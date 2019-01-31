Global Clean-in-Place Market Drivers, Trends, Opportunities and Challenges to 2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clean-in-Place Market by System Type (Single-Use and Reuse CIP Systems), Offering (Single-Tank Systems; Two-Tank Systems; Multi-Tank Systems), End-User Industry (Food; Dairy; Pharmaceuticals), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The clean-in-place market is expected to grow from USD 7.5 billion in 2018 to USD 15.4 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 15.49%.

The growth of this market is mainly driven by several factors, such as advantages of CIP systems in various applications, increased use of CIP systems in the pharma industry, and high demand for processed and convenience food and dairy products, as well as for beverages.

Rapid automation of processing plants and stringent government policies for manufacturing companies to comply with food hygiene and safety standards provide lucrative opportunities for the players in the clean-in-place market. However, the high cost of operation restraint the clean-in-place market growth.



Reuse CIP systems are expected to dominate the clean-in-place market during forecast period



Reuse CIP systems accounted for the largest share of the clean-in-place market in 2018, and the market for reuse CIP systems is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Unlike the single-use CIP system where water and cleaning solutions are used only once before disposal, the reuse system recirculates cleaning detergents and water from a previous cycle to be reused in the following cycle's pre-rinse step.

Thus, in the re-use CIP system, the cleaning solution is introduced to the plant to be cleaned and recirculated as required until the cleaning cycle is complete, thereby saving ownership cost and reducing wastage.



Pharmaceutical industry is expected to hold a significant share of the clean-in-place market by 2023



The pharmaceutical industry accounted for the largest share of the clean-in-place market in 2018. In pharmaceutical plants, proper hygiene should be maintained to ensure the safety and high quality of the product.

Pharmaceutical manufacturers must perform frequent cleaning of the interior surfaces of their process equipment to meet stringent regulations.

The CIP system is designed to automate essential cleaning and disinfection processes, as well as to avoid time-consuming disassembly and assembly work.



Market in APAC is likely to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period



APAC is expected to provide ample opportunities to the players in the clean-in-place market during the forecast period due to the influx of global players, along with the emergence of native players in this region.

Increasing stringent regulations pertaining to the production and processing of food, dairy, and pharma products in countries such as China and India boost the demand for CIP systems.

Also, ever-growing population and increasing disposable income in APAC countries have led to the increase in the demand for processed food, dairy products, beverages, and pharma products, which, in turn, has propelled the growth of the CIP market in this region.



Tetra PAK International (Switzerland), GEA Group (Germany), Sani-Matic (US), Alfa Laval (Sweden), SPX FLOW (US), Krones AG (Germany), KHS GmbH (Germany), Melegari Manghi (Italy), Centec GmbH (Germany), and Millitec Food Systems (UK) are a few major companies operating in the CIP market.

Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Geographic Scope

1.4 Years Considered

1.5 Currency

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

2.1.2.2 Sampling Techniques and Data Collection Methods

2.1.2.3 Primary Sources

2.1.2.4 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in CIP Market

4.2 CIP Market, By End-User Industry and Region

4.3 CIP Market, By Offering

4.4 CIP Market in APAC, By End-User Industry and Country

4.5 Geographic Analysis



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Value Chain Analysis

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Advantages of CIP Systems

5.3.1.2 Increased Use of CIP Systems in Pharma Industry

5.3.1.3 High Demand for Processed and Convenience Food and Dairy Products, as Well as for Beverages

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 High Cost of Operation

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Rapid Automation of Processing Plants

5.3.3.2 Stringent Government Policies for Manufacturing Companies to Comply With Food Hygiene and Safety Standards

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Physical Limitation of Processing Equipment

5.3.4.2 Dearth of Qualified and Experienced Operators



6 CIP Market, By System Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Single-Use CIP Systems

6.2.1 The Cleaning Media in Single-Use CIP Systems is Used Only Once and Then Discharged to Drain After the Cleaning Process

6.3 Reuse CIP Systems

6.3.1 The Cleaning Media in Reuse CIP Systems is Recirculated as Required Until the Cleaning Cycle is Complete



7 CIP Market, By Offering

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Single-Tank Systems

7.2.1 Single-Tank Systems are Typically Designed to Minimize Risk of Cross-Contamination

7.3 Two-Tank Systems

7.3.1 Two-Tank Systems Reduce Water Consumption as These Use Optimum Quantity of Water

7.4 Multi-Tank Systems

7.4.1 Multi-Tank Systems are Highly Efficient, Economical, and Sustainable Solutions

7.5 Sensors

7.5.1 Sensors Help Simplify CIP Process

7.6 Spray Balls, Tank Washers, and Nozzles

7.6.1 Spray Balls, Tank Washers, and Nozzles Offer Better Cleanability and Reduction in Operating Cost

7.7 Others



8 CIP Market, By End-User Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Food Industry

8.2.1 CIP Systems in Food Industry Ensure Physical, Chemical, Bacteriological, and Sterile Cleanliness

8.3 Dairy Industry

8.3.1 CIP in Dairy Industry Helps in Removing Organic Contamination

8.4 Pharmaceuticals Industry

8.4.1 CIP Systems Automate Essential Cleaning and Disinfection Processes in Pharmaceuticals Industry

8.5 Brewery and Beverages Industry

8.5.1 CIP Systems Remove Product Residues and Harmful Microorganisms

8.6 Others



9 Geographic Analysis

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 Us

9.2.1.1 US Account for Largest Size of CIP Market in North America

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Increasing Food Processing Industry in Canada Supports Growth of Canadian CIP Market

9.2.3 Mexico

9.2.3.1 Food Processing Sector in Mexico Drives CIP Market

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Stringent Government Regulations Drive CIP Market Growth in Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.2.1 Increasing Demand for Food Processing Equipment in UK Would Propel CIP Demand

9.3.3 France

9.3.3.1 Rising Demand for Packaged Food Propels Machinery and Equipment Demand for Food Processing in France

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 Major CIP Providers and Native Companies in Italy Drives CIP Market

9.3.5 Rest of Europe

9.4 APAC

9.4.1 China

9.4.1.1 China is World's Second-Largest Market for Pharmaceuticals

9.4.2 India

9.4.2.1 Vast Use of CIP Systems in Food, Dairy, and Pharma Industries to Boost CIP Market Growth in India

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.3.1 Government Standards and Laws Drive Adoption of CIP Systems in Japan

9.4.4 South Korea

9.4.4.1 Strong Food Processing Industry in South Korea Helps in CIP Market Growth

9.4.5 Rest of APAC

9.5 RoW

9.5.1 South America

9.5.1.1 CIP Market to Grow at Significant Rate in the Near Future Due to Economic Developments in South American Countries

9.5.2 Middle East and Africa

9.5.2.1 Increasing Demand for Processed Food, Dairy, and Pharma Products to Provide A Huge Opportunity for CIP Market Growth



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Ranking Analysis of Players, 2017

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Product Launches/Developments

10.3.2 Acquisitions

10.3.3 Expansions



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Companies

11.1.1 Tetra Pak International

11.1.2 GEA Group

11.1.3 Sani-Matic

11.1.4 Alfa Laval

11.1.5 SPX Flow

11.1.6 Krones AG

11.1.7 KHS GmbH

11.1.8 Melegari Manghi

11.1.9 Centec GmbH

11.1.10 Millitec Food Systems

11.2 Other Key Companies

11.2.1 Filamatic

11.2.2 Sysbiotech

11.2.3 Bionet

11.2.4 Solaris Biotech USA

11.2.5 Handtmann Armaturenfabrik

11.2.6 E. Bachiller B

11.2.7 Axomatic

11.2.8 Scanjet Systems

11.2.9 Azbil Telstar

11.2.10 GD Process Design



