Town and Country Financial Corporation Reports Fourth-Quarter 2018 Financial Results

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Town and Country Financial Corporation (the "Company"), (OTC Pink: TWCF), today announced financial results for fourth quarter of 2018.



Key highlights included:

23.4% increase in core net income, to $6.3 million in 2018, primarily driven by revenue growth;

28.5% increase in core net income in the fourth quarter of 2018, to $1.9 million, compared to $1.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2017;

Net interest margin increase of 11 basis points, to 3.45%, from 3.34% in 2017;

Commercial loan growth of $57 million in 2018, or 15%, to $437 million as of December 31, 2018.

Reported net income, including securities gains and losses and other non-core items, was $1.8 million ($0.63 per share) in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $1.7 million ($0.60 per share) in the fourth quarter of 2017. For the full year, reported net income was $6.4 million ($2.25 per share), compared to $5.6 million ($1.98 per share) in 2017, a 13.9% increase.

President and Chief Executive Officer, Micah R. Bartlett, commented, “2018 was our best year yet on many fronts, as we achieved most of our goals. Commercial loan growth was strong, growing 15%, to $437 million. The mortgage business had another solid year despite higher interest rates, based on our expertise and product mix. We also saw record performance from an earnings standpoint, with net revenue in excess of $34 million and core net income of $6.3 million, both all-time highs. We are pleased with these results and we’re looking forward to continuing the trends established in 2018.”

Growth in commercial loans of $57 million was funded by a combination of deposit growth of $29 million, equity capital growth of $5.6 million, and reallocation of assets from the securities portfolio. Higher yielding loans, when compared to available investment yields, resulted in an increase in the net interest margin. The net interest margin increased from 3.37% in the fourth quarter of 2017 to 3.51% in the fourth quarter of 2018, as a result of this balance sheet realignment.

Net interest income was $6.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $5.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. For the full year, net interest income was $23.4 million in 2018, compared to $21.5 million in 2017

Noninterest income was $2.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $2.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. A slowdown in mortgage activity was the primary reason for the slight decline in noninterest income. However, noninterest income increased to $10.9 million in 2018, from $10.5 million in 2017.

Noninterest expenses were higher in 2018 than in 2017 due to investment in expansion in 2017, which affected part of 2017 and was fully in place in 2018. This is reflected in the 5% increase in noninterest expenses, to $25.6 million in 2018, from $24.4 million in 2017. The fourth quarter expenses were $6.3 million in 2018 compared to $5.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Assets grew to $784 million at December 31, 2018 from $749 million a year earlier, and total deposits grew to $624 million as of December 31, 2018 from $592 million a year earlier. The loan portfolio, excluding loans held for sale, grew to $553 million at December 31, 2018, from $498 million a year earlier. Nonperforming loans increased slightly but credit quality remained strong, with nonperforming loans at 0.67% of net loans at quarter-end compared to 0.46% a year earlier. The allowance for loan loss remained stable, at 1.05% at December 31, 2018 and 1.07% at December 31, 2017.

Town and Country Bank’s capital levels remained strong at quarter-end, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.29% and a total risked-based ratio of 13.08%. These ratios compare to 8.70% and 12.72% a year earlier. Consolidated equity capital grew to $59.5 million at December 31, 2018, from $53.9 million at December 31, 2017. Book value was $20.90 per share compared to $18.85 per share at December 31, 2017, an increase of 10.9%.

The holding company reported an investment in Town and Country Bank of $78.2 million at December 31, 2018, compared with $74.0 million as of December 31, 2017. Borrowings were $9.6 million and trust preferred securities were $14 million at quarter-end, as compared with $12.2 million in borrowings and $13.5 million in trust preferred securities as of December 31, 2017.

Town and Country Financial Corporation is the parent holding company for Town and Country Bank and Town and Country Banc Mortgage Services, Inc. with offices in Bloomington, Buffalo, Decatur, Edwardsville, Fairview Heights, Jacksonville, Lincoln, Mt. Zion, Springfield, and Quincy. The Quincy branch operates under the name of Peoples Prosperity Bank. Town and Country Financial Corporation shares are quoted under the symbol TWCF.

Contact:

Doug Cheatham

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

dcheatham@townandcountrybank.com

(217) 321-3424

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CONDITION As of the dates indicated: December 31, 2018 (unaudited) December 31, 2017 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 14,748,796 $ 13,841,349 Investments 157,664,916 172,388,738 Loans held for sale 1,899,347 8,744,043 Loans 553,378,591 498,485,646 Less: Allowance for loan losses 5,779,551 5,355,387 Net loans 547,599,040 493,130,259 Other assets 62,442,515 61,133,775 Total assets $ 784,354,614 $ 749,238,164 LIABILITIES & EQUITY Deposits $ 624,628,228 $ 592,385,016 Borrowed money 78,805,000 81,625,000 Other liabilities 7,462,129 7,890,784 Total liabilities $ 710,895,357 $ 681,900,800 Trust preferred securities 13,978,333 13,476,627 Equity capital 59,480,924 53,860,737 Total liabilities & equity $ 784,354,614 $ 749,238,164 SUMMARY INCOME STATEMENT Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 (Unaudited) 2017 2018 (Unaudited) 2017 Interest income $ 7,650,947 $ 6,313,151 $ 28,784,659 $ 25,541,523 Interest expense 1,615,261 1,110,269 5,403,586 4,011,877 Net interest income $ 6,035,686 $ 5,202,882 $ 23,381,073 $ 21,529,646 Provision for loan losses 150,000 457,500 910,000 1,020,000 Noninterest income 2,658,382 2,859,496 10,859,995 10,500,295 Noninterest expense 6,278,639 5,896,163 25,597,778 24,377,702 Income before income taxes $ 2,265,429 $ 1,708,715 $ 7,733,290 $ 6,632,239 Income taxes 392,864 251,888 1,396,788 1,498,210 Core Net Income 1,872,565 1,456,827 6,336,502 5,134,029 Non-Core items after tax (77,802 ) 268,970 94,917 511,268 Net income $ 1,794,763 $ 1,725,797 $ 6,431,419 $ 5,645,297 Selected Highlights: Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 (Unaudited) 2017 2018 (Unaudited) 2017 Basic earnings per share $ 0.63 $ 0.60 $ 2.25 $ 1.98 Net charge offs to average loans less HFS 0.02 % 0.07 % 0.09 % 0.17 % Net revenue (in 000s) $ 8,694 $ 8,062 $ 34,241 $ 32,030 Net interest margin 3.51 % 3.37 % 3.45 % 3.34 % Fees from mortgage banking activities (in 000s) $ 1,466 $ 1,488 $ 6,268 $ 6,050 Return on common equity 12.01 % 13.47 % 11.18 % 11.10 % Return on assets 0.92 % 0.91 % 0.84 % 0.76 % Balance Sheet Ratios As of the dates indicated: December 31, 2018 (unaudited) December 31, 2017 Book value per common share 20.90 18.85 Tier 1 leverage ratio (TCB only per Basel III) 9.29 % 8.70 % Total risk-based capital ratio (TCB only per Basel III) 13.08 % 12.72 % Nonperforming loans 0.67 % 0.46 % Delinquent loans, excluding nonperforming 0.80 % 0.27 % Allowance for loan loss 1.05 % 1.07 % Coverage ratio (allowance to NPLs) 156 % 235 % Mortgage loans sold with servicing retained (in 000s) $ 676,098 $ 623,058 Trust assets under management (in 000s) $ 147,804 $ 155,950 HOLDING COMPANY ONLY As of the dates indicated: December 31, 2018 (unaudited) December 31, 2017 ASSETS Cash and other assets $ 5,371,402 $ 6,529,046 Investment in TCB 78,219,935 73,990,037 Total assets $ 83,591,337 $ 80,519,083 LIABILITIES & EQUITY Other liabilities $ 557,080 $ 981,719 Borrowings 9,575,000 12,200,000 Trust preferred securities 13,978,333 13,476,627 Equity capital 59,480,924 53,860,737 Total liabilities & equity $ 83,591,337 $ 80,519,083



