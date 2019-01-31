Fetal & Neonatal Care Equipment: Global Market Outlook to 2023 - The Increasing Incidence of HAI's Among Newborns is Driving Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global fetal and neonatal care equipment market is projected to reach USD 8.4 billion by 2023 from USD 6.4 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

Factors such as rise in number of preterm and low-weights birth infants, growing number of NICU admissions, and increased awareness of neonatal and fetal care across developing nations are expected to propel the growth of this market.

However, high price of advanced neonatal care equipment are expected to restrain the growth of the fetal and neonatal care equipment market in the forecast period.



Ultrasound segment to dominate the fetal care equipment market in 2018



Based on type of product, the fetal care equipment segment is further categorized into, ultrasound devices, fetal doppler, fetal magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems, fetal monitors (further classified into antepartum/external fetal monitors and intrapartum/internal fetal monitors), and fetal pulse oximeters.

The ultrasound devices segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global fetal care equipment market in 2018. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing development of advanced ultrasound devices and growing use of ultrasound in obstetric and gynecological applications.



Respiratory devices to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023 in neonatal segment



The neonatal care equipment segment comprises infant warmers, incubators, convertible warmers & incubators, phototherapy equipment, respiratory devices, and neonatal monitoring devices. The respiratory devices segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high incidence of respiratory distress among newborns is the key growth driver for the respiratory devices market.



The fetal and neonatal care equipment market in the APAC is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period



The fetal and neonatal care equipment market in the Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. Factors such the large number of preterm and low-weight births, inflow of technologically advanced products, and growing initiatives by public and private organizations for improving neonatal care in this region are the key factors driving the growth of the fetal and neonatal care equipment market in Asia-Pacific countries are driving the growth of the market in the APAC region.



Several companies such as GE Healthcare (U.K.), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), Drgerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Medtronic plc (Ireland), and Masimo Corporation (U.S.) are investing in high-growth markets to gain significant profits and increase their share in the global fetal and neonatal care equipment market.



