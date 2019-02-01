Wade Architectural Systems Announces New Office in North Carolina

Offering exterior cladding solutions in North & South Carolina and Southern Virginia

HUMBLE, TX, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wade Architectural Systems (WAS), a company specializing in Interior and exterior architectural products, announces a new office in Raleigh, North Carolina, led by Clay Shambley. Wade Architectural Systems was established in 1988 and has participated in over 4000 projects in the Southeastern U.S. This new location will be in addition to their home office just north of Houston and their satellite office in Dallas.North and South Carolina have experienced robust growth recently and economists expect increased construction activity in these regions for several years. Wade Architectural Systems is looking forward to participating in these developments by offering exterior cladding solutions in North & South Carolina and southern Virginia. Our primary product for this new market will center around Centria.Wade Architectural Systems President Bill Wade said, “We are very excited to expand our opportunities and operations by opening an office in North Carolina that will focus solely on those areas and needs. Our expectation is to cultivate stronger relationships with the architectural and construction communities. We feel that having a local office accessible to architects and contractors is the right solution for continued growth.”For more information, visit www.wadearch.com ABOUT WADE ARCHITECTURAL SYSTEMS:Wade Architectural Systems was established in 1988 to serve the architectural market in exterior metals. Our main office is located just outside of Houston, Texas, with additional representation in Dallas/Fort Worth, TX and Raleigh, NC. We employ a team of seasoned professionals that have expertise in metal wall, roofing and ceiling products to assist both design and construction teams in selecting and procuring the most appropriate system to suit your project needs. Our company partners with industry leaders, who produce high-quality metal systems , to offer solutions for visually pleasing interiors and exteriors balanced with installation strategies that are more cost-effective than others. In addition, WAS is an AIA CES continuing education provider, which offers us the ability to better serve architects and specifiers by offering courses that help to answer common questions related to specification of interior and exterior systems.CONTACT



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.