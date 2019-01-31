SI Financial Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend

/EIN News/ -- WILLIMANTIC, Conn., Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of SI Financial Group, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ Global Market: SIFI) has declared a cash dividend on the Company’s outstanding shares of common stock. The dividend of $0.06 per share will be paid on February 28, 2019 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 11, 2019.

SI Financial Group, Inc. is the holding company for Savings Institute Bank and Trust Company. Established in 1842, the Savings Institute Bank and Trust Company is a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Willimantic, Connecticut. The Company has a pending agreement to be acquired by Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. and its subsidiary, Berkshire Bank, a $12 billion dollar bank with 115 branch offices throughout Connecticut, New York, Vermont, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts.

CONTACT:

Catherine R Pomerleau

Executive Assistant / Investor Relations Administrator

Phone: (860) 456-6514 / Email: investorrelations@savingsinstitute.bank



