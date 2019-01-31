Women’s Rights Forum Brings Issues to Clearwater

United for Human Rights of Florida regularly hosts seminars to raise awareness of basic human rights.

The Equal Rights Amendment to the Constitution was first introduced in 1923, [b]ut nearly one hundred years later, it has only been ratified by 37 states.” — Sanna Heden,D/ED UHR's Florida Chapter

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, January 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday February 9th, United for Human Rights (UHR) Florida Chapter will host a forum on Women’s rights at their center, located at 29 N. Fort Harrison Ave, in downtown Clearwater. The event begins at 2:00 and there is no cost to attend. Refreshments will be served.

“The purpose of these forums is to talk about those issues we don't normally talk about elsewhere, to get the discussion going so we can come up with the solutions to pay forward,” said Sanna Heden, the Deputy Executive Director for UHR’s chapter in Florida.

One issue that is discussed is the idea of employment equality – women receiving the same opportunities and pay as their similarly-qualified male counterparts.



On Saturday February 9th, United for Human Rights (UHR) Florida Chapter will host a forum on Women’s rights at their center, located at 29 N. Fort Harrison Ave, in downtown Clearwater. The event begins at 2:00 and there is no cost to attend. Refreshments will be served.

“The purpose of these forums is to talk about those issues we don't normally talk about elsewhere, to get the discussion going so we can come up with the solutions to pay forward,” said Sanna Heden, the Deputy Executive Director for UHR’s chapter in Florida.

One issue that is discussed is the idea of employment equality – women receiving the same opportunities and pay as their similarly-qualified male counterparts.

“The Equal Rights Amendment to the Constitution was first introduced in 1923,” said Heden. “But nearly one hundred years later, it has only been ratified by 37 states.”

“This amendment would guarantee equal rights regardless of sex and many people think it is a done deal, but it is not, which is why this conversation needs to continue” said Heden.

The Women’s Rights Forum is every second Saturday of the month and has successfully brought together women of diverse backgrounds to discuss solutions to a lack of women’s rights.

To attend this forum or for more information about United for Human Rights, please call (727) 467-6960 or email cristian@humanrights.com.

United for Human Rights:

United for Human Rights (UHR) is an international non-profit, non-religious educational program based off of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights and inspired by the words of Scientology Founder, L. Ron Hubbard, “Human Rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream.” UHR’s purpose is to teach youth their human rights in order to create valuable advocates for tolerance and peace.

“This amendment would guarantee equal rights regardless of sex and many people think it is a done deal, but it is not, which is why this conversation needs to continue” said Heden.

The Women’s Rights Forum is every second Saturday of the month and has successfully brought together women of diverse backgrounds to discuss solutions to a lack of women’s rights.

To attend this forum or for more information about United for Human Rights, please call (727) 467-6960 or email cristian@humanrights.com.

United for Human Rights:

United for Human Rights (UHR) is an international non-profit, non-religious educational program based off of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights and inspired by the words of Scientology Founder, L. Ron Hubbard, “Human Rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream.” UHR’s purpose is to teach youth their human rights in order to create valuable advocates for tolerance and peace.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.