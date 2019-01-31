Stacy Alvarez joins Westbury Bank as Vice President - Commercial Relationship Manager

HARTLAND, Wis., Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: WBBW) announced today that Stacy Alvarez has joined the company as Vice President - Commercial Relationship Manager, serving business customers and families across the company’s footprint.



“We are very excited to have Stacy on our team. With Stacy putting her experience to work and leveraging the connections she has made, we will continue to grow the bank and serve new customers,” said Greg Remus, President and CEO of Westbury Bank.

Stacy is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin and Marquette University Law School. In her new role she will develop new commercial relationships for the bank with a focus on deposit growth. Stacy will be located at the Westbury office in Brookfield.

About Westbury Bancorp, Inc.

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Westbury Bank. Westbury Bank is an independent community bank serving communities in Washington, Waukesha, and Dane Counties through nine banking offices. Westbury Bank provides deposit, treasury management and loan products to individuals, professionals and businesses in the communities it serves.

Kirk Emerich - Executive Vice President and CFO

Greg Remus - President and CEO

262-334-5563

