iv) as cryptocurrency prices dropped, NVIDIA hid halting growth from cryptocurrency miners by continuing to push mid-range GPUs into the channel; (v) this would foreseeably cause an oversupply of gaming card inventory levels on the market and ultimately lead to over three months of excess inventory in NVIDIA’s channel; and (vi) as a result, NVIDIA’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the NVDA lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/nvidia-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W)

Class Period: Class A shares between August 2, 2018 and October 31, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 11, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Wayfair Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Wayfair had been experiencing significantly diminished demand for its online product offerings and had significantly increased advertising spending to grow sales; (2) Wayfair, which was already more than one-third of the way into 3Q18 when it announced its 2Q18 results on August 2, 2018, had already dramatically increased advertising spending for 3Q18; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the W lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/wayfair-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

