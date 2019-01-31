Statement of UAW President Gary Jones on the President’s Buy American Announcement

“The President has taken important steps to adhere to the concept that the U.S. government and consumers should Buy American. When consumers invest in the products of U.S. workers we each make an investment in all of us. And it’s not just government. Companies like General Motors have an obligation to build where they sell and stop exporting jobs abroad. After all, we invested in General Motors in their darkest days. Now they need to invest in us.”

-UAW President Gary Jones