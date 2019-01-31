Cinedigm and JungoTV Launch Digital-First Asian Culture Outlet HALLYPOP, Available Now on Samsung’s TV Plus Video Service

Fact-Focused DOCURAMA is Also Available Today on the TV Plus Service

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) continues its partnership with Samsung, giving viewers access to two more popular digital-first networks—the Asian Culture outlet HALLYPOP in partnership with JungoTV; and the fact-focused DOCURAMA—available now on Samsung’s TV Plus video service. HALLYPOP and DOCURAMA join fellow Cinedigm networks CONtv and DOVE CHANNEL, which both launched on the TV Plus platform in November 2018.



TV Plus is Samsung’s owned and operated video service, which provides access to a variety of free streaming channels covering sports, lifestyle, and more, straight out of the box on select Samsung TVs. It does not require a subscription fee, account set-up, or credit card info to access.

HALLYPOP is a global television network connecting fans through Asian pop culture, putting the spotlight on music, lifestyle, entertainment, and more. Highlights include the top-rated K-Pop variety show Inkigayo, featuring appearances and performances by BTS, Big Bang, IKON, Girls Generation, and 2NE, among others; the world’s #1 non-American program, Running Man, pitting K-Pop and K-Drama stars against each other in epic missions; the interactive music series After School Club, using social media to bring fans closer to their K-Pop Idols with Q&A sessions, song requests, impromptu performances, and music videos; and a lineup of classic, rare, and modern Martial Arts favorites from the world’s top genre studios.

DOCURAMA is the first digital entertainment network completely devoted to high-quality documentary films. Carefully curated by the industry’s top experts and critics, DOCURAMA delivers over 1,000 hours of acclaimed documentaries suited to viewers of all tastes—boasting a content roster covering everything from personal profiles, sports, and music, to hard-hitting political exposés and insightful interviews. Highlights include acclaimed television series such as Gangster Empire: Rise Of The Mob, JFK: New World Order; Auction, and Coast Guard: Alaska, and films such as 20,000 Days On Earth, Don’t Stop Believin’: Everyman’s Journey, A Brave Heart: The Lizzie Velasquez Story, and Crips And Bloods: Made In America.

"Cinedigm is proud to debut our newest digital-first network, HALLYPOP, for the first time ever on Samsung’s dynamic TV Plus platform,” said Erick Opeka, President of Cinedigm Digital Networks. "CONtv and DOVE CHANNEL were both well-received by Samsung’s massive consumer base, and we look forward to further providing this diverse audience with even more of the top-tier premium programming Cinedigm is known for. Whether it’s HALLYPOP’s immersive Asian culture content or DOCURAMA’s roster of award-winning documentaries and series, our networks appeal to a broad range of tastes and interests, and offer something for everyone to enjoy.”

