National Drug Screening Recognizes 2018 Most Valuable Team Player and Top Gun Sales Award Winners

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Congratulations to Katherine Finnell for being recognized as the National Drug Screening Most Valuable Team Player of 2018! At National Drug Screening (NDS), team is extremely important. This means both helping them grow personally and professionally, insuring they have a great work place, and recognizing accomplishments.

As a part of this, NDS hosts an annual corporate retreat to recognize team members, review past year performance, and plan for the coming year. This year featured numerous award winners and recognition in a variety of areas. The 2 Top awards each year are the Top Gun Sales Award and The NDS MVP Award. This years' winner of the Top Gun Award was Erika Hammer, who while "technically Part Time" achieved record breaking sales for 2018. NDS also recognizes the Most Valuable Team Player (MVP) for the Year. This is a person who consistently is reliable, is enthusiastic, is willing to help whenever needed. This is someone that seeks out ways to go above and beyond. The winner of 2018 MVP award is Katherine Finnell.

From the NDS Leadership Team: MVP Award Winner Katherine Finnell

"Katherine Does an amazing job; she is someone I can really count on. She always has a positive attitude and is a valued member of the team. I really would not want to imagine my job without her!" --Julie Floriano, VP Operations

"Katherine is always smiling and fun to work with; she is also very creative and willing to help wherever needed,"

--Tom Fulmer, VP Business Development

"Katherine is a valued member of the team; she not only does her job but is always willing to go above and beyond to help others'" -- Joe Reilly, President

"Katherine is a pleasure to work with. She always has a great attitude and goes above and beyond her duties here at NDS. She is a major asset to our team and enjoy working with her." --Michelle Penny, Customer Support Supervisor

From the NDS Leadership Team: Top Gun Sales Award Winner Erika Hammer

"Erika is a very dedicated and knowledgeable member of our team. To say she goes above and beyond would be an understatement. This is her 2nd consecutive Top Gun Sales Award and my money is on her making a trifecta by the end of 2019." --Tom Fulmer, VP Business Development

"Erika exemplifies what is takes to be a great member of our sales and support team. She is constantly expanding her knowledge, making positive suggestions to improve service, and is very dedicated to serving our clients. Thanks for all you do!" -- Joe Reilly, President

"Erika is a super star sales person. She always has a positive attitude and goes above and beyond to assist our customers when they call in. She is very thorough and helps the customer understand the steps involved with purchasing a drug test and/or setting up an on-going account." --Michelle Penny, Customer Support Supervisor

National Drug Screening would like to also recognize all the other award winners and team players at NDS. See more on our video spotlights, meet the team videos, and blogs on www.NationalDrugScreening.com . Want to know more about the culture at NDS? Check out this video: http://www.nationaldrugscreening.com/show-blog.php?id=550

About National Drug Screening

National Drug Screening (NDS) assists employers in reducing liability, improving safety, and attracting and retaining better employees by providing drug testing services, supervisor training, Drug free workplace policy development, and other employer resources. In addition to testing for employers and individuals, NDS provides MRO services, software, and training to assist other drug testing service providers. For more information, contact Tom Fulmer at 321-622-2040.

