Delisting of Securities of Liberty Tax, Inc., Sharing Economy International Inc., Verra Mobility Corporation Warrant, Barington/Hilco Acquisition Corp., and Determine, Inc. from The Nasdaq Stock Market

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market announced today that it will delist the common stock Class A of Liberty Tax, Inc. Liberty Tax, Inc.’s stock was suspended on August 02, 2018 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.



Nasdaq also announced that it will delist the common stock of Sharing Economy International Inc. Sharing Economy International Inc.’s stock was suspended on December 06, 2018 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced that it will delist the warrant of Verra Mobility Corporation. Verra Mobility Corporation’s warrant was suspended on December 14, 2018 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced that it will delist the common stock, right, unit and warrant of Barington/Hilco Acquisition Corp. Barington/Hilco Acquisition Corp.’s securities were suspended on November 01, 2018 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Finally, Nasdaq also announced that it will delist the common stock of Determine, Inc. Determine, Inc.’s stock was suspended on December 20, 2018 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq will file a Form 25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission to complete the delisting for each of these companies. The delistings become effective ten days after the Form 25 is filed. For news and additional information about the companies, including the basis for the delistings and whether the companies’ securities are trading on another venue, please review the companies’ public filings or contact the company directly.

For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at http://www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq’s rules governing the delisting of securities can be found in the Nasdaq Rule 5800 Series, available on the Nasdaq Web site: http://www.cchwallstreet.com/NasdaqTools/bookmark.asp?id=nasdaq-rule_5800&manual=/nasdaq/main/nasdaq-equityrules/.

