NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Vale S.A. (Vale” or the “Company”) (NYSE: VALE). Investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.



The investigation concerns whether Vale and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated the federal securities laws.

On January 25, 2019, a tailings dam collapsed at a mine operated by Vale in Minas Gerais, Brazil, releasing a mudflow that devastated the mine’s administrative area and surrounding community. As of January 28, 2019, at least 60 people were reported killed in the incident, with hundreds more missing.

Vale’s American depositary receipt price fell $1.20, or 8.08%, to close at $13.66 on January 25, 2019, and continued to fall sharply on January 28, 2019.

