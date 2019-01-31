Opera Limited invitation to fourth quarter and full year 2018 earnings call on February 21, 2019

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA), one of the world’s leading browser providers and an influential player in the field of integrated AI-driven digital content discovery and recommendation platforms, will report its fourth quarter and full year 2018 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 21st. The quarterly report will be posted at https://investor.opera.com .



/EIN News/ -- Management will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results on Thursday, February 21st at 8:00 am Eastern Time (EST). Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States: +1 (877) 506-7703

China: +86 400 682 8609

Hong Kong: +852 3011 4522

Norway: +47 2231 0524

United Kingdom: +44 (0)203 107 0289

International: +1 (786) 815-8450

Confirmation Code: 9965058

A live webcast of the conference call will be posted at https://investor.opera.com .

About Opera



Founded in 1995 in Norway, Opera is one of the world’s leading browser providers and an influential player in the field of integrated AI-driven digital content discovery and recommendation platforms. Our mission is to enable internet users around the globe to discover and access digital content and services in a fast, easy and personalized manner.

Investor Relations Contact:

Allise Furlani

investor-relations@opera.com or 212-331-8433



