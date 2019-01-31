Medical Design & Manufacturing (MD&M) West Highlights the Top Medtech Trends of 2019

Leading advanced manufacturing and medical device event to offer exclusive educational sessions addressing the industry’s trends and challenges

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical Design & Manufacturing (MD&M) West , North America’s largest and most comprehensive medtech event, is returning to the Anaheim Convention Center February 5­–7, 2019, to bring attendees the technologies, education, and connections needed to stay ahead in the global medical device manufacturing industry. This year’s event will showcase more than 1,900 cutting-edge suppliers and features a host of learning opportunities for medtech professionals, including the landmark MD&M West Conference, spanning three days and four tracks of expert-led sessions, as well as free educational content on Center Stage.



/EIN News/ -- This year’s MD&M Conference and Center Stage offerings will highlight the medtech industry’s latest trends, including artificial intelligence (AI), medical robotics, bioelectronics, digital health, European Medical Device Regulations (EU MDRs), and more.

“Medtech is a rapidly evolving industry with meaningful advancements that are improving health outcomes for many medical conditions, and MD&M West is the definitive showcase of the materials, processes, and technologies driving innovation in medical device design and manufacturing. With expert-led content and three days of interactive activities, this event will help attendees and media alike stay on the cutting edge of this vital industry,” said Amy Sklar, Group Senior Vice President, Advanced Manufacturing Communities, UBM.

MD&M West is co-located with the Smart Manufacturing Innovation Summit, 3D Printing Innovation Summit, and the Chief Robotics Officer (CRO) Summit to provide access to a wide array of insights into the latest advancements in product design, development, and manufacturing. This year’s MD&M West Conference, Smart Manufacturing Innovation Summit, and 3D Printing Innovation Summit programs offer conference attendees unlimited track hopping, so that they can customize the education and networking that’s right for them.

Featured medtech-focused sessions taking place at the MD&M West Conference and Center Stage include but are not limited to the following:

Tuesday, February 5

How Artificial Intelligence Could Revolutionize Medtech (9:15 a.m. – 10:00 a.m., Room 210A)

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is all the rage right now, but what's really being done with these technologies in the realm of medtech? In this session, a leading expert explores this exciting space to gauge the potential of AI for medical devices. You'll discuss the ways in which AI stands to change the healthcare landscape and what medtech companies will need to do to adapt.

Panel: Fostering Innovation with Medical Robotics (2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., Room 210A)

With another year comes another round of work on the part of medical device developers to introduce new robotic devices into hospitals, clinics, operating rooms, and patients' homes. Clinicians want to focus on human interaction, their relationship with patients, and developing new ways of practicing medicine. Patients want access to care and the autonomy to do the things they normally do. With that in mind, this session will look at the iterative process for developing these robotic tools.

Wednesday, February 6

Artificial Intelligence (AI): What You Need to Know to Develop & Launch Your Digital Health Solution (11:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m., Room 210B)

Companies are using machine learning to monitor patients and automate the delivery of treatment. Early applications include management of chronic disease and medical imaging. This session will explore how AI can be used to augment care and what designing for this technology means for your product development process.

Panel: Who’s Competing in the Artificial Pancreas Race (11:00 a.m. – 11:55 a.m., Center Stage)

It's the Holy Grail of the diabetes space: a closed-loop artificial pancreas that could automatically monitor blood glucose levels and deliver the right dose of insulin for patients with diabetes. As the race to deliver this life-changing solution nears the finish line, we'll look at how artificial intelligence, digital health, and cross-company partnerships are helping to make the bionic pancreas a reality.

Thursday, February 7

Design Workshop: Creative Velocity (8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. / Room 210A)

Experience a practical immersion into how new technologies can be applied with velocity for real people in hours, not weeks. This half-day workshop will introduce you to actual patients and new technologies to demonstrate how empathy and co-creation can occur even within compressed schedules.

Panel: The Opioid Crisis—Can Medtech Succeed Where Pharma Failed? (3:00 p.m. – 3:55 p.m., Center Stage)

In the face of an opioid crisis that drove a two-fold increase in overdose deaths last year in the United States, FDA is looking to medical device makers for help. The agency has launched an innovation challenge to encourage the development medical devices to prevent and treat opioid abuse. In this panel discussion, we’ll talk to several companies that are answering the call.

More information on MD&M West Conference sessions, as well as information on the Smart Manufacturing Innovation Summit, 3D Printing Innovation Summit, and the Chief Robotics Officer (CRO) Summit programs can be found here.

MD&M West runs alongside WestPack, Automation Technology Expo (ATX) West , Pacific Design & Manufacturing , and PLASTEC West , all co-located at the Anaheim Convention Center February 5-7, 2019.

Connect with Advanced Manufacturing Anaheim: #AdvMfgExpo

·Facebook

·Twitter

·LinkedIn

Media Contacts:

Lauren Lloyd, advmanufacturingpr@ubm.com , (310) 266-4792

Audrey Uchimoto, advmanufacturingpr@ubm.com , (310) 496-9423

Tam Nguyen, advmanufacturingpr@ubm.com , (424) 410-9797

About Advanced Manufacturing Expos & Conferences:

UBM's Advanced Manufacturing portfolio is the leading B-to-B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3 trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the advanced manufacturing market and leverages our proprietary 1.3 million name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Advanced Manufacturing portfolio is organized by UBM, which in June 2018 combined with Informa PLC to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organizer in the world. To learn more and for the latest news and information, visit www.ubm.com and www.informa.com .



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.