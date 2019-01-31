California Extended Vehicle Warranty Replacements Start at $1,488

California extended vehicle warranty replacements available from autopom!

Vehicle protection plans are affordable alternatives to extended vehicle warranty plans.

LAKE FOREST, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drivers with an expired California extended vehicle warranty can now find an affordable alternative at autopom!. autopom! is a leading provider of Vehicle Protection Plans. Plans for California drivers start at $1,488. Meanwhile, plans start at $2,500 in other states nationwide.

autopom!’s Vehicle Protection Plans offer many of the same benefits an extended vehicle warranty from a dealer or manufacturer would and help drivers cover repair costs to their vehicle. Benefits include nationwide breakdown coverage, rental vehicle assistance, and roadside assistance.

“We represent a variety of Administrators, ensuring plans are available for drivers of nearly any car at any budget,” says Mike Jones, President and CEO of autopom!.

autopom! has been named one of the top Vehicle Protection Plan providers in the nation thanks to its affordable prices, variety of plans, and experienced customer service representatives. To learn more about extended car warranty replacement plans from autopom! and to request a free quote, visit http://extended-vehicle-warranty.com/ or call 1.800.724.8141.

About autopom! autopom!, LLC is a BBB accredited, A+ rated provider of vehicle protection plans for both new and used cars, as well as a licensed California agency. autopom! sells mechanical breakdown insurance in California and vehicle service contracts in most other states. When your original manufacturer warranty, extended auto warranty, or used car warranty is about to expire, autopom!’s team of licensed agents can help you find a protection plan designed to protect your vehicle and your budget. Learn more about autopom! and request a free quote by calling 1.800.724.8141 or by visiting http://extended-vehicle-warranty.com/. autopom! Insurance Services llc CA DOI Lic.#0I13220

autopom! for Automotive Peace of Mind



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.