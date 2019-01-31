Renowned Author Dr. Gregg Jantz is Also the Founder of The Center, A Place of Hope

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, January 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Gregg Jantz has penned a range of self-help books that explore meaningful topics such as overcoming anxiety and stress and defeating eating disorders. Besides lecturing and writing, he shares his vision of hope, peace, and healthy living through The Center, a Place of Hope in Edmonds, Washington. Dr. Gregg Jantz believes in a “whole-person” approach to care, which means that he considers emotional, intellectual, physical, relational, and spiritual existence when helping others through their problems. This way of addressing common issues like anxiety, stress, and depression helps his audience arrive at holistic, long-term solutions. He’s spent decades researching common problems, penning his thoughts, and giving guest lectures to provide healthier, more impactful alternatives to typical treatment.At A Place of Hope, Dr. Gregg Jantz leads a team of 40 world-class, licensed and board-certified professionals who provide unparalleled treatment for a number of health issues. Patients of The Center, A Place of Hope are treated for things such as eating disorders, depression, anxiety, drug and alcohol addictions, PTSD and more. The Center was even recognized as one of the top 10 facilities in the entire U.S. for treating depression. The operation has helped transform lives of patients from across the country and around the world since opening in 1984.“Life can be difficult at times, and many find themselves struggling with depression, eating disorders, addiction, broken marriages, and more,” says Dr. Gregg Jantz . “But we know that those struggles do not define that individual, and there is always hope for a balanced, healthy and happy future.”After he spent years researching and discovering a holistic solution for eating disorders, depression and the like, Dr. Gregg Jantz wanted to increase both his ability to help his patients and his capacity for learning. From that, he brought together a team of world class professionals to address the medical, physical, psychological, emotional, nutritional, fitness and spiritual considerations involved in recovery. Dr. Jantz named this team’s facility The Center, A Place of Hope and has used it in its full capacity to transform patients’ lives ever since.The Center tailors treatment programs to both men and women, covering a broad range of healthcare issues. It may come as a surprise that such intricate, individualized levels of care and treatment programs are offered at a fraction of the cost of most in-patient, hospital-based programs. However, you can compare prices for yourself.The team at The Center understands that it’s ultimately up to each individual to seek help for their personal recovery. However, they promise to do their very best, to give patients all there is to offer, and to stay with them each step of the way toward healing.“We are passionate about our work, and compassionate about those who seek help with us,” says Dr. Gregg Jantz. “It is a sacred trust to put faith in our treatment team, and we work very hard to ensure that each person receives expert care...and receives their life back.”



