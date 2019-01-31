Flushing Financial Corporation Reports Full Year 2018 GAAP EPS up 36% and Record Full Year Core EPS up 24%; Quarterly Yields on Loan Closings Increased 75bps from 4Q17

FOURTH QUARTER 2018 1 HIGHLIGHTS



GAAP diluted EPS was $0.44, up 109.5% from 4Q17 and down 27.9% QoQ

Core diluted EPS was $0.54, up 63.6% from 4Q17 and unchanged QoQ

Net interest income of $40.6 million, down 2.1% QoQ, and 5.6% from 4Q17

Net interest margin was 2.55%, down 16bps QoQ and 35bps from 4Q17

Non-interest expense decreased 5.4% QoQ and 0.5% from 4Q17

GAAP and core ROAE were 9.2% and 11.4%, compared with 12.9% and 11.4%, respectively in 3Q18

GAAP and core ROAA were 0.7% and 0.9%, respectively, compared with 1.1% and 1.0% , respectively in 3Q18

Sold $120.3 million in lower yielding investment securities, resulting in a loss on sale of $1.9 million and purchased $113.4 million in higher yielding investment securities; transaction expected to aid 2019 EPS and NIM

Tax benefit of $0.06 per diluted share due to release of previously accrued tax liability

/EIN News/ -- FULL YEAR 2018 1 HIGHLIGHTS

GAAP diluted EPS was $1.92, up 36.2% YoY

Record core diluted EPS of $1.94, up 23.6% YoY

Record loan closings of $1,250.8 million, up 20.3% YoY

GAAP ROAE was 10.3%, compared with 7.8% and core ROAE was 10.4%, compared with 8.6% for 2017

GAAP ROAA was 0.9%, compared with 0.7% and core ROAA was 0.9%, compared with 0.7% for 2017

Net interest income was $167.4 million, down 3.3%, and net interest margin was 2.70%, down 23bps YoY

Non-interest expense increased 3.9% YoY

Tax benefit of $0.12 per diluted share due to release of previously accrued tax liability

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flushing Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (Nasdaq-GS: FFIC), the parent holding company for Flushing Bank (the “Bank”), today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2018.

John R. Buran, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are pleased to report another quarter of strong loan closings totaling $345 million, our highest quarterly production in 2018, bringing total annual loan closings to a record level of $1.3 billion, resulting in net loan growth of 3.2% (non-annualized) QoQ and 7.3% for the full year. These milestones were achieved while continuing to adhere to our strategy of emphasizing rate over volume, resulting in a 75bps increase in average loan yields on loan closings in 4Q18 compared to those booked in 4Q17. The increase in new loan volume and yields combined with repricings of adjustable rate loans resulted in a 9bps increase in the yield of total loans to 4.38% in 4Q18 from 4.29% in 3Q18, excluding prepayment penalty income and recovered interest from nonaccrual loans.”

“We continued to experience margin pressure during 4Q18 driven by higher cost of funds. The cost of funds increased 12bps QoQ and 58bps YoY, as the Federal Reserve increased benchmark rates by 100bps since the fourth quarter of 2017. We expect continued competition for deposits and additional compression on the NIM through 2019.”

“Overall our net interest margin decreased 16bps from 3Q18 to 2.55% for 4Q18. The decline in the net interest margin was primarily driven by a decrease of approximately $2 million in prepayment penalties and recovered interest from non-accrual loans in 4Q18 from 3Q18. The decrease in our net interest margin shrinks to 3bps QoQ using core NIM which excludes the adjustments noted above for prepayment penalties and recovered interest from non-accrual loans.”

“Our strategy of focusing on our net interest margin spurred our decision to sell lower yielding investment securities, from which we recognized a loss on sale totaling $1.9 million, and reinvested the proceeds into higher yielding investment securities. We anticipate this transaction to aid our future net interest margin and earnings per share and to break even in approximately two years.”

“Similar to the prior quarter, we allowed $15 million of participations with another financial institution to repay, as the rates offered during the refinancing process did not meet our rate criteria. Year-to-date, we have allowed approximately $154 million of participations to repay rather than refinance at a rate below our criteria. We continue to focus on the origination and purchase of adjustable rate loans, as approximately 78% of our new loans and 46% of our new investment securities were adjustable rate products allowing us to manage future compression on net interest margin as spreads are fixed. Additionally, approximately $450 million of forward swaps entered into in late 2017 provided a benefit of a basis point to the quarter’s net interest margin. We expect these swaps to continue to benefit our net interest margin as interest rates rise.”

“Over the past year, C&I loans represented 38% of new loan closings, which are primarily adjustable rate loans. For the first time business loan closings exceeded multi-family closings for the year. We have over $2 billion of loans repricing through 2021. During the fourth quarter $152 million of mortgage loans have repriced up an average of 57bps. In addition, the pipeline totals $197 million with an average yield of 5.12% compared to $355 million at 4.68% in the linked quarter.”

“Total deposits increased $258 million, or 5.5% (non-annualized) QoQ. The majority of this increase was transaction deposits which increased 8.3% (non-annualized) QoQ. Retail deposits increased $105 million QoQ. A prominent feature in the growth of retail deposits is the “Win Flushing” program, which focuses on increasing our deposit market share in the Asian Community of Flushing, Queens. Through the fourth quarter of 2018, we substantially achieved our goal, as we captured over $143 million of the $160 million in deposit growth targeted to be obtained by the end of 1Q19. Central to the “Win Flushing” program was the conversion of Flushing branches to the Universal Banker model, permitting staff to spend more time with customers. As of year-end we had 15 branches operating under the Universal Banker model. In the branches that have been converted we experienced an increase of over 120% in transactions processed at ATMs, to almost 60% of all branch transactions, reducing our customer’s reliance on tellers, resulting in an increase of over 30% in total branch sales, as sales per employee increased approximately 50% due to our branch staff focusing more time on sales opportunities. As previously discussed, we expect to have the remaining branches converted to the Universal Banker model by the end of 2019.”

Mr. Buran continued, “We continue to see strong improvements in our delinquency trends, as non-performing assets decreased by 10% and, total delinquencies decreased 20% since December 31, 2017. The loan-to-value ratio on our non-performing real estate loans at December 31, 2018 remained conservative at 35%. The net recoveries of $214,000 for the quarter reflect the Company’s conservative underwriting and diligence in the collection process.”

The Company retains its focus on preserving strong risk management practices, including conservative underwriting standards and improving yields to achieve improved risk-adjusted returns.

Multi-family (excluding underlying co-operative mortgages), commercial real estate, and one-to-four family mixed-use property mortgage loans originated during 4Q18 had a yield of 4.73%, an increase of 35bps from 4.38% for 3Q18 and an increase of 82bps from 3.91% for 4Q17. We maintained our asset quality as these loans had an average loan-to-value ratio of 46% and an average debt coverage ratio of 164%.

We remain committed to our strategy of focusing on C&I loans, commercial real estate loans and multi-family. In the fourth quarter, loan closings represented 34%, 28%, and 25%, respectively, of all originations, which were made while maintaining conservative loan-to-value and debt coverage ratios, and increasing yield.

Mr. Buran concluded, “Overall, we remain well capitalized and positioned to deliver profitable growth and long-term value to our shareholders as we continue to execute on our strategic objectives.”

Summary of Strategic Objectives

Manage cost of funds and continue to improve funding mix

Increase interest income by leveraging loan pricing opportunities and portfolio mix

Enhance core earnings power by improving scalability and efficiency

Manage credit risk

Maintain well capitalized levels under all stress test scenarios

Earnings Summary:

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for 4Q18 was $40.6 million, a decrease of $2.4 million, or 5.6% YoY (4Q18 compared to 4Q17) and $0.9 million, or 2.1% QoQ (4Q18 compared to 3Q18).

Net interest margin of 2.55%, decreased 35bps YoY and 16bps QoQ

Net interest spread of 2.34%, decreased 41bps YoY and 17bps QoQ

Yield on average interest-earning assets of 4.24%, increased 22bps YoY but decrease 3bps QoQ

Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities of 1.90%, increased 63bps YoY and 14bps QoQ

Cost of funds of 1.75%, increased 58bps YoY and 12bps QoQ, driven by increases in rates paid on deposits and short-term borrowings resulting from increases in the Fed Funds rate

Average balance of total interest-earning assets of $6,364.5 million, increased $430.0 million, or 7.2%, YoY and $234.0 million, or 3.8%, QoQ

Net interest income includes prepayment penalty income from loans totaling $0.9 million in 4Q18 compared with $1.4 million in 4Q17 and $1.9 million in 3Q18, accretion of discount upon call of CLO securities of none in 4Q18 and 3Q18 and $0.4 million in 4Q17 and recovered interest from delinquent loans of $0.3 million in 4Q18, compared to $0.1 million in 4Q17 and $1.1 million in 3Q18

Absent all above items, the yield on interest-earning assets was 4.16% in 4Q18, an improvement of 26bps from 4Q17 and 8bps from 3Q18 and the net interest margin was 2.48% in 4Q18, which decreased 29bps from 4Q17 and 3bps from 3Q18

Provision for loan losses

As a result of the quarterly review of the allowance for loan losses, the Company recorded a provision of $0.4 million compared to $6.6 million in 4Q17 and none in 3Q18.

Recorded net charge-offs (recoveries) of ($0.2) million in 4Q18, $11.5 million in 4Q17 and ($89,000) in 3Q18

Non-interest Income (Loss)

Non-interest income (loss) for 4Q18 was a loss $1.0 million, a decrease of $4.1 million YoY, and $5.9 million QoQ.

During 4Q18 securities totaling $120.3 million at an average yield of 2.41% were sold, recording a loss on sale of $1.9 million, and the proceeds were used to purchase $113.4 million in securities at an average yield of 3.70%

Additionally, non-interest income included net losses from fair value adjustments of $3.6 million in 4Q18, $0.6 million in 4Q17 and $0.2 million in 3Q18, gains from sale of assets of $1.1 million in 4Q18 and gains from life insurance of $2.2 million in 3Q18

Absent all above items, non-interest income was $3.4 million, a decrease of $0.3 million, or 8.6% YoY, but an increase of $0.5 million, 16.4% QoQ

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for 4Q18 was $25.8 million, a decrease of $0.1 million, or 0.5% YoY, and $1.5 million, or 5.4% QoQ.

During 4Q18 BOLI split dollar insurance expense was reduced due to an increase in the discount rate used to calculate the cumulative split dollar liability; BOLI split dollar expense (income) was ($0.6) million in 4Q18, $0.6 million in 4Q17 and $0.1 million in 3Q18

Absent the above items, non-interest expense was $26.4 million, an increase of $1.1 million, or 4.4% YoY, but a decrease of $0.7 million, or 2.5% QoQ

The efficiency ratio was 58.5% in 4Q18 compared to 55.4% in 4Q17 and 61.3% in 3Q18

Provision for Income Taxes

The provision for income taxes in 4Q18 was $1.0 million, a decrease of $6.6 million, or 86.4% YoY and a decrease of $0.9 million, or 45.2% QoQ.

Pre-tax income decreased by $0.2 million, or 1.3% YoY and by $5.8 million, or 30.0% QoQ

The effective tax rates were 7.8% in 4Q18, 56.4% in 4Q17 and 9.9% in 3Q18

4Q18 and 3Q18 each reflect the release of a previously accrued tax liability of $1.8 million; 4Q17 reflects additional tax expense totaling $3.8 million from 2017 tax reform

Absent the above items, the effective tax rates were 20.9% in 4Q18, 28.7% in 4Q17 and 19.1% in 3Q18

Financial Condition Summary:

Loans:

Net loans held for investment were $5,530.5 million reflecting an increase of 3.2% QoQ (not annualized) and 7.3% from December 31, 2017, as we continue to focus on the origination of multi-family, commercial real estate and commercial business loans with a full relationship while emphasizing rate over volume

Loan closings of multi-family, commercial real estate and commercial business loans totaled $297.2 million for 4Q18, or 86.6% of loan production

Loan pipeline was $196.6 million at December 31, 2018, compared to $359.8 million at December 31, 2017 and $355.2 million at September 30, 2018

The loan-to-value ratio on our portfolio of real estate dependent loans as of December 31, 2018 totaled 38.8%

The following table shows the weighted average rate received from loan closings for the periods indicated:

For the three months ended December 31, September 30, December 31, Loan type 2018 2018 2017 Mortgage loans 4.79 % 4.48 % 3.92 % Non-mortgage loans 5.11 % 4.50 % 4.52 % Total loans 4.90 % 4.49 % 4.15 %

Credit Quality:



Non-performing loans totaled $16.3 million, a decrease of $1.9 million, or 10.4%, from $18.1 million at December 31, 2017

Non-performing assets totaled $16.3 million, a decrease of $1.8 million, or 10.2%, from $18.1 million at December 31, 2017

Classified assets totaled $46.5 million, an increase of $12.5 million, or 36.8%, from $34.0 million at December 31, 2017, primarily due to seven business loan relationships totaling $24.6 million being downgraded as they did not meet certain loan covenants; five of the relationships totaling $21.1 million are still accruing and continue to remit payments on time

Loans classified as troubled debt restructured (TDR) totaled $8.4 million, a decrease of $4.8 million, or 36.6%, from $13.2 million at December 31, 2017, primarily due to the repayment of four taxi medallion TDRs, resulting in a recovery of $0.1 million and the sale of one commercial TDR

We anticipate continued low loss content in the portfolio, as our strong underwriting standards coupled with our practice of obtaining updated appraisals and recording charge-offs early in the delinquency process has resulted in a 34.9% average loan-to-value for non-performing loans collateralized by real estate at December 31, 2018

Net recoveries totaled $19,000 during the twelve months ended December 31, 2018

Capital Management:

The Company and Bank, at December 31, 2018, were both well capitalized under all applicable regulatory requirements

During 4Q18, stockholders’ equity increased $7.7 million, or 1.4%, to $549.5 million due to net income of $12.4 million, partially offset by the declaration and payment of dividends on the Company’s common stock and repurchases of the Company’s common stock

During 4Q18, the Company repurchased 42,116 treasury shares at an average cost of $22.27 per share; as of December 31, 2018, up to 467,211 shares remained subject to repurchase under the authorized stock repurchase program, which has no expiration or maximum dollar limit

Book value per common share increased to $19.64 at December 31, 2018, from $18.63 at December 31, 2017 and tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP measure, increased to $19.07 at December 31, 2018, from $18.08 at December 31, 2017

Conference Call Information:

John R. Buran, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Susan K. Cullen, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on Friday, February 1, 2019 at 9:30 AM (ET) to discuss the Company’s strategy and results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2018

Dial-in for Live Call: 1-877-509-5836

Webcast: https://services.choruscall.com/links/ffic190201.html

Dial-in for Replay: 1-877-344-7529

Replay Access Code: 10123652

The conference call will be simultaneously webcast and archived through 5:00 PM (ET) on February 1, 2020

About Flushing Financial Corporation

Flushing Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: FFIC) is the holding company for Flushing Bank®, a New York State-chartered commercial bank insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The Bank serves consumers, businesses, professionals, corporate clients, and public entities by offering a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services through its banking offices located in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Long Island. As a leader in real estate lending, the Bank’s experienced lending team creates mortgage solutions for real estate owners and property managers both within and outside the New York City metropolitan area. Flushing Bank is an Equal Housing Lender. The Bank also operates an online banking division consisting of iGObanking.com®, which offers competitively priced deposit products to consumers nationwide, and BankPurely®, our eco-friendly, healthier lifestyle community brand.

Additional information on Flushing Bank and Flushing Financial Corporation may be obtained by visiting the Company’s website at http://www.flushingbank.com .

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this Press Release relating to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of results of specific activities or investments and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, risk factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 and in other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expects”, “plans”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “forecasts”, “goals”, “potential” or “continue” or similar terms or the negative of these terms. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

- Statistical Tables Follow -



FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended For the twelve months ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Interest and Dividend Income Interest and fees on loans $ 60,722 $ 59,658 $ 53,449 $ 232,719 $ 209,283 Interest and dividends on securities: Interest 6,376 5,562 6,112 23,022 24,489 Dividends 18 18 13 67 287 Other interest income 317 248 123 1,190 526 Total interest and dividend income 67,433 65,486 59,697 256,998 234,585 Interest Expense Deposits 20,174 17,425 11,174 64,497 40,319 Other interest expense 6,623 6,540 5,463 25,095 21,159 Total interest expense 26,797 23,965 16,637 89,592 61,478 Net Interest Income 40,636 41,521 43,060 167,406 173,107 Provision for loan losses 422 - 6,595 575 9,861 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 40,214 41,521 36,465 166,831 163,246 Non-interest Income Banking services fee income 1,065 1,017 1,383 4,030 4,156 Net loss on sale of securities (1,920 ) - - (1,920 ) (186 ) Net gain on sale of loans - 10 207 168 603 Net gain on sale of assets 1,141 - - 1,141 - Net loss from fair value adjustments (3,585 ) (170 ) (631 ) (4,122 ) (3,465 ) Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock dividends 946 873 875 3,576 3,081 Gains from life insurance proceeds - 2,222 - 2,998 1,405 Bank owned life insurance 779 782 809 3,099 3,227 Other income 588 221 421 1,367 1,541 Total non-interest income (loss) (986 ) 4,955 3,064 10,337 10,362 Non-interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 15,094 15,720 14,249 64,560 62,087 Occupancy and equipment 2,551 2,475 2,757 10,079 10,409 Professional services 1,821 1,915 1,822 8,360 7,500 FDIC deposit insurance 472 596 487 2,115 1,815 Data processing 1,409 1,427 1,365 5,663 5,238 Depreciation and amortization 1,464 1,484 1,339 5,792 4,832 Other real estate owned/foreclosure expense (benefit) (128 ) (102 ) 28 (94 ) 404 Net gain from sales of real estate owned - - - (27 ) (50 ) Other operating expenses 3,077 3,718 3,832 15,235 15,239 Total non-interest expense 25,760 27,233 25,879 111,683 107,474 Income Before Income Taxes 13,468 19,243 13,650 65,485 66,134 Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes Federal 349 2,307 7,838 8,574 22,844 State and local 697 (397 ) (145 ) 1,821 2,169 Total taxes 1,046 1,910 7,693 10,395 25,013 Net Income $ 12,422 $ 17,333 $ 5,957 $ 55,090 $ 41,121 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.44 $ 0.61 $ 0.21 $ 1.92 $ 1.41 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.44 $ 0.61 $ 0.21 $ 1.92 $ 1.41 Dividends per common share $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.18 $ 0.80 $ 0.72





FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



December 31, September 30, December 31, 2018 2018 2017 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 118,561 $ 45,094 $ 51,546 Securities held-to-maturity: Mortgage-backed securities 7,953 7,958 7,973 Other securities 24,065 23,207 22,913 Securities available for sale: Mortgage-backed securities 557,953 528,119 509,650 Other securities 264,702 232,913 228,704 Loans: Multi-family residential 2,269,048 2,235,370 2,273,595 Commercial real estate 1,542,547 1,460,555 1,368,112 One-to-four family ― mixed-use property 577,741 565,302 564,206 One-to-four family ― residential 190,350 188,975 180,663 Co-operative apartments 8,498 7,771 6,895 Construction 50,600 40,239 8,479 Small Business Administration 15,210 14,322 18,479 Taxi medallion 4,539 6,078 6,834 Commercial business and other 877,763 846,224 732,973 Net unamortized premiums and unearned loan fees 15,188 15,226 16,763 Allowance for loan losses (20,945 ) (20,309 ) (20,351 ) Net loans 5,530,539 5,359,753 5,156,648 Interest and dividends receivable 25,485 24,673 21,405 Bank premises and equipment, net 30,418 29,929 30,836 Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock 57,282 54,942 60,089 Bank owned life insurance 131,788 131,009 131,856 Goodwill 16,127 16,127 16,127 Other assets 69,303 85,819 61,527 Total assets $ 6,834,176 $ 6,539,543 $ 6,299,274 LIABILITIES Due to depositors: Non-interest bearing $ 413,747 $ 398,606 $ 385,269 Interest-bearing: Certificate of deposit accounts 1,563,310 1,562,962 1,351,933 Savings accounts 210,022 216,976 290,280 Money market accounts 1,427,992 1,223,640 979,958 NOW accounts 1,300,852 1,255,464 1,333,232 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,502,176 4,259,042 3,955,403 Mortgagors' escrow deposits 44,861 58,667 42,606 Borrowed funds 1,250,843 1,197,101 1,309,653 Other liabilities 73,085 84,371 73,735 Total liabilities 6,284,712 5,997,787 5,766,666 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock (5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued) - - - Common stock ($0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 31,530,595 shares issued at December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017; 27,983,637 shares, 28,025,081 shares and 28,588,266 shares outstanding at December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively) 315 315 315 Additional paid-in capital 222,720 221,622 217,906 Treasury stock (3,546,958 shares, 3,505,514 shares and 2,942,329 shares at December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively) (75,146 ) (74,222 ) (57,675 ) Retained earnings 414,327 407,590 381,048 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (12,752 ) (13,549 ) (8,986 ) Total stockholders' equity 549,464 541,756 532,608 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,834,176 $ 6,539,543 $ 6,299,274





FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

At or for the three months ended At or for the twelve months ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Per Share Data Basic earnings per share $ 0.44 $ 0.61 $ 0.21 $ 1.92 $ 1.41 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.44 $ 0.61 $ 0.21 $ 1.92 $ 1.41 Average number of shares outstanding for: Basic earnings per common share computation 28,422,215 28,603,543 29,045,491 28,709,378 29,080,095 Diluted earnings per common share computation 28,422,517 28,603,948 29,046,111 28,709,833 29,081,723 Shares outstanding 27,983,637 28,025,081 28,588,266 27,983,637 28,588,266 Book value per common share (1) $ 19.64 $ 19.33 $ 18.63 $ 19.64 $ 18.63 Tangible book value per common share (2) $ 19.07 $ 18.77 $ 18.08 $ 19.07 $ 18.08 Stockholders' Equity Stockholders' equity $ 549,464 $ 541,756 $ 532,608 $ 549,464 $ 532,608 Tangible stockholders' equity 533,627 525,920 516,772 533,627 516,772 Average Balances Total loans, net $ 5,438,418 $ 5,280,172 $ 5,087,102 $ 5,316,968 $ 4,988,613 Total interest-earning assets 6,364,456 6,130,422 5,934,493 6,194,248 5,916,073 Total assets 6,681,161 6,446,540 6,243,686 6,504,598 6,217,746 Total due to depositors 4,453,200 4,213,118 4,020,334 4,288,868 4,036,347 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,654,560 5,455,867 5,254,030 5,517,552 5,268,100 Stockholders' equity 541,067 536,416 573,201 534,735 530,300 Performance Ratios (3) Return on average assets 0.74 % 1.08 % 0.38 % 0.85 % 0.66 % Return on average equity 9.18 12.93 4.44 10.30 7.75 Yield on average interest-earning assets 4.24 4.27 4.02 4.15 3.97 Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities 1.90 1.76 1.27 1.62 1.17 Cost of funds 1.75 1.63 1.17 1.52 1.09 Interest rate spread during period 2.34 2.51 2.75 2.53 2.80 Net interest margin 2.55 2.71 2.90 2.70 2.93 Non-interest expense to average assets 1.54 1.69 1.66 1.72 1.73 Efficiency ratio (4) 58.53 61.30 55.35 62.20 57.90 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 1.13 X 1.12 X 1.13 X 1.12 X 1.12 X

(1) Calculated by dividing stockholders’ equity by shares outstanding.



(2) Calculated by dividing tangible stockholders’ common equity, a non-GAAP measure by shares outstanding. Tangible stockholders’ common equity is stockholders’ equity less intangible assets (goodwill, net of deferred taxes). See “Calculation of Tangible Stockholders’ Common Equity to Tangible Assets”.

(3) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis, where appropriate.

(4) Efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was calculated by dividing non-interest expense (excluding OREO expense and the net gain/loss from the sale of OREO) by the total of net interest income and non-interest income (excluding net gains and losses from the sale of securities, fair value adjustments and life insurance proceeds).





FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

At or for the year At or for the year ended ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data Regulatory capital ratios (for Flushing Financial Corporation): Tier 1 capital $ 586,582 $ 563,426 Common equity Tier 1 capital 546,230 527,727 Total risk-based capital 682,527 658,777 Tier 1 leverage capital (well capitalized = 5%) 8.74 % 9.02 % Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 6.5%) 10.98 11.59 Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 8.0%) 11.79 12.38 Total risk-based capital (well capitalized = 10.0%) 13.72 14.47 Regulatory capital ratios (for Flushing Bank only): Tier 1 capital $ 660,782 $ 631,285 Common equity Tier 1 capital 660,782 631,285 Total risk-based capital 681,727 651,636 Tier 1 leverage capital (well capitalized = 5%) 9.85 % 10.11 % Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 6.5%) 13.28 13.87 Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 8.0%) 13.28 13.87 Total risk-based capital (well capitalized = 10.0%) 13.70 14.31 Capital ratios: Average equity to average assets 8.22 % 8.53 % Equity to total assets 8.04 8.46 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 7.83 8.22 Asset quality: Non-accrual loans (2) $ 16,253 $ 15,710 Non-performing loans 16,253 18,134 Non-performing assets 16,288 18,134 Net charge-offs/ (recoveries) (19 ) 11,739 Asset quality ratios: Non-performing loans to gross loans 0.29 % 0.35 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.24 0.29 Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 0.38 0.39 Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets 128.60 112.23 Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 128.87 112.23 Full-service customer facilities 19 18





See “Calculation of Tangible Stockholders’ Common Equity to Tangible Assets”. Excludes performing non-accrual TDR loans.





FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

NET INTEREST MARGIN

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Interest-earning Assets: Mortgage loans, net $ 4,555,895 $ 49,789 4.37 % $ 4,467,349 $ 49,612 4.44 % $ 4,355,973 $ 45,577 4.19 % Other loans, net 882,523 10,933 4.96 812,823 10,046 4.94 731,129 7,872 4.31 Total loans, net (1) 5,438,418 60,722 4.47 5,280,172 59,658 4.52 5,087,102 53,449 4.20 Taxable securities: Mortgage-backed securities 558,693 4,004 2.87 542,192 3,800 2.80 524,098 3,567 2.72 Other securities 184,592 1,586 3.44 123,174 928 3.01 151,565 1,696 4.48 Total taxable securities 743,285 5,590 3.01 665,366 4,728 2.84 675,663 5,263 3.12 Tax-exempt securities: (2) Other securities 114,079 804 2.82 123,472 852 2.76 123,816 862 2.78 Total tax-exempt securities 114,079 804 2.82 123,472 852 2.76 123,816 862 2.78 Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold 68,674 317 1.85 61,412 248 1.62 47,912 123 1.03 Total interest-earning assets 6,364,456 67,433 4.24 6,130,422 65,486 4.27 5,934,493 59,697 4.02 Other assets 316,705 316,118 309,193 Total assets $ 6,681,161 $ 6,446,540 $ 6,243,686 Interest-bearing Liabilities: Deposits: Savings accounts $ 213,091 392 0.74 $ 219,749 304 0.55 $ 306,273 519 0.68 NOW accounts 1,312,834 4,968 1.51 1,336,873 4,416 1.32 1,357,028 2,634 0.78 Money market accounts 1,348,873 6,523 1.93 1,169,130 5,126 1.75 984,619 2,664 1.08 Certificate of deposit accounts 1,578,402 8,276 2.10 1,487,366 7,453 2.00 1,372,414 5,322 1.55 Total due to depositors 4,453,200 20,159 1.81 4,213,118 17,299 1.64 4,020,334 11,139 1.11 Mortgagors' escrow accounts 71,108 15 0.08 57,573 126 0.88 65,127 35 0.21 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,524,308 20,174 1.78 4,270,691 17,425 1.63 4,085,461 11,174 1.09 Borrowings 1,130,252 6,623 2.34 1,185,176 6,540 2.21 1,168,569 5,463 1.87 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,654,560 26,797 1.90 5,455,867 23,965 1.76 5,254,030 16,637 1.27 Non interest-bearing demand deposits 406,501 380,825 373,136 Other liabilities 79,033 73,432 79,319 Total liabilities 6,140,094 5,910,124 5,706,485 Equity 541,067 536,416 537,201 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,681,161 $ 6,446,540 $ 6,243,686 Net interest income / net interest rate spread $ 40,636 2.34 % $ 41,521 2.51 % $ 43,060 2.75 % Net interest-earning assets / net interest margin $ 709,896 2.55 % $ 674,555 2.71 % $ 680,463 2.90 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.13 X 1.12 X 1.13 X

Loan interest income includes loan fee income (which includes net amortization of deferred fees and costs, late charges, and prepayment penalties) of approximately $0.5 million, $1.2 million and $0.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively. Interest income on tax-exempt securities does not include the tax benefit of the tax-exempt securities.





FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

NET INTEREST MARGIN

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the year ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Interest-earning Assets: Mortgage loans, net $ 4,494,210 $ 193,186 4.30 % $ 4,304,889 $ 181,006 4.20 % Other loans, net 822,758 39,533 4.80 683,724 28,277 4.14 Total loans, net (1) 5,316,968 232,719 4.38 4,988,613 209,283 4.20 Taxable securities: Mortgage-backed securities 539,771 15,065 2.79 526,934 13,686 2.60 Other securities 140,461 4,658 3.32 199,350 7,349 3.69 Total taxable securities 680,232 19,723 2.90 726,284 21,035 2.90 Tax-exempt securities: (2) Other securities 121,412 3,366 2.77 139,704 3,741 2.68 Total tax-exempt securities 121,412 3,366 2.77 139,704 3,741 2.68 Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold 75,636 1,190 1.57 61,472 526 0.86 Total interest-earning assets 6,194,248 256,998 4.15 5,916,073 234,585 3.97 Other assets 310,350 301,673 Total assets $ 6,504,598 $ 6,217,746 Interest-bearing Liabilities: Deposits: Savings accounts $ 233,392 1,370 0.59 $ 292,887 1,808 0.62 NOW accounts 1,407,945 15,896 1.13 1,444,944 9,640 0.67 Money market accounts 1,164,505 18,707 1.61 908,025 8,151 0.90 Certificate of deposit accounts 1,483,026 28,310 1.91 1,390,491 20,579 1.48 Total due to depositors 4,288,868 64,283 1.50 4,036,347 40,178 1.00 Mortgagors' escrow accounts 66,255 214 0.32 61,962 141 0.23 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,355,123 64,497 1.48 4,098,309 40,319 0.98 Borrowings 1,162,429 25,095 2.16 1,169,791 21,159 1.81 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,517,552 89,592 1.62 5,268,100 61,478 1.17 Non interest-bearing demand deposits 380,889 348,518 Other liabilities 71,422 70,828 Total liabilities 5,969,863 5,687,446 Equity 534,735 530,300 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,504,598 $ 6,217,746 Net interest income / net interest rate spread $ 167,406 2.53 % $ 173,107 2.80 % Net interest-earning assets / net interest margin $ 676,696 2.70 % $ 647,973 2.93 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.12 X 1.12 X

Loan interest income includes loan fee income (which includes net amortization of deferred fees and costs, late charges, and prepayment penalties) of approximately $2.1 million and $2.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. Interest income on tax-exempt securities does not include the tax benefit of the tax-exempt securities.





FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

DEPOSIT COMPOSITION

(Unaudited)

December 2018 vs. December 2018 vs. December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, September 2018, December 31, December 2017, (Dollars in thousands) 2018 2018 2018 2018 % Change 2017 % Change Deposits

Non-interest bearing $ 413,747 $ 398,606 $ 388,467 $ 377,861 3.8 % $ 385,269 7.4 % Interest bearing: Certificate of deposit accounts 1,563,310 1,562,962 1,452,016 1,499,326 0.0 % 1,351,933 15.6 % Savings accounts 210,022 216,976 225,815 246,888 -3.2 % 290,280 -27.6 % Money market accounts 1,427,992 1,223,640 1,069,835 1,032,409 16.7 % 979,958 45.7 % NOW accounts 1,300,852 1,255,464 1,422,745 1,479,319 3.6 % 1,333,232 -2.4 % Total interest-bearing deposits 4,502,176 4,259,042 4,170,411 4,257,942 5.7 % 3,955,403 13.8 % Total deposits $ 4,915,923 $ 4,657,648 $ 4,558,878 $ 4,635,803 5.5 % $ 4,340,672 13.3 %

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

LOANS

(Unaudited)

Loan Closings

For the three months For the year ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (In thousands) 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Multi-family residential $ 85,095 $ 102,484 $ 118,784 $ 339,732 $ 373,512 Commercial real estate 95,772 38,569 53,381 270,785 238,057 One-to-four family – mixed-use property 28,924 16,870 19,913 74,156 65,247 One-to-four family – residential 7,356 11,362 9,545 42,660 26,168 Co-operative apartments 948 - 100 2,448 332 Construction 8,968 6,008 726 39,595 7,847 Small Business Administration 1,304 344 4,772 3,843 11,559 Commercial business and other 116,365 133,188 121,598 477,572 316,748 Total $ 344,732 $ 308,825 $ 328,819 $ 1,250,791 $ 1,039,470

Loan Composition

December 2018 vs. December 2018 vs. December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, September 2018, December 31, December 2017, (Dollars in thousands) 2018 2018 2018 2018 % Change 2017 % Change Loans held for investment: Multi-family residential $ 2,269,048 $ 2,235,370 $ 2,247,852 $ 2,286,803 1.5 % $ 2,273,595 -0.2 % Commercial real estate 1,542,547 1,460,555 1,471,894 1,426,847 5.6 % 1,368,112 12.8 % One-to-four family ― mixed-use property 577,741 565,302 564,474 566,930 2.2 % 564,206 2.4 % One-to-four family ― residential 190,350 188,975 187,741 190,115 0.7 % 180,663 5.4 % Co-operative apartments 8,498 7,771 7,839 6,826 9.4 % 6,895 23.2 % Construction 50,600 40,239 33,826 23,887 25.7 % 8,479 496.8 % Small Business Administration 15,210 14,322 14,405 20,004 6.2 % 18,479 -17.7 % Taxi medallion 4,539 6,078 6,225 6,617 -25.3 % 6,834 -33.6 % Commercial business and other 877,763 846,224 783,904 768,440 3.7 % 732,973 19.8 % Net unamortized premiums and unearned loan fees 15,188 15,226 15,647 16,395 -0.2 % 16,763 -9.4 % Allowance for loan losses (20,945 ) (20,309 ) (20,220 ) (20,542 ) 3.1 % (20,351 ) 2.9 % Net loans $ 5,530,539 $ 5,359,753 $ 5,313,587 $ 5,292,322 3.2 % $ 5,156,648 7.3 %

Net Loans Activity

Three Months Ended December 31, September, 30 June 30, March 31, December 31, (In thousands) 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 Loans originated and purchased $ 344,732 $ 308,825 $ 255,410 $ 341,824 $ 328,819 Principal reductions (173,061 ) (257,902 ) (226,030 ) (202,059 ) (209,400 ) Loans sold - (4,027 ) (7,273 ) (2,703 ) (1,018 ) Loan charged-offs (211 ) (220 ) (416 ) (85 ) (11,616 ) Foreclosures - - - (744 ) - Net change in deferred fees and costs (38 ) (421 ) (748 ) (368 ) (162 ) Net change in the allowance for loan losses (636 ) (89 ) 322 (191 ) 4,918 Total loan activity $ 170,786 $ 46,166 $ 21,265 $ 135,674 $ 111,541

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

NON-PERFORMING ASSETS and NET CHARGE-OFFS

(Unaudited)

December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 Loans 90 Days Or More Past Due and Still Accruing: Commercial real estate $ - $ 111 $ - $ 1,668 $ 2,424 Construction - - 730 - - Total - 111 730 1,668 2,424 Non-accrual Loans: Multi-family residential 2,410 862 2,165 2,193 3,598 Commercial real estate 1,379 1,398 1,448 1,894 1,473 One-to-four family - mixed-use property 928 795 2,157 2,396 1,867 One-to-four family - residential 6,144 6,610 6,969 7,542 7,808 Co-operative apartments - - 575 - - Small Business Administration 1,267 1,395 - 41 46 Taxi medallion(1) 613 712 743 906 918 Commercial business and other 3,512 761 2 - - Total 16,253 12,533 14,059 14,972 15,710 Total Non-performing Loans 16,253 12,644 14,789 16,640 18,134 Other Non-performing Assets: Real estate acquired through foreclosure - - - 638 - Other asset acquired through foreclosure 35 35 35 106 - Total 35 35 35 744 - Total Non-performing Assets $ 16,288 $ 12,679 $ 14,824 $ 17,384 $ 18,134 Non-performing Assets to Total Assets 0.24 % 0.19 % 0.23 % 0.27 % 0.29 % Allowance For Loan Losses to Non-performing Loans 128.9 % 160.6 % 136.7 % 123.5 % 112.2 %

(1) Not included in the above analysis are TDR taxi medallion loans totaling $3.9 million in 4Q18, $5.4 million in 3Q18, $5.5 million in 2Q18, $5.7 million in 1Q18 and $5.9 million in 4Q17.

Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries)

Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (In thousands) 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 Multi-family residential $ (4 ) $ 18 $ 28 $ 51 $ (1 ) Commercial real estate - - - - (3 ) One-to-four family – mixed-use property (18 ) (36 ) (79 ) - (37 ) One-to-four family – residential (199 ) (258 ) (4 ) (107 ) 212 Small Business Administration 170 134 18 19 109 Taxi medallion (143 ) 40 353 - 11,229 Commercial business and other (20 ) 13 6 (1 ) 4 Total net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ (214 ) $ (89 ) $ 322 $ (38 ) $ 11,513

Core Diluted EPS, Core ROAE, Core ROAA, tangible book value per common share and core earnings before provision and income taxes are each non-GAAP measures used in this release. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures appears in tabular form at the end of this release. The Company believes that these measures are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain non-interest items and provide an alternative view of the Company's performance over time and in comparison to the Company's competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for net income. The Company believes that tangible book value per common share is useful for both investors and management as these are measures commonly used by financial institutions, regulators and investors to measure the capital adequacy of financial institutions. The Company believes these measures facilitate comparison of the quality and composition of the Company's capital over time and in comparison to its competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for total shareholders' equity.

These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS and CORE EARNINGS

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 GAAP income before income taxes $ 13,468 $ 19,243 $ 13,650 $ 65,485 $ 66,134 Net loss from fair value adjustments 3,585 170 631 4,122 3,465 Net loss on sale of securities 1,920 - - 1,920 186 Gain from life insurance proceeds - (2,222 ) - (2,998 ) (1,405 ) Net gain on sale of assets (1,141 ) - - (1,141 ) - Accelerated employee benefits upon Officer's death - 149 - 149 - Core income before taxes 17,832 17,340 14,281 67,537 68,380 Provision for income taxes for core income 2,395 2,010 4,652 11,960 22,613 Core net income $ 15,437 $ 15,330 $ 9,629 $ 55,577 $ 45,767 GAAP diluted earnings per common share $ 0.44 $ 0.61 $ 0.21 $ 1.92 $ 1.41 Net loss from fair value adjustments, net of tax 0.09 - 0.01 0.10 0.07 Net loss on sale of securities, net of tax 0.05 - - 0.05 - Gain from life insurance proceeds - (0.08 ) - (0.10 ) (0.05 ) Federal tax reform 2017 - - 0.13 - 0.13 Net gain on sale of assets, net of tax (0.03 ) - - (0.03 ) - Accelerated employee benefits upon Officer's death, net of tax - - - - - Core diluted earnings per common share1 $ 0.54 $ 0.54 $ 0.33 $ 1.94 $ 1.57 Core net income, as calculated above $ 15,437 $ 15,330 $ 9,629 $ 55,577 $ 45,767 Average assets 6,681,161 6,446,540 6,243,686 6,504,598 6,217,746 Average equity 541,067 536,416 537,201 534,735 530,300 Core return on average assets2 0.92 % 0.95 % 0.62 % 0.85 % 0.74 % Core return on average equity2 11.41 % 11.43 % 7.17 % 10.39 % 8.63 % (1) Core diluted earnings per common share may not foot due to rounding. (2) Ratios are calculated on an annualized basis.





FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

CALCULATION OF TANGIBLE STOCKHOLDERS’

COMMON EQUITY to TANGIBLE ASSETS

(Unaudited)



December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2018 2017 Total Equity $ 549,464 $ 532,608 Less: Goodwill (16,127 ) (16,127 ) Intangible deferred tax liabilities 290 291 Tangible Stockholders' Common Equity $ 533,627 $ 516,772 Total Assets $ 6,834,176 $ 6,299,274 Less: Goodwill (16,127 ) (16,127 ) Intangible deferred tax liabilities 290 291 Tangible Assets $ 6,818,339 $ 6,283,438 Tangible Stockholders' Common Equity to Tangible Assets 7.83 % 8.22 %

1 See the table entitled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”







Contact:

Susan K. Cullen

Senior Executive Vice President, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer

Flushing Financial Corporation

(718) 961-5400



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.