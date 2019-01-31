Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results

WARSAW, N.Y., Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI), today reported financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018. Financial Institutions, Inc. (the “Company”) is the parent company of Five Star Bank (the “Bank”), SDN Insurance Agency, LLC (“SDN”), Courier Capital, LLC (“Courier Capital”) and HNP Capital, LLC (“HNP Capital”).



Net income for the quarter was $7.5 million compared to $11.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. After preferred dividends, net income available to common shareholders was $7.1 million for the quarter, or $0.45 per diluted share, compared to $10.7 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Results for the fourth quarter of 2018 were negatively impacted by a $2.4 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to the acquisition of SDN ($0.15 per diluted share) and $667 thousand of non-recurring expense incurred in connection with employee retirements and severance ($0.03 per diluted share).

Results for the fourth quarter of 2017 were positively impacted by a $2.9 million reduction in income tax expense due to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the “TCJ Act”), primarily driven by a revaluation adjustment to the net deferred tax liability.

Net income for the full year 2018 was $39.5 million, $6.0 million higher than $33.5 million for the full year 2017. After preferred dividends, net income available to common shareholders for the full year 2018 was $38.1 million, or $2.39 per diluted share, compared to $32.1 million, or $2.13 per diluted share, for the full year 2017.

/EIN News/ -- Full Year 2018 Highlights:

Diluted earnings per share of $2.39 was $0.26, or 12.2%, higher than 2017

Net interest income of $122.9 million was $10.2 million, or 9.1%, higher than 2017

Total assets, interest-earning assets, loans and deposits reached record-high year-end levels: Total assets increased $206.5 million, or 5.0%, in 2018 to $4.31 billion Total interest-earning assets increased $248.5 million, or 6.6%, in 2018 to $4.03 billion Total loans increased $351.6 million, or 12.9%, in 2018 to $3.09 billion Total deposits increased $156.7 million, or 4.9%, in 2018 to $3.37 billion

Dividends of $0.96 per common share were paid in 2018, an increase of 12.9% from 2017

The Company continued to execute its strategy to diversify revenue with the second quarter acquisition of HNP Capital, a Rochester-based investment advisory firm

President and Chief Executive Officer Martin K. Birmingham stated, “We generated $32.0 million of net interest income this quarter– by far the highest level in our Company’s history. Net interest income was $2.3 million higher than the year earlier quarter and $1.1 million higher than the third quarter of 2018, driven by strong loan growth and higher yields. Our average loan yield for the quarter was 4.68%, an increase of 39 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2017 and 13 basis points from the third quarter of 2018.

“We delivered strong loan growth in the quarter and for the year while seeking to maintain credit discipline and manage risk effectively. In the fourth quarter, commercial mortgage led the way with 5.9% growth, followed by 3.7% growth in commercial business and 3.3% growth in residential real estate loans. We believe these impressive results were made possible by the investments made in experienced leaders and producers, combined with our ability to deliver personal service with local leadership and decision-making power.

“We also made progress on our initiative to reposition the balance sheet by converting marketable securities into loans, funding approximately $34 million of fourth quarter loans with investment security maturities, sales and payment proceeds. For the full year 2018, we funded approximately $143 million of loans with proceeds from securities.

“Over the past five years, we’ve made significant investments in systems, people and platforms to support our associates, customers and communities. Our franchise is strong, and I believe we are well-positioned to build on the improved profitability achieved in 2018. I look forward to 2019 and a continued execution of our strategic plan.”

Chief Financial Officer Kevin B. Klotzbach added, “We were very pleased to see continued improvement in interest-earning asset mix and the funding of loans with proceeds from investment securities, which supported net interest margin expansion this quarter.

“Our relationship-based commercial loan and residential real estate loan portfolios continue to experience strong growth while we maintained the consumer indirect loan portfolio relatively flat. As a result, the indirect portfolio at year-end comprised 29.8% of our total loan portfolio, down from 32.0% one year ago.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $32.0 million for the quarter, $1.1 million higher than the third quarter of 2018 and $2.3 million higher than the fourth quarter of 2017.

Average interest-earning assets for the quarter were $4.00 billion, $86.0 million higher than the third quarter of 2018 and $265.3 million higher than the fourth quarter of 2017. The primary driver of the increase was organic loan growth.

Fourth quarter 2018 net interest margin was 3.21%, four basis points higher than the third quarter of 2018 and four basis points lower than the fourth quarter of 2017.

Net interest income was $122.9 million for the full year 2018, $10.2 million higher than 2017. The increase was primarily the result of a $295.7 million, or 8.2%, increase in average interest-earning assets for the year, partially offset by a three-basis-point narrowing of the net interest margin to 3.18% from 3.21%.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $9.3 million for the quarter, $468 thousand lower than the third quarter of 2018 and $361 thousand higher than the fourth quarter of 2017.

Investment advisory fees were $56 thousand lower than the third quarter of 2018 and $442 thousand higher than the fourth quarter of 2017. The decrease compared to the third quarter of 2018 was primarily the result of the market-wide downturn in December, reducing investment valuations and fees. The increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 was primarily the result of the June 1, 2018 acquisition of HNP Capital.

Insurance income was $489 thousand lower than the third quarter of 2018 and $202 thousand lower than the fourth quarter of 2017. The decrease compared to the third quarter of 2018 was primarily the result of seasonality in this line of business. The decrease compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 was the result of non-renewals, primarily in one of the agency’s specialty lines of business.

Income from investments in limited partnerships was $144 thousand lower than the third quarter of 2018 and $165 thousand higher than the fourth quarter of 2017. The Company has made several investments in limited partnerships, primarily small business investment companies, and accounts for these investments under the equity method. Income from these investments fluctuates based on the maturity and performance of the underlying investments.

Net gain on sale of loans held for sale was $37 thousand lower than the third quarter of 2018 and $160 thousand higher than the fourth quarter of 2017. This income fluctuates based upon the timing of loan and sale closings. 2018 results have been positively impacted by the expansion of our residential mortgage sales team.

Income from derivative instruments, net primarily consists of income associated with interest rate swap products offered to commercial loan customers and is based on the number and value of transactions executed in the quarter. The Bank implemented this program in the third quarter of 2017. Fourth quarter income was $47 thousand lower than the third quarter of 2018 and $285 thousand higher than the fourth quarter of 2017.

Noninterest income was $36.5 million for the full year 2018, $1.7 million higher than 2017.

Excluding the net (loss) gain on investment securities from both periods, noninterest income was $36.6 million in 2018, $3.1 million higher than $33.5 million in 2017.

The increase from 2017 to 2018 was primarily the result of higher investment advisory fees of $2.0 million, income from investments in limited partnerships of $1.1 million and income from derivative instruments, net of $841 thousand, partially offset by a 2017 $1.2 million non-cash fair value adjustment of the contingent consideration liability related to the SDN acquisition.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $27.8 million for the quarter, $2.3 million higher than the third quarter of 2018 and $4.6 million higher than the fourth quarter of 2017.

Salaries and employee benefits expense of $14.4 million was $403 thousand higher than the third quarter of 2018 and $1.4 million higher than the fourth quarter of 2017. Investments in bank personnel and the 2018 acquisition of HNP Capital contributed to the increase. The number of full-time equivalent employees increased from 640 at December 31, 2017, to 686 at September 30, 2018, and 702 at December 31, 2018. Fourth quarter 2018 expense also includes $667 thousand of non-recurring expense incurred in connection with employee retirements and severance.

Occupancy and equipment expense of $4.4 million was $90 thousand higher than the third quarter of 2018 and $369 thousand higher than the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 was primarily due to higher software, rent and maintenance expense.

Professional services expense of $780 thousand was $573 thousand lower than the third quarter of 2018 and $74 thousand lower than the fourth quarter of 2017. The decrease compared to the third quarter of 2018 was primarily due to third quarter professional search expense related to the addition of talent and lower audit fees.

A $2.4 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to the acquisition of SDN was recognized in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Noninterest expense was $100.9 million for the full year 2018, $10.4 million higher than 2017.

Salaries and employee benefits expense of $54.6 million was $6.0 million higher than 2017 primarily as a result of the factors described above and compensation to employees not covered by existing incentive programs.

Occupancy and equipment expense of $17.3 million was $1.0 million higher than 2017, primarily due to higher software, rent and maintenance expense.

Advertising and promotions expense of $3.6 million was $1.4 million higher than 2017 primarily due to the Five Star Bank brand campaign launched in February 2018.

Non-cash goodwill impairment was $775 thousand higher in 2018 than 2017.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense was $2.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $2.6 million for the third quarter of 2018 and $580 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2017. The effective tax rate was 22.7% for the quarter compared to 19.5% for the third quarter of 2018 and 5.0% for the fourth quarter of 2017. 2018 expense and effective tax rates reflect the enactment of the TCJ Act.

Fourth quarter 2018 expense and effective tax rate were negatively impacted by the goodwill impairment charge which is not a tax-deductible expense.

Fourth quarter 2017 expense and effective tax rate were positively impacted by a $2.9 million reduction in expense due to the TCJ Act, primarily driven by a revaluation adjustment to the net deferred tax liability.

Income tax expense was $10.0 million for the full year 2018, $61 thousand higher than 2017, representing an effective tax rate of 20.2% compared to the 2017 effective tax rate of 22.9% in 2017.

Effective tax rates are impacted by items of income and expense not subject to federal or state taxation. The Company’s effective tax rates differ from statutory rates primarily because of interest income from tax-exempt securities, earnings on company owned life insurance, the non-cash fair value adjustment of the contingent consideration liability associated with the SDN acquisition, non-cash goodwill impairment charges related to SDN and the impact of the TCJ Act, as described above.

Balance Sheet and Capital Management

Total assets were $4.31 billion at December 31, 2018, up $53.3 million from $4.26 billion at September 30, 2018, and up $206.5 million from $4.11 billion at December 31, 2017. The increases are primarily due to loan growth which was partially offset by decreases in investment securities.

Investment securities were $892.3 million at December 31, 2018, down $25.7 million from $917.9 million at September 30, 2018, and down $149.2 million from $1.04 billion at December 31, 2017. Approximately $6.4 million of the 2018 decline is attributable to unrealized loss adjustments and the remaining $142.8 million represents maturities, sales and payment proceeds used to fund loan growth.

Total loans were $3.09 billion at December 31, 2018, up $98.3 million, or 3.3%, from September 30, 2018, and up $351.6 million, or 12.9%, from December 31, 2017.

Commercial business loans totaled $557.9 million, up $19.9 million, or 3.7%, from September 30, 2018, and up $107.5 million, or 23.9%, from December 31, 2017.

Commercial mortgage loans totaled $958.2 million, up $53.2 million, or 5.9%, from September 30, 2018, and up $149.3 million, or 18.5%, from December 31, 2017.

Residential real estate loans totaled $524.2 million, up $16.6 million, or 3.3%, from September 30, 2018, and up $58.9 million, or 12.7%, from December 31, 2017.

Consumer indirect loans totaled $919.9 million, up $10.5 million, or 1.2%, from September 30, 2018, and up $43.3 million, or 4.9%, from December 31, 2017.

Total deposits were $3.37 billion at December 31, 2018, a decrease of $118.8 million from September 30, 2018, and an increase of $156.7 million from December 31, 2017. The decrease from September 30, 2018, was primarily due to public deposit seasonality. The increase from December 31, 2017 was primarily the result of successful business development efforts. Public deposit balances represented 25% of total deposits at December 31, 2018, compared to 28% at September 30, 2018 and 26% at December 31, 2017.

Short-term borrowings were $469.5 million at December 31, 2018, an increase of $161.3 million from September 30, 2018, and an increase of $23.3 million from December 31, 2017. Short-term borrowings are typically utilized to manage the seasonality of public deposits; however, they were also a funding source for loans in 2018.

Shareholders’ equity was $396.3 million at December 31, 2018, compared to $392.2 million at September 30, 2018, and $381.2 million at December 31, 2017. Common book value per share was $23.79 at December 31, 2018, an increase of $0.25 or 1.1% from $23.54 at September 30, 2018, and an increase of $0.94 or 4.1% from $22.85 at December 31, 2017. Changes in shareholders’ equity and common book value per share are attributable to net income less dividends paid, net of the change in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).

During the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company declared a common stock dividend of $0.24 per common share. The dividend returned 53% of fourth quarter net income to common shareholders.

The Company’s regulatory capital ratios at December 31, 2018, compared to the prior quarter and prior year:

Leverage Ratio was 8.16%, compared to 8.18% and 8.13% at September 30, 2018, and December 31, 2017, respectively.

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 9.70%, compared to 9.81% and 10.16% at September 30, 2018, and December 31, 2017, respectively.

Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 10.21%, compared to 10.34% and 10.74% at September 30, 2018, and December 31, 2017, respectively.

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 12.38%, compared to 12.58% and 13.19% at September 30, 2018, and December 31, 2017, respectively.

Credit Quality

Non-performing loans were $7.1 million at December 31, 2018, compared to $7.9 million at September 30, 2018, and $12.5 million at December 31, 2017. The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.23% at December 31, 2018, compared to 0.26% at September 30, 2018, and 0.46% at December 31, 2017.

The provision for loan losses for the quarter was $3.9 million, an increase of $1.8 million from the third quarter of 2018 and a decrease of $62 thousand from the fourth quarter of 2017.

Net charge-offs were $3.9 million in the quarter, $1.9 million higher than the third quarter of 2018 and $304 thousand higher than the fourth quarter of 2017. The ratio of annualized net charge-offs to total average loans was 0.51% in the quarter, 0.28% in the third quarter of 2018 and 0.54% in the fourth quarter of 2017.

The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.10% at December 31, 2018, 1.14% at September 30, 2018, and 1.27% at December 31, 2017. The decline in 2018 is primarily attributable to a combination of growth in the loan portfolio and the release of reserves due to favorable asset quality trends and qualitative factors.

The ratio of allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans was 475% at December 31, 2018, 433% at September 30, 2018, and 277% at December 31, 2017. The increase in 2018 is the result of a reduction in non-performing loans, consistent with favorable asset quality trends.

Deputy CFO Named

On October 24, 2018, the Company announced that Justin K. Bigham was named Executive Vice President and Deputy Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Bigham most recently served as Director of Financial Planning and Treasury at HealthNow New York. Previously he spent six years in senior positions at First Niagara in both finance and business line capacities, following seven years in the Finance Division at M&T Bank. As previously announced, Kevin B. Klotzbach will step down as Chief Financial Officer effective March 31, 2019, at which time Mr. Bigham will assume the CFO role.

Conference Call

The Company will host an earnings conference call and audio webcast on February 1, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be hosted by Martin K. Birmingham, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kevin B. Klotzbach, Chief Financial Officer. The live webcast will be available in listen-only mode on the Company’s website at www.fiiwarsaw.com. Within the United States, listeners may also access the call by dialing 1-888-346-9290 and requesting the Financial Institutions, Inc. call. The webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website for at least 30 days.

About Financial Institutions, Inc.

Financial Institutions, Inc. provides diversified financial services through its subsidiaries Five Star Bank, SDN, Courier Capital and HNP Capital. Five Star Bank provides a wide range of consumer and commercial banking and lending services to individuals, municipalities and businesses through a network of more than 50 offices throughout Western and Central New York State. SDN provides a broad range of insurance services to personal and business clients. Courier Capital and HNP Capital provide customized investment management, investment consulting and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations and retirement plans. Financial Institutions, Inc. and its subsidiaries employ approximately 700 individuals. The Company’s stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol FISI. Additional information is available at www.fiiwarsaw.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This news release contains disclosure regarding tangible assets, tangible common equity, tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible common book value per share, average tangible assets, average tangible common equity and return on average tangible common equity, which are determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful to our investors as measures of the strength of the Company’s capital and ability to generate earnings on tangible common equity invested by our shareholders. These non-GAAP measures provide supplemental information that may help investors to analyze our capital position without regard to the effects of intangible assets. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations and are not uniformly applied by issuers. Therefore, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. The comparable GAAP financial measures and reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in Appendix A to this document.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. In this context, forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “see,” “will,” “would,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “target,” “preliminary,” or “range.” Statements herein are based on certain assumptions and analyses by the Company and factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in or implied by such statements for a variety of reasons including, but not limited to: the Company’s ability to implement its strategic plan, the Company’s ability to redeploy investment assets into loan assets, whether the Company experiences greater credit losses than expected, whether the Company experiences breaches of its, or third party, information systems, the attitudes and preferences of the Company’s customers, the Company’s ability to successfully integrate and profitably operate SDN, Courier Capital, HNP Capital and other acquisitions, the competitive environment, fluctuations in the fair value of securities in its investment portfolio, changes in the regulatory environment and the Company’s compliance with regulatory requirements, changes in interest rates, general economic and credit market conditions nationally and regionally. Consequently, all forward-looking statements made herein are qualified by these cautionary statements and the cautionary language in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with the SEC. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this press release.

For additional information contact: Kevin B. Klotzbach Shelly J. Doran Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer Director Investor & External Relations Phone: 585.786.1130 Phone: 585.627.1362 Email: KBKlotzbach@five-starbank.com Email: SJDoran@five-starbank.com

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

2018 2017 December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA: Cash and cash equivalents $ 102,755 $ 117,331 $ 89,094 $ 122,914 $ 99,195 Investment securities: Available for sale 445,677 458,310 492,228 510,197 524,973 Held-to-maturity 446,581 459,623 474,803 501,905 516,466 Total investment securities 892,258 917,933 967,031 1,012,102 1,041,439 Loans held for sale 2,868 3,166 2,014 1,523 2,718 Loans: Commercial business 557,861 537,942 507,021 464,139 450,326 Commercial mortgage 958,194 905,011 867,049 821,091 808,908 Residential real estate loans 524,155 507,598 489,940 477,935 465,283 Residential real estate lines 109,718 111,204 113,287 115,346 116,309 Consumer indirect 919,917 909,434 906,237 898,099 876,570 Other consumer 16,753 17,142 16,678 16,654 17,621 Total loans 3,086,598 2,988,331 2,900,212 2,793,264 2,735,017 Allowance for loan losses 33,914 33,955 33,955 35,594 34,672 Total loans, net 3,052,684 2,954,376 2,866,257 2,757,670 2,700,345 Total interest-earning assets 4,031,151 3,927,238 3,884,628 3,818,839 3,782,659 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 76,173 78,853 79,188 74,415 74,703 Total assets 4,311,698 4,258,385 4,191,315 4,152,432 4,105,210 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand 755,460 748,167 719,084 702,900 718,498 Interest-bearing demand 622,482 711,321 658,107 717,567 634,203 Savings and money market 968,897 988,486 1,012,972 1,052,270 1,005,317 Time deposits 1,020,068 1,037,755 872,004 907,272 852,156 Total deposits 3,366,907 3,485,729 3,262,167 3,380,009 3,210,174 Short-term borrowings 469,500 308,200 472,800 327,600 446,200 Long-term borrowings, net 39,202 39,184 39,167 39,149 39,131 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,120,149 3,084,946 3,055,050 3,043,858 2,977,007 Shareholders’ equity 396,293 392,154 386,937 380,302 381,177 Common shareholders’ equity 378,965 374,825 369,608 362,973 363,848 Tangible common equity (1) 302,792 295,972 290,420 288,558 289,145 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) $ (21,281 ) $ (21,820 ) $ (20,296 ) $ (18,163 ) $ (11,916 ) Common shares outstanding 15,929 15,925 15,924 15,901 15,925 Treasury shares 127 131 132 155 131 CAPITAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA: Leverage ratio 8.16 % 8.18 % 8.10 % 8.11 % 8.13 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 9.70 % 9.81 % 9.82 % 10.09 % 10.16 % Tier 1 capital ratio 10.21 % 10.34 % 10.37 % 10.65 % 10.74 % Total risk-based capital ratio 12.38 % 12.58 % 12.66 % 13.09 % 13.19 % Common equity to assets 8.79 % 8.80 % 8.82 % 8.74 % 8.86 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 7.15 % 7.08 % 7.06 % 7.08 % 7.17 % Common book value per share $ 23.79 $ 23.54 $ 23.21 $ 22.83 $ 22.85 Tangible common book value per share (1) $ 19.01 $ 18.59 $ 18.24 $ 18.15 $ 18.16 Stock price (Nasdaq: FISI): High $ 31.55 $ 33.70 $ 34.35 $ 33.00 $ 34.10 Low $ 24.49 $ 30.12 $ 28.95 $ 29.50 $ 28.70 Close $ 25.70 $ 31.40 $ 32.90 $ 29.60 $ 31.10

(1) See Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this Non-GAAP measure.













FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Year Ended 2018 2017 December 31, Fourth Third Second First Fourth 2018 2017 Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter SELECTED INCOME STATEMENT DATA: Interest income $ 152,732 $ 130,110 $ 41,125 $ 39,117 $ 37,013 $ 35,477 $ 34,767 Interest expense 29,868 17,495 9,096 8,214 6,783 5,775 5,007 Net interest income 122,864 112,615 32,029 30,903 30,230 29,702 29,760 Provision for loan losses 8,934 13,361 3,884 2,061 40 2,949 3,946 Net interest income after provision

for loan losses 113,930 99,254 28,145 28,842 30,190 26,753 25,814 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposits 7,120 7,391 1,866 1,813 1,703 1,738 1,905 Insurance income 4,930 5,266 1,012 1,501 1,018 1,399 1,214 ATM and debit card 6,152 5,721 1,643 1,557 1,531 1,421 1,491 Investment advisory 8,123 6,104 2,189 2,245 1,911 1,778 1,747 Company owned life insurance 1,793 1,781 460 440 443 450 414 Investments in limited partnerships 1,203 110 184 328 123 568 19 Loan servicing 441 439 122 96 108 115 91 Income from derivative instruments, net 972 131 289 336 176 171 4 Net gain on sale of loans held for sale 796 376 266 303 131 96 106 Net (loss) gain on investment securities (127 ) 1,260 (39 ) (95 ) 7 - 660 Net gain on other assets 50 37 1 37 9 3 12 Contingent consideration liability adjustment - 1,200 - - - - - Other 5,025 4,914 1,355 1,255 1,247 1,168 1,324 Total noninterest income 36,478 34,730 9,348 9,816 8,407 8,907 8,987 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 54,643 48,675 14,373 13,970 12,871 13,429 12,972 Occupancy and equipment 17,338 16,293 4,427 4,337 4,167 4,407 4,058 Professional services 3,912 4,083 780 1,353 896 883 854 Computer and data processing 5,122 4,935 1,238 1,291 1,358 1,235 1,244 Supplies and postage 2,032 2,003 487 485 548 512 507 FDIC assessments 1,975 1,817 489 498 480 508 451 Advertising and promotions 3,582 2,171 935 949 721 977 720 Amortization of intangibles 1,257 1,170 330 334 305 288 294 Goodwill impairment 2,350 1,575 2,350 - - - - Other 8,665 7,791 2,394 2,304 2,102 1,865 2,063 Total noninterest expense 100,876 90,513 27,803 25,521 23,448 24,104 23,163 Income before income taxes 49,532 43,471 9,690 13,137 15,149 11,556 11,638 Income tax expense 10,006 9,945 2,199 2,560 2,979 2,268 580 Net income 39,526 33,526 7,491 10,577 12,170 9,288 11,058 Preferred stock dividends 1,461 1,462 365 365 366 365 365 Net income available to common shareholders $ 38,065 $ 32,064 $ 7,126 $ 10,212 $ 11,804 $ 8,923 $ 10,693 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Earnings per share – basic $ 2.39 $ 2.13 $ 0.45 $ 0.64 $ 0.74 $ 0.56 $ 0.68 Earnings per share – diluted $ 2.39 $ 2.13 $ 0.45 $ 0.64 $ 0.74 $ 0.56 $ 0.68 Cash dividends declared on common stock $ 0.96 $ 0.85 $ 0.24 $ 0.24 $ 0.24 $ 0.24 $ 0.22 Common dividend payout ratio 40.17 % 39.91 % 53.33 % 37.50 % 32.43 % 42.86 % 32.35 % Dividend yield (annualized) 3.74 % 2.73 % 3.70 % 3.03 % 2.93 % 3.29 % 2.81 % Return on average assets 0.95 % 0.86 % 0.70 % 1.00 % 1.18 % 0.92 % 1.09 % Return on average equity 10.18 % 9.62 % 7.50 % 10.71 % 12.70 % 9.89 % 11.72 % Return on average common equity 10.26 % 9.68 % 7.46 % 10.82 % 12.90 % 9.95 % 11.88 % Return on average tangible common equity (1) 12.95 % 12.51 % 9.40 % 13.71 % 16.27 % 12.52 % 15.03 % Efficiency ratio (2) 62.73 % 60.65 % 66.64 % 62.04 % 60.14 % 61.85 % 59.62 % Effective tax rate 20.2 % 22.9 % 22.7 % 19.5 % 19.7 % 19.6 % 5.0 %

(1) See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this Non-GAAP measure.

(2) The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by net revenue, i.e., the sum of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest income before net gains on investment securities. This is a banking industry measure not required by GAAP.











FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

Year Ended 2018 2017 December 31, Fourth Third Second First Fourth 2018 2017 Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES: Federal funds sold and interest-

earning deposits $ 24,906 $ 7,060 $ 25,411 $ 17,955 $ 34,357 $ 21,941 $ 1,693 Investment securities (1) 984,553 1,086,300 937,907 954,027 1,012,846 1,034,831 1,073,170 Loans: Commercial business 498,552 396,319 539,622 519,114 481,045 453,250 429,831 Commercial mortgage 876,484 727,849 944,476 896,159 842,422 821,311 778,765 Residential real estate loans 492,165 438,586 515,539 498,371 483,577 470,612 455,641 Residential real estate lines 112,872 118,797 110,236 111,762 113,948 115,614 116,731 Consumer indirect 901,066 819,598 914,636 904,480 899,069 885,723 865,735 Other consumer 16,682 17,111 16,671 16,633 16,449 16,978 17,618 Total loans 2,897,821 2,518,260 3,041,180 2,946,519 2,836,510 2,763,488 2,664,321 Total interest-earning assets 3,907,280 3,611,620 4,004,498 3,918,501 3,883,713 3,820,260 3,739,184 Goodwill and other intangible

assets, net 76,990 74,818 78,314 79,047 75,957 74,577 74,866 Total assets 4,171,972 3,896,071 4,268,809 4,187,538 4,142,735 4,086,633 4,028,063 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand 665,255 638,295 669,491 642,234 677,582 671,991 655,207 Savings and money market 1,008,665 1,033,836 1,011,427 978,578 1,032,425 1,012,574 1,051,367 Time deposits 936,157 801,394 1,032,632 946,499 906,271 857,184 863,770 Short-term borrowings 394,679 338,392 355,439 430,697 381,043 411,760 316,894 Long-term borrowings, net 39,165 39,094 39,191 39,174 39,156 39,138 39,121 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,043,921 2,851,011 3,108,180 3,037,182 3,036,477 2,992,647 2,926,359 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 713,152 674,884 733,717 730,960 699,112 688,123 703,560 Total deposits 3,323,229 3,148,409 3,447,267 3,298,271 3,315,390 3,229,872 3,273,904 Total liabilities 3,783,621 3,547,551 3,872,545 3,795,727 3,758,465 3,705,782 3,653,655 Shareholders’ equity 388,351 348,520 396,264 391,811 384,270 380,851 374,408 Common equity 371,023 331,184 378,936 374,482 366,942 363,523 357,079 Tangible common equity (2) $ 294,033 $ 256,366 $ 300,622 $ 295,435 $ 290,985 $ 288,946 $ 282,213 Common shares outstanding: Basic 15,910 15,044 15,922 15,921 15,906 15,890 15,749 Diluted 15,956 15,085 15,971 15,964 15,948 15,941 15,793 SELECTED AVERAGE YIELDS:

(Tax equivalent basis) Investment securities 2.33 % 2.48 % 2.33 % 2.35 % 2.32 % 2.32 % 2.53 % Loans 4.51 % 4.22 % 4.68 % 4.55 % 4.43 % 4.36 % 4.29 % Total interest-earning assets 3.94 % 3.69 % 4.11 % 4.00 % 3.86 % 3.79 % 3.78 % Interest-bearing demand 0.16 % 0.14 % 0.20 % 0.19 % 0.13 % 0.12 % 0.14 % Savings and money market 0.29 % 0.14 % 0.38 % 0.33 % 0.26 % 0.18 % 0.16 % Time deposits 1.61 % 1.09 % 1.88 % 1.69 % 1.49 % 1.33 % 1.21 % Short-term borrowings 2.11 % 1.16 % 2.56 % 2.24 % 2.01 % 1.68 % 1.40 % Long-term borrowings, net 6.31 % 6.32 % 6.30 % 6.31 % 6.31 % 6.31 % 6.32 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.98 % 0.61 % 1.16 % 1.07 % 0.90 % 0.78 % 0.68 % Net interest rate spread 2.96 % 3.08 % 2.95 % 2.93 % 2.96 % 3.01 % 3.10 % Net interest rate margin 3.18 % 3.21 % 3.21 % 3.17 % 3.16 % 3.18 % 3.25 %

(1) Includes investment securities at adjusted amortized cost.

(2) See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this Non-GAAP measure.













FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

Year Ended 2018 2017 December 31, Fourth Third Second First Fourth 2018 2017 Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter ASSET QUALITY DATA: Allowance for Loan Losses Beginning balance $ 34,672 $ 30,934 $ 33,955 $ 33,955 $ 35,594 $ 34,672 $ 34,347 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries): Commercial business 1,810 3,198 1,135 431 259 (15 ) 1,622 Commercial mortgage 1,007 (252 ) 901 110 (1 ) (3 ) (5 ) Residential real estate loans (64 ) 301 23 16 (53 ) (50 ) 88 Residential real estate lines 122 46 15 21 (5 ) 91 40 Consumer indirect 5,826 5,720 1,599 1,246 1,317 1,664 1,636 Other consumer 991 610 252 237 162 340 240 Total net charge-offs 9,692 9,623 3,925 2,061 1,679 2,027 3,621 Provision for loan losses 8,934 13,361 3,884 2,061 40 2,949 3,946 Ending balance $ 33,914 $ 34,672 $ 33,914 $ 33,955 $ 33,955 $ 35,594 $ 34,672 Net charge-offs (recoveries)

to average loans (annualized): Commercial business 0.36 % 0.81 % 0.83 % 0.33 % 0.22 % -0.01 % 1.50 % Commercial mortgage 0.11 % -0.03 % 0.38 % 0.05 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Residential real estate loans -0.01 % 0.07 % 0.02 % 0.01 % -0.04 % -0.04 % 0.08 % Residential real estate lines 0.11 % 0.04 % 0.05 % 0.08 % -0.02 % 0.32 % 0.14 % Consumer indirect 0.65 % 0.70 % 0.69 % 0.55 % 0.59 % 0.76 % 0.75 % Other consumer 5.94 % 3.56 % 6.00 % 5.66 % 3.95 % 8.12 % 5.40 % Total loans 0.33 % 0.38 % 0.51 % 0.28 % 0.24 % 0.30 % 0.54 % Supplemental information (1) Non-performing loans: Commercial business $ 912 $ 5,344 $ 912 $ 2,203 $ 4,026 $ 4,312 $ 5,344 Commercial mortgage 1,586 2,623 1,586 1,900 2,151 2,310 2,623 Residential real estate loans 2,391 2,252 2,391 2,057 2,138 2,224 2,252 Residential real estate lines 255 404 255 297 288 372 404 Consumer indirect 1,989 1,895 1,989 1,385 1,124 1,467 1,895 Other consumer 8 13 8 8 4 32 13 Total non-performing loans 7,141 12,531 7,141 7,850 9,731 10,717 12,531 Foreclosed assets 230 148 230 290 299 480 148 Total non-performing assets $ 7,371 $ 12,679 $ 7,371 $ 8,140 $ 10,030 $ 11,197 $ 12,679 Total non-performing loans

to total loans 0.23 % 0.46 % 0.23 % 0.26 % 0.34 % 0.38 % 0.46 % Total non-performing assets

to total assets 0.17 % 0.31 % 0.17 % 0.19 % 0.24 % 0.27 % 0.31 % Allowance for loan losses

to total loans 1.10 % 1.27 % 1.10 % 1.14 % 1.17 % 1.27 % 1.27 % Allowance for loan losses

to non-performing loans 475 % 277 % 475 % 433 % 349 % 322 % 277 %

(1) At period end.













FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Year Ended 2018 2017 December 31, Fourth Third Second First Fourth 2018 2017 Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Ending tangible assets: Total assets $ 4,311,698 $ 4,258,385 $ 4,191,315 $ 4,152,432 $ 4,105,210 Less: Goodwill and other intangible

assets, net 76,173 78,853 79,188 74,415 74,703 Tangible assets $ 4,235,525 $ 4,179,532 $ 4,112,127 $ 4,078,017 $ 4,030,507 Ending tangible common equity: Common shareholders’ equity $ 378,965 $ 374,825 $ 369,608 $ 362,973 $ 363,848 Less: Goodwill and other intangible

assets, net 76,173 78,853 79,188 74,415 74,703 Tangible common equity $ 302,792 $ 295,972 $ 290,420 $ 288,558 $ 289,145 Tangible common equity to tangible

assets (1) 7.15 % 7.08 % 7.06 % 7.08 % 7.17 % Common shares outstanding 15,929 15,925 15,924 15,901 15,925 Tangible common book value per

share (2) $ 19.01 $ 18.59 $ 18.24 $ 18.15 $ 18.16 Average tangible assets: Average assets $ 4,171,972 $ 3,896,071 $ 4,268,809 $ 4,187,538 $ 4,142,735 $ 4,086,633 $ 4,028,063 Less: Average goodwill and other

intangible assets, net 76,990 74,818 78,314 79,047 75,957 74,577 74,866 Average tangible assets $ 4,094,982 $ 3,821,253 $ 4,190,495 $ 4,108,491 $ 4,066,778 $ 4,012,056 $ 3,953,197 Average tangible common equity: Average common equity $ 371,023 $ 331,184 $ 378,936 $ 374,482 $ 366,942 $ 363,523 $ 357,079 Less: Average goodwill and other

intangible assets, net 76,990 74,818 78,314 79,047 75,957 74,577 74,866 Average tangible common equity $ 294,033 $ 256,366 $ 300,622 $ 295,435 $ 290,985 $ 288,946 $ 282,213 Net income available to

common shareholders $ 38,065 $ 32,064 $ 7,126 $ 10,212 $ 11,804 $ 8,923 $ 10,693 Return on average tangible common

equity (3) 12.95 % 12.51 % 9.40 % 13.71 % 16.27 % 12.52 % 15.03 %

(1) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.

(2) Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding.

(3) Net income available to common shareholders (annualized) divided by average tangible common equity.







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.