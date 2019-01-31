Apple Rush Company, Inc. produces first run of Apple Rush sparkling juices in 8 ounce cans

/EIN News/ -- TITUSVILLE, Fla., Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apple Rush Company, Inc. (OTC PINK:APRU) (the “company”) is pleased to announce to its shareholders that it has produced its first production run of 8 ounce cans for the hospitality and school sectors. These 8-ounce slim cans have been created to fill the need for lower total calorie options in schools and smaller sizes for entertainment venues and hospitality locations.



Noted Tony, CEO of Apple Rush, “We have had many requests for the 8-ounce can option and have spent the last 4 months trying to finalize production of the cans in a manner consistent with the growth objectives of the company.”



Stacey Oakley, CFO of The Florida Brewery commented, “Apple Rush has been and continues to be a great partner for the Florida Brewery. We are delighted to run their first batch of 8-ounce cans today. We are excited for their growth and appreciate their continued development of new sizes and products for their consumers. Due to our long-term relationship with Apple Rush, we extend 30-day credit terms to help in their productions and new launches.”



Tony continued, “We are excited to have a manufacturing partner with International reach nurturing us as we grow. We believe our products are the best available in the category and we are striving to add additional distribution partners and retailers throughout the country. These cans make it possible for us to fulfill many requests we have had and we will update final production numbers via twitter and Facebook.”



Apple Rush through its attorney is also working on the DTC chill issue and will have further updates as we receive information from the DTC. We will be releasing additional significant information via press releases in the near future.



About APRU, LLC : About The Apple Rush Co., Inc.



The Apple Rush Company, Inc. through its subsidiary APRU, LLC is a distributor of cpg products under the trademarked Apple Rush brand and other labels. The Apple Rush brand has more than 40 years of existence in the natural beverage industry. As a historical leader in the organic and natural beverage sector our goal is to also become the leader in the distribution of anhydrous hemp oil products nationwide. For more information, please go to www.applerush.com .



About APRU, LLC: APRU, LLC focuses on the development and sales of all natural Apple Rush sparkling juices, and research and development, of premium hemp extracts that contain a broad range of cannabinoids and natural hemp derivatives and other active ingredients such as our exclusive agathos active, kratom, kava, blue lotus, and ginseng. www.aprullc.com or on Twitter @RealAPRU_News

Safe Harbor Act: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



Investor relations Contact:



Tony Torgerud



888-741-3777 ext 2



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.