Tampa Bay Nonprofits Find Partnerships, Learn Leadership at Clearwater Community Volunteers Center

Guests at the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center luncheon enjoyed a talk from Lynn Posyton about nonprofits’ influence in the community.

A community that pulls together can make a better society for all.” — L. Ron Hubbard

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, January 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On January 30th, the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) Center brought together 15 Tampa Bay nonprofits to network and see how they can work together to help the community. Ms. Lynn Posyton of the Concerned Businessman’s Association spoke about the importance of nonprofit groups in social betterment projects.

Guests in attendance were treated to a buffet layout of coconut shrimp, fruit and chicken Caesar salad as each nonprofit stood and gave a brief introduction to their program and how they help in their respective community.



After Ms. Posyton’s talk, nonprofit leaders networked with each other on their current charitable projects and how they could work together on new ones. Mrs. Posyton has been working in the field of nonprofits for 3 years, and is currently on 6 nonprofit boards.



“Nonprofit organizations with many different goals and purposes use the Clearwater Community Volunteer Center as their home,” said Clemence Chevrot, Director for the Clearwater Community Volunteer Center. “We bring them together once a month with the intention of creating unity between them. We are more impactful together, as humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard said, ‘A community that pulls together can make a better society for all.’ Each group has its own area of influence and by joining these we can really make a better society.”



The CCV Center holds the luncheon on the Final Wednesday of every month. The next luncheon will be on the 27th of February and nonprofits from the Tampa Bay Area can attend by contacting the Center directly.



To find out more information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center or to RSVP for the luncheon please call Michael Soltero at (727) 316-5309 or email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org.



About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:

Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) is a non-profit, charitable organization made up entirely of volunteers and was founded by parishioners of the Church of Scientology in Clearwater. CCV produces the “Ginormous Easter Egg Hunt” in Coachman Park in Clearwater every spring, Fashions with Flair fundraiser fashion show and Winter Wonderland. CCV gets their inspiration from Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard’s article, “Love and Help Children” in his book The Way to Happiness. CCV has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars over the past 25 years for charities such as Nourish to Flourish, Shriners Hospitals for Children Tampa, Boys and Girls Club of the Suncoast, Homeless Empowerment Program, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the Police Athletic League and The Children's Home, Inc., the oldest orphanage in Tampa.



