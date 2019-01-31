Heateflex Corporation to Showcase New Sanitary Design In-Line Fluid Heater at MD&M West Trade Show in Anaheim, CA

True sanitary-design product draws on company’s experience gleaned from high purity applications in the semiconductor manufacturing industry

ARCADIA, Calif., Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heateflex Corporation, a global leader in high-purity industrial heating systems, today announced that it will be showcasing the company’s new sanitary-design in-line fluid heater at the upcoming MD&M (Medical Design & Manufacturing) West trade show, to be held at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, CA from February 5-7. The new heater, developed using Heateflex’s knowledge gathered from more than 40 years of experience building ultra-pure fluid heaters for the semiconductor industry, is designed specifically for the biopharmaceutical and medical equipment industries, where both purity and cleanliness are essential requirements.



/EIN News/ -- This in-line heater for purified water heating has been designed to meet demanding sanitary heating applications. The 316L stainless steel heater features electropolished and passivated wetted surfaces with a 32 RA (Roughness Average) finish. Most notably, the new heater is designed with zero threads, zero dead-legs, and complete system drain-ability. These features reduce particle entrapment and bacterial growth and prevent microbial contamination.

The sanitary-design in-line heater also features a patented tri-clamp connection between the heater and the housing, a reducer on the bottom for system draining, and a removable heater element and end cap for easy cleaning and inspection. Models of the heater are available in 12 to 24 kW outputs, at voltages of 208-480 VAC, 3-phase.

As an option, this new Heateflex heater may be engineered and manufactured to meet ASME BPE (American Society of Mechanical Engineers Bioprocessing Equipment) standards. Contact Heateflex for more information.

“Heateflex has decades of experience in designing and manufacturing ultra-pure fluid heaters for demanding, sub-micron manufacturing applications in the semiconductor industry” said Mr. Jorge Ramirez, President & CEO of Heateflex. “We have taken the lessons we’re learned in preventing particulate contamination in fluid heating and applied them to this new purified water heater for use in the biopharmaceutical and medical device industries. This is a true sanitary design fluid heater”.

About Heateflex

Heateflex Corporation specializes in gas and liquid temperature control applications for the semiconductor, life science, food and beverage, and other precision process industries. The company offers a broad range of customizable, high-purity equipment for heating and cooling fluids and gases, including chemical heaters, deionized water heaters, gas heaters, steam heaters, and heat exchangers. Our products are able to control temperature with precision and efficiency, and are adaptable to the specific needs of individual customer applications. The company maintains patents in over 17 technologies, and continuously develops next-generation tools for its target industry segments. For more information, please visit http://www.heateflex.com .

Company contact:

Mr. JP Rivera

Director of Sales, USA

Jrivera@heateflex.com







