LPL Financial Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results

Earnings per share ("EPS") increased 97% year-over-year to $1.36. Net Income increased 88% year-over-year to $120 million.

EPS prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets** increased 96% year-over-year to $1.49.

Total Brokerage and Advisory Assets increased 2% year-over-year to $628 billion.

Total Net New Assets were an inflow of $5.9 billion, translating to a 3.5% annualized growth rate. Net new advisory assets were an inflow of $5.0 billion, translating to a 6.5% annualized growth rate. Net new brokerage assets were an inflow of $0.9 billion, translating to a 1.0% annualized rate. Recruited Assets (1) were $8.6 billion in Q4, and $27.3 billion for the year, up 9% from the prior year. Advisor count was 16,109 and production retention rate for the year was 96%.

Total client cash sweep balances increased 24% sequentially to $34.9 billion. Total client cash sweep balances as a percent of total assets was 5.6%, up from 4.1% in the prior quarter.

Gross Profit** increased 26% year-over-year to $508 million.

EBITDA** increased 67% year-over-year to $232 million. EBITDA** as a percentage of Gross Profit** was 46%, up from 35% a year ago. Core G&A** increased 11% year-over-year to $216 million, up 3% sequentially, including $2 million of expenses related to the acquisition of AdvisoryWorld.

Shareholder capital returns were $139 million, translating to $1.58 per share. Share repurchases were $118 million for 1.9 million shares at an average purchase price of $61.19. Weighted average fully diluted share count was 88.2 million, down 2% sequentially and down 5% year-over-year. Dividends were $22 million.

Cash available for corporate use was $339 million.

Credit Agreement Net Leverage Ratio(2) was 2.15x, down 0.09x from the prior quarter.

Full Year 2018 Key Performance Indicators

EPS increased 87% year-over-year to $4.85. Net Income increased 84% year-over-year to $439 million.

EPS prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets** increased 88% year-over-year to $5.33.

Gross Profit** increased 25% year-over-year to $1,948 million.

EBITDA** increased 40% year-over-year to $866 million. EBITDA** as a percentage of Gross Profit** was 44%, up from 40% a year ago. Core G&A** was $819 million, including $2 million of expenses related to the acquisition of AdvisoryWorld.

Shareholder capital returns were $506 million, translating to $5.59 per share. Share repurchases were $418 million for 6.5 million shares at an average purchase price of $63.96. Dividends were $88 million.



Key Updates Increased fixed ICA balances to ~35% of total ICA portfolio, up from ~10% in Q3.

Updated 2019 Core G&A** Outlook range to $850 to $875 million to include ~$5 million of costs related to AdvisoryWorld.

Provided capital plan updates in 8-K filed on December 4, 2018: Lowered target credit agreement net leverage ratio to a range of 2.00x to 2.75x, from 3.25x to 3.5x. Increased share repurchase authorization to $1 billion as of December 31, 2018.



SAN DIEGO, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) (the “Company”) today announced results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018, reporting net income of $120 million, or $1.36 per share. This compares with $64 million, or $0.69 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2017 and $107 million, or $1.19 per share, in the prior quarter.



"Over the past year, we delivered solid business and financial results as we increased organic growth and completed our acquisition of NPH," said Dan Arnold, President and CEO. "As we look forward, we remain focused on serving our advisors and helping them differentiate and win in the marketplace. Our efforts include delivering best-in-class digital capabilities and tools, including our acquisition of AdvisoryWorld. We believe our strategy positions us to continue driving long-term growth and shareholder value.”

“In 2018, we grew assets and gross profit, remained disciplined on expenses while increasing our investments in organic growth, and returned capital to shareholders," said Matt Audette, CFO. “As a result, we grew earnings per share over 80 percent for the year. In Q4, we continued to enhance our financial strength and stability by increasing the duration of our ICA portfolio and lowering our target leverage, while also establishing a new share repurchase authorization. Looking forward, we believe our business results and financial strength position us well to continue creating long-term shareholder value.”

Dividend Declaration

The Company's Board of Directors declared a $0.25 per share dividend to be paid on March 29, 2019 to all stockholders of record as of March 15, 2019.

**Non-GAAP Financial Measures



Management believes that presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures by excluding or including certain items can be helpful to investors and analysts who may wish to use this information to analyze the Company’s current performance, prospects, and valuation. Management uses this non-GAAP information internally to evaluate operating performance and in formulating the budget for future periods. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures and metrics discussed below are appropriate for evaluating the performance of the Company.

EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets is defined as GAAP EPS plus the per share impact of Amortization of Intangible Assets. The per share impact is calculated as Amortization of Intangible Assets expense, net of applicable tax benefit, divided by the number of shares outstanding for the applicable period. The Company presents EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets because management believes that the metric can provide investors with useful insight into the Company’s core operating performance by excluding non-cash items that management does not believe impact the Company’s ongoing operations. EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets is not a measure of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP EPS or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets to GAAP EPS, please see footnote 34 on page 20 of this release.

Gross Profit is calculated as net revenues, which were $1,317 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, less commission and advisory expenses and brokerage, clearing, and exchange fees, which were $793 million and $16 million, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2018. All other expense categories, including depreciation and amortization of fixed assets and amortization of intangible assets, are considered general and administrative in nature. Because the Company’s gross profit amounts do not include any depreciation and amortization expense, the Company considers its gross profit amounts to be non-GAAP financial measures that may not be comparable to those of others in its industry. Management believes that Gross Profit can provide investors with useful insight into the Company’s core operating performance before indirect costs that are general and administrative in nature.

Core G&A consists of total operating expenses, which were $1,123 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, excluding the following expenses: commission and advisory, regulatory charges, promotional, employee share-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, amortization of intangible assets, and brokerage, clearing, and exchange. Management presents Core G&A because it believes Core G&A reflects the corporate operating expense categories over which management can generally exercise a measure of control, compared with expense items over which management either cannot exercise control, such as commission and advisory expenses, or which management views as promotional expense necessary to support advisor growth and retention including conferences and transition assistance. Core G&A is not a measure of the Company’s total operating expenses as calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of Core G&A against the Company’s total operating expenses, please see footnote 5 on page 18 of this release. The Company does not provide an outlook for its total operating expenses because it contains expense components, such as commission and advisory expenses, that are market-driven and over which the Company cannot exercise control. Accordingly a reconciliation of the Company’s outlook for Core G&A to an outlook for total operating expenses cannot be made available without unreasonable effort.

EBITDA is defined as net income plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation, amortization and loss on extinguishment of debt. The Company presents EBITDA because management believes that it can be a useful financial metric in understanding the Company’s earnings from operations. EBITDA is not a measure of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of profitability or liquidity. In addition, the Company’s EBITDA can differ significantly from EBITDA calculated by other companies, depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which companies operate, and capital investments.

Credit Agreement EBITDA is defined in, and calculated by management in accordance with, the Company's credit agreement (“Credit Agreement”) as “Consolidated EBITDA,” which is Consolidated Net Income (as defined in the Credit Agreement) plus interest expense, tax expense, depreciation and amortization and further adjusted to exclude certain non-cash charges and other adjustments, including unusual or non-recurring charges and gains, and to include future expected cost savings, operating expense reductions or other synergies from certain transactions, including the Company's acquisition of the broker/dealer network of National Planning Holdings, Inc. ("NPH"). The Company presents Credit Agreement EBITDA because management believes that it can be a useful financial metric in understanding the Company’s debt capacity and covenant compliance under its Credit Agreement. Credit Agreement EBITDA is not a measure of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of profitability or liquidity. In addition, the Company’s Credit Agreement-defined EBITDA can differ significantly from adjusted EBITDA calculated by other companies, depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which companies operate, capital investments, and types of adjustments made by such companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding the Company's future financial and operating results, growth, priorities and business strategies, including forecasts and statements relating to future expenses (including 2019 Core G&A** outlook), enhanced capabilities and tools, long-term growth and shareholder value, and capital deployment, as well as any other statements that are not related to present facts or current conditions or that are not purely historical, constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's historical performance and its plans, estimates, and expectations as of January 31, 2019. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees that the future results, plans, intentions, or expectations expressed or implied will be achieved. Matters subject to forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including economic, legislative, regulatory, competitive, and other factors, which may cause actual financial or operating results, levels of activity, or the timing of events, to be materially different than those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include: changes in general economic and financial market conditions, including retail investor sentiment; changes in interest rates and fees payable by banks participating in the Company's cash sweep program, the Company's strategy and success in managing cash sweep program fees; changes in the growth and profitability of the Company's fee-based business; fluctuations in the levels of advisory and brokerage assets and the related impact on revenue; effects of competition in the financial services industry and the success of the Company in attracting and retaining financial advisors and institutions; whether the retail investors served by newly-recruited advisors choose to move their respective assets to new accounts at the Company; the effect of current, pending and future legislation, regulation and regulatory actions, including disciplinary actions imposed by federal and state securities regulators and self-regulatory organizations; the costs of settling and remediating issues related to regulatory matters or legal proceedings, including actual costs of repurchasing securities from investors in excess of our estimates; changes made to the Company’s offerings, services, and pricing, and the effect that such changes may have on the Company’s gross profit streams and costs; execution of the Company's plans and its success in realizing the synergies, expense savings, service improvements, and/or efficiencies expected to result from its initiatives and programs, and the other factors set forth in Part I, “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in the Company's 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be amended or updated in the Company's 2018 Annual Report on Form 8-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this earnings release, even if its estimates change, and you should not rely on statements contained herein as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2018 2017 % Change 2018 2017 % Change REVENUES Commission $ 469,923 $ 425,943 10% $ 1,919,694 $ 1,670,824 15% Advisory 474,102 375,928 26% 1,793,493 1,409,247 27% Asset-based 265,681 193,707 37% 972,515 708,333 37% Transaction and fee 119,254 103,145 16% 471,299 424,667 11% Interest income, net of interest expense 11,784 6,542 80% 40,210 24,473 64% Other (23,702 ) 11,177 n/m (8,811 ) 43,937 n/m Total net revenues 1,317,042 1,116,442 18% 5,188,400 4,281,481 21% EXPENSES Commission and advisory 793,310 697,725 14% 3,177,576 2,669,599 19% Compensation and benefits 132,766 119,748 11% 506,650 456,918 11% Promotional 45,141 60,066 (25%) 208,603 171,661 22% Depreciation and amortization 21,897 20,138 9% 87,656 84,071 4% Amortization of intangible assets 15,672 9,997 57% 60,252 38,293 57% Occupancy and equipment 30,750 26,343 17% 115,598 97,332 19% Professional services 24,428 20,675 18% 85,651 71,407 20% Brokerage, clearing and exchange 16,000 15,480 3% 63,154 57,047 11% Communications and data processing 11,776 12,416 (5%) 46,322 44,941 3% Other 31,103 25,070 24% 119,278 96,210 24% Total operating expenses 1,122,843 1,007,658 11% 4,470,740 3,787,479 18% Non-operating interest expense 31,756 28,894 10% 125,023 107,025 17% Loss on extinguishment of debt — — n/m — 22,407 n/m INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 162,443 79,890 103% 592,637 364,570 63% PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 42,145 15,792 167% 153,178 125,707 22% NET INCOME $ 120,298 $ 64,098 88% $ 439,459 $ 238,863 84% EARNINGS PER SHARE Earnings per share, basic $ 1.40 $ 0.71 97% $ 4.99 $ 2.65 88% Earnings per share, diluted $ 1.36 $ 0.69 97% $ 4.85 $ 2.59 87% Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic 85,976 89,921 (4%) 88,119 90,002 (2%) Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 88,163 92,386 (5%) 90,619 92,115 (2%)





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income Trend

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Quarterly Results Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 REVENUES Commission $ 469,923 $ 486,875 $ 488,085 Advisory 474,102 458,087 438,917 Asset-based 265,681 248,895 238,603 Transaction and fee 119,254 118,941 116,455 Interest income, net of interest expense 11,784 10,512 10,133 Other (23,702 ) 7,687 6,611 Total net revenues 1,317,042 1,330,997 1,298,804 EXPENSES Commission and advisory 793,310 821,950 800,619 Compensation and benefits 132,766 128,007 122,360 Promotional 45,141 52,628 43,407 Depreciation and amortization 21,897 22,838 22,220 Amortization of intangible assets 15,672 15,676 15,682 Occupancy and equipment 30,750 30,308 26,904 Professional services 24,428 23,129 15,922 Brokerage, clearing and exchange expense 16,000 15,844 15,433 Communications and data processing 11,776 12,334 11,038 Other 31,103 29,219 30,370 Total operating expenses 1,122,843 1,151,933 1,103,955 Non-operating interest expense 31,756 31,705 31,940 INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 162,443 147,359 162,909 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 42,145 40,494 44,143 NET INCOME $ 120,298 $ 106,865 $ 118,766 EARNINGS PER SHARE Earnings per share, basic $ 1.40 $ 1.22 $ 1.33 Earnings per share, diluted $ 1.36 $ 1.19 $ 1.30 Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic 85,976 87,426 89,128 Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 88,163 89,878 91,684





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(Dollars in thousands, except par value)

(Unaudited)

December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 511,096 $ 811,136 Cash segregated under federal and other regulations 985,195 763,831 Restricted cash 65,828 50,688 Receivables from: Clients, net of allowance of $640 at December 31, 2018 and $466 at December 31, 2017 412,944 344,230 Product sponsors, broker-dealers, and clearing organizations 166,793 196,207 Advisor loans, net of allowance of $5,080 at December 31, 2018 and $3,264 at December 31, 2017 298,821 219,157 Others, net of allowance of $8,099 at December 31, 2018 and $6,115 at December 31, 2017 248,711 228,986 Securities owned: Trading — at fair value 29,267 17,879 Held-to-maturity — at amortized cost 13,001 11,833 Securities borrowed 4,829 12,489 Fixed assets, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $308,155 at December 31, 2018 and $427,344 at December 31, 2017 461,418 412,684 Goodwill 1,490,247 1,427,769 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $479,319 at December 31, 2018 and $419,066 at December 31, 2017 484,171 414,093 National Planning Holdings acquisition — 162,500 Other assets 305,147 285,269 Total assets $ 5,477,468 $ 5,358,751 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES: Drafts payable $ 225,034 $ 185,929 Payables to clients 950,946 962,891 Payables to broker-dealers and clearing organizations 76,180 54,262 Accrued commission and advisory expenses payable 164,211 147,095 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 478,644 461,149 Income taxes payable 32,990 469 Unearned revenue 80,524 72,222 Securities sold, but not yet purchased — at fair value 169 1,182 Long-term borrowing, net of unamortized debt issuance cost of $19,525 at December 31, 2018 and $22,812 at December 31, 2017 2,371,808 2,385,022 Leasehold financing and capital lease obligations 104,564 107,518 Deferred income taxes, net 18,325 16,004 Total liabilities 4,503,395 4,393,743 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock, $.001 par value; 600,000,000 shares authorized; 124,909,796 shares issued at December 31, 2018 and 123,030,383 shares issued at December 31, 2017 125 123 Additional paid-in capital 1,634,337 1,556,117 Treasury stock, at cost — 39,820,646 shares at December 31, 2018 and 33,262,115 shares at December 31, 2017 (1,730,535 ) (1,309,568 ) Retained earnings 1,070,146 718,336 Total stockholders’ equity 974,073 965,008 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,477,468 $ 5,358,751





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Management's Statements of Operations(3)

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Certain information presented on pages 8-17 of this release is presented as reviewed by the Company’s management and includes information derived from the Company’s Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income, non-GAAP financial measures, and operational and performance metrics. For information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" that begins on page 3 of this release.





Quarterly Results Q4 2018 Q3 2018 % Change Q4 2017 % Change Gross Profit(3) Sales-based commissions $ 199,468 $ 193,545 3 % $ 174,052 15 % Trailing commissions 270,455 293,330 (8 %) 251,891 7 % Advisory 474,102 458,087 3 % 375,928 26 % Commission and advisory fees 944,025 944,962 — % 801,871 18 % Commission and advisory expense (793,310 ) (821,950 ) (3 %) (697,725 ) 14 % Commission and advisory fees, net of payout 150,715 123,012 23 % 104,146 45 % Cash sweep 147,774 127,174 16 % 88,333 67 % Other asset-based(4) 117,907 121,721 (3 %) 105,374 12 % Transaction and fee 119,254 118,941 — % 103,145 16 % Interest income and other (11,918 ) 18,199 n/m 17,719 n/m Total net commission and advisory fees and attachment revenue 523,732 509,047 3 % 418,717 25 % Brokerage, clearing, and exchange expense (16,000 ) (15,844 ) 1 % (15,480 ) 3 % Gross Profit(3) 507,732 493,203 3 % 403,237 26 % G&A Expense Core G&A(5) 216,185 209,244 3 % 194,607 11 % Regulatory charges 9,593 7,421 n/m 5,433 n/m Promotional 45,141 52,628 (14 %) 60,066 (25 %) Employee share-based compensation 5,045 6,332 (20 %) 4,212 20 % Total G&A 275,964 275,625 — % 264,318 4 % EBITDA(3) 231,768 217,578 7 % 138,919 67 % Depreciation and amortization 21,897 22,838 (4 %) 20,138 9 % Amortization of intangible assets 15,672 15,676 — % 9,997 57 % Non-operating interest expense 31,756 31,705 — % 28,894 10 % INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 162,443 147,359 10 % 79,890 103 % PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 42,145 40,494 4 % 15,792 167 % NET INCOME $ 120,298 $ 106,865 13 % $ 64,098 88 % Earnings per share, diluted $ 1.36 $ 1.19 14 % $ 0.69 97 % Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 88,163 89,878 (2 %) 92,386 (5 %) EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets $ 1.49 $ 1.32 13 % $ 0.76 96 %





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Management's Statements of Operations Trend (3)

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)





Quarterly Results Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Gross Profit(3) Sales-based commissions $ 199,468 $ 193,545 $ 196,530 Trailing commissions 270,455 293,330 291,555 Advisory 474,102 458,087 438,917 Commission and advisory fees 944,025 944,962 927,002 Commission and advisory expense (793,310 ) (821,950 ) (800,619 ) Commission and advisory fees, net of payout 150,715 123,012 126,383 Cash sweep 147,774 127,174 121,386 Other asset-based(4) 117,907 121,721 117,217 Transaction and fee 119,254 118,941 116,455 Interest income and other (11,918 ) 18,199 16,744 Total net commission and advisory fees and attachment revenue 523,732 509,047 498,185 Brokerage, clearing, and exchange expense (16,000 ) (15,844 ) (15,433 ) Gross Profit(3) 507,732 493,203 482,752 G&A Expense Core G&A(5) 216,185 209,244 192,148 Regulatory charges 9,593 7,421 8,321 Promotional 45,141 52,628 43,407 Employee share-based compensation 5,045 6,332 6,125 Total G&A 275,964 275,625 250,001 EBITDA(3) 231,768 217,578 232,751 Depreciation and amortization 21,897 22,838 22,220 Amortization of intangible assets 15,672 15,676 15,682 Non-operating interest expense 31,756 31,705 31,940 INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 162,443 147,359 162,909 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 42,145 40,494 44,143 NET INCOME $ 120,298 $ 106,865 $ 118,766 Earnings per share, diluted $ 1.36 $ 1.19 $ 1.30 Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 88,163 89,878 91,684 EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets $ 1.49 $ 1.32 $ 1.42





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Operating Measures(3)

(Dollars in billions, except where noted) (Unaudited)

Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Change Q4 2017 Change Market Drivers S&P 500 Index (end of period) 2,507 2,914 (14 %) 2,674 (6 %) Fed Funds Daily Effective Rate (FFER) (average bps) 222 192 30bps 120 102bps Assets Advisory Assets(6) $ 282.0 $ 306.1 (8 %) $ 273.0 3 % Brokerage Assets(7) 346.0 374.9 (8 %) 342.1 1 % Total Brokerage and Advisory Assets $ 628.1 $ 681.0 (8 %) $ 615.1 2 % Advisory % of Total Brokerage and Advisory Assets 44.9 % 44.9 % —bps 44.4 % 50bps Assets by Platform Corporate Platform Advisory Assets(8) $ 172.3 $ 184.8 (7 %) $ 160.0 8 % Hybrid Platform Advisory Assets(9) 109.7 121.3 (10 %) 113.0 (3 %) Brokerage Assets 346.0 374.9 (8 %) 342.1 1 % Total Brokerage and Advisory Assets $ 628.1 $ 681.0 (8 %) $ 615.1 2 % Centrally Managed Assets Centrally Managed Assets(10) $ 38.5 $ 40.8 (6 %) $ 32.9 17 % Centrally Managed % of Total Advisory Assets 13.7 % 13.3 % 40bps 12.1 % 160bps





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Operating Measures(3)

(Dollars in billions, except where noted) (Unaudited)

Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Change Q4 2017 Change Net New Assets (NNA) Net New Advisory Assets(11) $ 5.0 $ 5.1 n/m $ 14.0 n/m Net New Brokerage Assets(12) 0.9 (0.8 ) n/m 23.5 n/m Total Net New Assets $ 5.9 $ 4.4 n/m $ 37.5 n/m Net Brokerage to Advisory Conversions(13) $ 1.4 $ 1.7 n/m $ 2.1 n/m Advisory NNA Annualized Growth(14) 6 % 7 % n/m 22 % n/m Total NNA Annualized Growth(14) 3 % 3 % n/m 27 % n/m Net New Advisory Assets Corporate Platform Net New Advisory Assets(15) $ 5.1 $ 5.9 n/m $ 11.1 n/m Hybrid Platform Net New Advisory Assets(16) (0.2 ) (0.8 ) n/m 2.9 n/m Total Net New Advisory Assets $ 5.0 $ 5.1 n/m $ 14.0 n/m Centrally Managed Net New Advisory Assets(17) $ 1.4 $ 1.8 n/m $ 2.5 n/m Cash Sweep Balances Insured Cash Account Balances $ 24.8 $ 21.0 18 % $ 22.9 8 % Deposit Cash Account Balances 5.1 3.9 31 % 4.2 21 % Money Market Account Cash Balances 4.9 3.3 48 % 2.7 81 % Total Cash Sweep Balances $ 34.9 $ 28.2 24 % $ 29.8 17 % Cash Sweep % of Total Assets 5.6 % 4.1 % 150bps 4.8 % 80bps Cash Sweep Average Fees Insured Cash Account Average Fee - bps(18) 215 189 26 132 83 Deposit Cash Account Fee Average Fee - bps(18) 207 198 9 113 94 Money Market Account Average Fee - bps(18) 75 75 — 69 6 Total Cash Sweep Average Fee - bps(18) 196 178 18 124 72 Net Buy (Sell) Activity(19) $ 2.3 $ 9.2 (75 %) $ 7.3 (68 %)





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Monthly Metrics(3)

(Dollars in billions, except where noted)

(Unaudited)

December 2018 November 2018 Nov to Dec Change October 2018 September 2018 Assets Served Advisory Assets(6) $ 282.0 $ 297.0 (5.1%) $ 291.7 $ 306.1 Brokerage Assets(7) 346.0 362.7 (4.6%) 357.5 374.9 Total Brokerage and Advisory Assets $ 628.1 $ 659.7 (4.8%) $ 649.3 $ 681.0 Net New Assets Net New Advisory Assets(11) $ 0.9 $ 2.0 n/m $ 2.1 $ 2.2 Net New Brokerage Assets(12) (0.1 ) 0.9 n/m 0.1 0.5 Total Net New Assets $ 0.8 $ 2.9 n/m $ 2.2 $ 2.7 Net Brokerage to Advisory Conversions(13) $ 0.3 $ 0.5 n/m $ 0.6 $ 0.5 Cash Sweep Balances Insured Cash Account Balances $ 24.8 $ 21.8 13.8% $ 21.4 $ 21.0 Deposit Cash Account Balances 5.1 4.3 18.6% 4.2 3.9 Money Market Account Cash Balances 4.9 3.9 25.6% 3.5 3.3 Total Client Cash Sweep Balances $ 34.9 $ 29.9 16.7% $ 29.1 $ 28.2 Market Indices S&P 500 Index (end of period) 2,507 2,760 (9.2%) 2,712 2,914 Fed Funds Effective Rate (average bps) 227 220 7bps 219 195





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Financial Measures

(Dollars in thousands, except where noted)

(Unaudited)

Q4 2018 Q3 2018 % Change Q4 2017 % Change Commission Revenue by Product Variable annuities $ 188,439 $ 201,075 (6 %) $ 174,209 8 % Mutual funds 145,780 155,579 (6 %) 137,316 6 % Alternative investments 5,414 6,331 (14 %) 6,547 (17 %) Fixed annuities 50,807 47,117 8 % 32,054 59 % Equities 22,752 19,082 19 % 20,659 10 % Fixed income 29,201 32,144 (9 %) 26,373 11 % Insurance 19,232 16,155 19 % 19,998 (4 %) Group annuities 7,966 9,064 (12 %) 8,638 (8 %) Other 332 328 1 % 149 123 % Total commission revenue $ 469,923 $ 486,875 (3 %) $ 425,943 10 % Commission Revenue by Sales-based and Trailing Commission Sales-based commissions Variable annuities $ 54,744 $ 57,491 (5 %) $ 51,523 6 % Mutual funds 33,687 33,319 1 % 32,318 4 % Alternative investments 2,049 1,822 12 % 2,940 (30 %) Fixed annuities 43,744 40,040 9 % 26,767 63 % Equities 22,752 19,082 19 % 20,659 10 % Fixed income 23,504 25,757 (9 %) 20,548 14 % Insurance 17,703 14,433 23 % 18,512 (4 %) Group annuities 953 1,273 (25 %) 636 50 % Other 332 328 1 % 149 123 % Total sales-based commissions $ 199,468 $ 193,545 3 % $ 174,052 15 % Trailing commissions Variable annuities $ 133,695 $ 143,584 (7 %) $ 122,686 9 % Mutual funds 112,093 122,260 (8 %) 104,998 7 % Alternative investments 3,365 4,509 (25 %) 3,607 (7 %) Fixed annuities 7,063 7,077 — % 5,287 34 % Fixed income 5,697 6,387 (11 %) 5,825 (2 %) Insurance 1,529 1,722 (11 %) 1,486 3 % Group annuities 7,013 7,791 (10 %) 8,002 (12 %) Total trailing commissions $ 270,455 $ 293,330 (8 %) $ 251,891 7 % Total commission revenue $ 469,923 $ 486,875 (3 %) $ 425,943 10 %





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Financial Measures(3)

(Dollars in thousands, except where noted)

(Unaudited)

Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Change Q4 2017 Change Payout Rate Base Payout Rate 82.75 % 83.02 % (27bps) 82.56 % 19bps Production Based Bonuses 3.88 % 3.36 % 52bps 3.28 % 60bps GDC Sensitive Payout 86.63 % 86.38 % 25bps 85.84 % 79bps Non-GDC Sensitive Payout (2.60 )% 0.60 % (320bps) 1.17 % (377bps) Total Payout Ratio 84.03 % 86.98 % (295bps) 87.01 % (298bps) Production Based Bonuses Ratio (Trailing Twelve Months) 3.03 % 2.88 % 15bps 2.65 % 38bps





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Capital Management Measures(3)

(Dollars in thousands, except where noted)

(Unaudited)

Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Credit Agreement EBITDA Trailing Twelve Months(3)(20) Net income $ 439,459 $ 383,259 Non-operating interest expense 125,023 122,161 Provision for income taxes 153,178 126,825 Depreciation and amortization 87,656 85,897 Amortization of intangible assets 60,252 54,577 EBITDA(3) $ 865,568 $ 772,719 Credit Agreement Adjustments: Employee share-based compensation expense $ 23,108 $ 22,274 Advisor share-based compensation expense 6,054 7,886 NPH run-rate EBITDA accretion(21) 92,000 92,000 Realized NPH EBITDA Offset(22) (75,500 ) (50,500 ) NPH onboarding costs 41,789 70,132 Other(23) 16,269 17,294 Credit Agreement EBITDA Trailing Twelve Months(3)(20) $ 969,288 $ 931,805 Cash Available for Corporate Use(24) Cash at Parent $ 272,450 $ 276,657 Excess Cash at Broker-Dealer subsidiary per Credit Agreement 56,248 105,578 Other Available Cash 10,302 9,373 Total Cash Available for Corporate Use $ 339,000 $ 391,608 Credit Agreement Net Leverage Total Debt (does not include unamortized premium) $ 2,381,250 $ 2,385,000 Cash Available (up to $300 million) 300,000 300,000 Credit Agreement Net Debt $ 2,081,250 $ 2,085,000 Credit Agreement EBITDA Trailing Twelve Months(20) $ 969,288 $ 931,805 Credit Agreement Net Leverage Ratio 2.15 x 2.24 x





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Debt Schedule

(Dollars in thousands, except where noted)

(Unaudited)

Total Debt Outstanding (end of period) Current Applicable Margin Yield At Issuance Interest Rate (end of period) Maturity Revolving Credit Facility(a) $ — LIBOR+125bps(b) — % 9/21/2022 Senior Secured Term Loan B 1,481,250 LIBOR+225 bps(b) 4.73 % 9/21/2024 Senior Unsecured Notes(c) 500,000 5.75% Fixed 5.750% 5.75 % 9/15/2025 Senior Unsecured Notes(c) 400,000 (d) 5.75% Fixed 5.115% 5.75 % 9/15/2025 Total / Weighted Average $ 2,381,250 5.12 %

The Revolving Credit Facility has a borrowing capacity of $500 million. The LIBOR rate option is one-month LIBOR rate and subject to an interest rate floor of 0 basis points. The Senior Unsecured Notes were issued in two separate transactions; $500 million in notes were issued in March 2017 at par; the remaining $400 million were issued in September 2017 and priced at 103% of the aggregate principal amount. Does not include unamortized premium of approximately $10.1 million as of December 31, 2018.





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Key Business and Financial Metrics(3)

(Dollars in thousands, except where noted)

(Unaudited)

Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Change Q4 2017 Change Advisors Advisors 16,109 16,174 — % 15,210 6 % Net New Advisors (65 ) 125 n/m 957 n/m Annualized commission and advisory fees per Advisor(25) $ 234 $ 235 — % $ 218 7 % Average Total Assets per Advisor ($ in millions)(26) $ 39.0 $ 42.1 (7 %) $ 40.4 (3 %) Transition assistance loan amortization($ in millions)(27) $ 21.3 $ 19.2 11 % $ 14.5 47 % Total client accounts (in millions) 5.4 5.4 — % 4.8 13 % Employees - period end 4,229 4,101 3 % 3,736 13 % Productivity Metrics Annualized Advisory Revenue as a percentage of Corporate Advisory Assets 1.03 % 1.05 % (2 bps) 1.04 % (1 bps) Gross Profit ROA(28) 31.5 bps 29.2 bps 2.3 bps 27.5 bps 4.0 bps OPEX ROA(29) 19.4 bps 18.6 bps 0.8 bps 20.1 bps (0.7 bps) EBIT ROA(30) 12.1 bps 10.6 bps 1.5 bps 7.4 bps 4.7 bps Production Retention Rate (YTD annualized)(31) 95.9 % 96.1 % (20 bps) 95.0 % 90 bps Recurring Gross Profit Rate (trailing twelve months) (32) 86.7 % 85.0 % 170 bps 82.6 % 410 bps EBITDA as a percentage of Gross Profit 45.6 % 44.1 % 150 bps 34.5 % 1,110 bps Capital Expenditure ($ in millions) $ 47.5 $ 36.4 30 % $ 26.3 81 % Share Repurchases $ 117.8 $ 122.5 (4 %) $ 30.0 293 % Dividends 21.5 21.9 (2 %) 22.5 (4 %) Total Capital Allocated $ 139.3 $ 144.4 (4 %) $ 52.5 165 % Weighted-average Share Count, Diluted 88.2 89.9 (2 %) 92.4 (5 %) Total Capital Allocated per Share(33) $ 1.58 $ 1.61 (2 %) $ 0.57 177 %





Endnote Disclosures

Represents the estimated total brokerage and advisory assets expected to transition to the Company's broker-dealer subsidiary, LPL Financial LLC ("LPL Financial"), associated with advisors who transferred their licenses to LPL Financial during the period. The estimate is based on prior business reported by the advisors, which has not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial. The actual transition of assets to LPL Financial generally occurs over several quarters including the initial quarter of the transition, and the actual amount transitioned may vary from the estimate. Compliance with the Credit Agreement Leverage Ratio is only required under the revolving credit facility. Certain information presented on pages 8-17 includes non-GAAP financial measures and operational and performance metrics. For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” on page 3. Consists of revenues from the Company's sponsorship programs with financial product manufacturers and omnibus processing and networking services, but does not include fees from cash sweep programs. Other asset-based revenues are a component of asset-based revenues and are derived from the Company's Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. Core G&A is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see a description of Core G&A under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” on page 3 of this release for additional information. Below is a reconciliation of Core G&A against the Company’s total operating expense for the periods presented:

Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q4 2017 Operating Expense Reconciliation (in thousands) Core G&A $ 216,185 $ 209,244 $ 192,148 $ 194,607 Regulatory charges 9,593 7,421 8,321 5,433 Promotional 45,141 52,628 43,407 60,066 Employee share-based compensation 5,045 6,332 6,125 4,212 Total G&A 275,964 275,625 250,001 264,318 Commissions and advisory 793,310 821,950 800,619 697,725 Depreciation & amortization 21,897 22,838 22,220 20,138 Amortization of intangible assets 15,672 15,676 15,682 9,997 Brokerage, clearing and exchange 16,000 15,844 15,433 15,480 Total operating expense $ 1,122,843 $ 1,151,933 $ 1,103,955 $ 1,007,658





Consists of total advisory assets under custody at LPL Financial. Consists of brokerage assets serviced by advisors licensed with LPL Financial. Consists of total assets on LPL Financial's corporate advisory platform serviced by investment advisor representatives of LPL Financial. Consists of total assets on LPL Financial's independent advisory platform serviced by investment advisor representatives of separate investment advisor firms ("Hybrid RIAs"), rather than of LPL Financial. Represents those Advisory Assets in LPL Financial’s Model Wealth Portfolios, Optimum Market Portfolios, Personal Wealth Portfolios, and Guided Wealth Portfolios platforms. Consists of total client deposits into advisory accounts less total client withdrawals from advisory accounts. The Company considers conversions from and to brokerage accounts as deposits and withdrawals respectively. Consists of total client deposits into brokerage accounts less total client withdrawals from brokerage accounts. The Company considers conversions from and to advisory accounts as deposits and withdrawals respectively. Consists of existing custodied assets that converted from brokerage to advisory, less existing custodied assets that converted from advisory to brokerage. Calculated as annualized current period net new assets divided by preceding period assets in their respective categories of advisory assets or total brokerage and advisory assets. Consists of total client deposits into advisory accounts on LPL Financial's corporate advisory platform (FN 8) less total client withdrawals from advisory accounts on its corporate advisory platform. Consists of total client deposits into advisory accounts on LPL Financial's independent advisory platform (FN 9) less total client withdrawals from advisory accounts on its independent advisory platform. Consists of total client deposits into Centrally Managed Assets accounts (FN 10) less total client withdrawals from Centrally Managed Assets accounts. Calculated by dividing revenue for the period by the average balance during the period. Represents the amount of securities purchased less the amount of securities sold in client accounts custodied with LPL Financial. Reported activity does not include any other cash activity, such as deposits, withdrawals, dividends received, or fees paid. Under the Credit Agreement, management calculates Credit Agreement EBITDA for a trailing twelve month period at the end of each fiscal quarter, and in doing so may make further adjustments to prior quarters. Represents estimated potential future cost savings, operating expense reductions or other synergies included in Credit Agreement EBITDA in accordance with the Credit Agreement relating to the acquisition of NPH. Such amounts do not represent actual performance and there can be no assurance that any such cost savings, operating expense reductions or other synergies will be realized. Represents the portion of Credit Agreement EBITDA that management estimates to be attributable to the NPH acquisition, which is added back to offset NPH run-rate EBITDA accretion, in accordance with the Credit Agreement. Represents items that are adjustable in accordance with the Credit Agreement to calculate Credit Agreement EBITDA, including employee severance costs, employee signing costs, employee retention or completion bonuses, and other non-recurring costs. Consists of cash unrestricted by the Credit Agreement and other regulations available for operating, investing, and financing uses. Calculated based on the average advisor count from the current period and prior period. Calculated based on the end of period Total Brokerage and Advisory Assets divided by end of period Advisor count. Represents the amortization expense amount of forgivable loans for transition assistance to advisors and financial institutions. Represents annualized Gross Profit (FN 3) for the period, divided by average month-end Total Brokerage and Advisory Assets for the period. Represents annualized operating expenses for the period, excluding production-related expense, divided by average month-end Total Brokerage and Advisory Assets for the period. Production-related expense includes commissions and advisory expense and brokerage, clearing and exchange expense. For purposes of this metric, operating expenses includes Core G&A (FN 5), Regulatory, Promotional, Employee Share Based Compensation, Depreciation & Amortization, and Amortization of Intangible Assets. EBIT ROA is calculated as Gross Profit ROA less OPEX ROA. Reflects retention of commission and advisory revenues, calculated by deducting the prior year production of the annualized year-to-date attrition rate, over the prior year total production. Recurring Gross Profit Rate refers to the percentage of the Company’s gross profit, a non-GAAP financial measure, that was recurring for the trailing twelve month period. Management tracks recurring gross profit, a characterization of gross profit and a statistical measure, which is defined to include the Company’s revenues from asset-based fees, advisory fees, trailing commissions, cash sweep programs, and certain other fees that are based upon client accounts and advisors, less the expenses associated with such revenues and certain other recurring expenses not specifically associated with a revenue line. Management allocates such other recurring expenses, such as non-GDC sensitive production expenses, on a pro-rata basis against specific revenue lines at its discretion. Capital Allocation per Share equals the amount of capital allocated for share repurchases and cash dividends divided by the diluted weighted-average shares outstanding. EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see a description of EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” on page 3 of this release for additional information. Below is a reconciliation of EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets to the Company’s GAAP EPS for the periods presented:

EPS Reconciliation (in thousands, except per share data) Q4 2018 EPS $ 1.36 Amortization of Intangible Assets 15,672 Tax Benefit (4,388 ) Amortization of Intangible Assets Net of Tax Benefit $ 11,284 Diluted Share Count 88,163 EPS Impact $ 0.13 EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets $ 1.49





