Guardian Capital Group Announces Appointment of Doce Tomic as Head of Wealth Management Business Unit

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardian Capital Group Limited (“Guardian”) (TSX:GCG) (TSX:GCG.A) today announced the appointment of Doce Tomic to a newly established leadership role as Head of Wealth Management, effective January 7, 2019. The move further strengthens Guardian’s senior executive team and spearheads continuing efforts to enhance and grow the Company’s wealth management businesses in key markets, while bringing greater depth to the organization. Mr. Tomic will report to George Mavroudis, Guardian’s President and Chief Executive Officer.



“Doce brings exceptional experience as an acknowledged wealth management leader and an impressive record of achievement in driving business performance,” said Mavroudis. “He is an invaluable addition to our executive team and will play a vital role in growing our market presence in wealth management and strengthening Guardian’s determination to deliver a best-in-class offering to clients.”

Mr. Tomic is an accomplished wealth management senior executive with 30 years of industry experience. Before joining Guardian, he was President and Chief Executive Officer at Credential Financial, overseeing successful growth from $8.5 billion to $35 billion in assets under administration over the past decade. Prior to Credential, Mr. Tomic played leading roles at other pre-eminent financial services firms, serving as Chief Operating Officer at Wellington West Capital and, in a distinguished career spanning 16 years at RBC Financial Group, serving as President of RBC Dominion Securities and Head of Wealth Management and President and Chief Executive Officer of RBC Action Direct.

About Guardian Capital Group Limited

Guardian Capital Group Limited is a diversified financial services company founded in 1962. Guardian provides institutional and private wealth investment management services; provides financial services to international investors; provides services to financial advisors in its national mutual fund dealer, securities dealer, and insurance distribution network; and maintains and manages a proprietary investment portfolio. Its Common and Class A shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. To learn more about Guardian, visit www.guardiancapital.com .

For further information, please contact:

Angela Shim

(416) 947-8009

