Worldwide Cell Surface Markers Markets, 2018-2023 - Market is Projected to Grow from $520 Million in 2018 to $769 Million by 2023

The cell surface markers market is projected to reach USD 769 million by 2023 from USD 520 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

The growth of this market is majorly driven by the high global prevalence of cancer, increasing funding for life sciences research, and growth in stem cell and neurobiology research. On the other hand, factors such as the costly and time-intensive antibody development process may hinder the growth of this market in the coming years.



Antibodies segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Based on product type, the cell surface markers market is segmented into antibodies and PCR arrays. The antibodies segment is expected to account for a larger share of the market in 2018 as well as grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This can majorly be attributed to the increasing demand for accurate and reliable antibodies by research communities.



T cell surface markers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the cell surface markers market, by cell type, during the forecast period



Based on cell type, the cell surface markers market is segmented into T cell surface markers, B cell surface markers, NK cell surface markers, monocyte cell surface markers, and other cell types. In 2018, the T cell surface markers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the cell surface markers market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the high and growing use of T cell surface markers in research and diagnostics.



North America to dominate the market during the forecast period



In 2018, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the cell surface markers market. North America has a well-established pharmaceuticals sector and currently dominates the cell surface markers market due to the increasing demand for the effective diagnosis and treatment of chronic diseases. Also, the adoption rate of cell surface markers for disease diagnostics, majorly for cancer diagnosis, is high in North America. This is one of the major factors supporting the growth of this regional market.



The Asian market, on the other hand, is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as government initiatives to boost biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries and increasing life sciences research activities are supporting the growth of the cell surface markers market in Asia.



