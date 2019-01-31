China Outbound Tourism Market 2019-2025 - Set to Surpass the US$ 270 Billion Threshold by 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Outbound Tourism Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The China outbound tourism market is set to surpass US$ 270 Billion threshold by 2025.



China Outbound Tourism Market 2019-2025 provides a comprehensive analysis on the actual market situation and future outlook for China outbound tourism market.

The report uses data and analysis to discuss potential lucrative opportunities, current and future trends related to China outbound tourism flow, spending, the purpose of visits and main destination markets. The report provides clear insight into current and future tourism developments of the China outbound tourism market.

Furthermore, this report uses a country-focused analysis to explore China outbound tourism market. A detailed country-wise analysis of the market is provided, covering a total of 26 nations. Drivers and the restraints are studied in detail to better understand the market and to understand the future growth scope of the market.



The countries included in this report are United States, Canada, Dubai, Hong Kong, Macau, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan, Singapore, Cambodia, Korea, Taiwan, India, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Turkey, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Nepal and Sri Lanka



Key Findings

China's outbound tourism flourishing is anticipated to remain the major force in the global travel market

China to generate more than 160 Million outbound tourists by 2020

China is the largest source market for Southeast Asian countries

Chinese visitors spend more in the US than visitors from any other nation

China is one of the fastest growing outbound MICE tourism markets

The Latest Industry Data Included in this Report

Market Size & Analysis: China Outbound Travelers Visitation & Spending (2013-2025)

China Outbound Travelers Visitation & Forecast (2013-2025)

China Outbound Travelers Spending & Forecast (2013-2025)

China Outbound Travelers Visitation & Spending Share & Y-o-Y Growth (%) (2013-2025)

China Outbound Travelers Visitation Share & Forecast (2013-2025)

China Outbound Travelers Spending Share & Forecast (2013-2025)

26 Countries Chinese Travelers Visitation & Forecast (2013-2025)

26 Countries Chinese Travelers Purpose of Visit & Forecast (2013-2025)

26 Countries Chinese Travelers Spending & Forecast (2013-2025)

Identification of Key Drivers and Inhibitors of the China Outbound Tourism Market

Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Size & Analysis: China Outbound Travelers Visitation & Spending (2013-2025)

2.1 China Outbound Travelers Visitation & Forecast

2.2 China Outbound Travelers Spending & Forecast



3. China Outbound Travelers Visitation & Spending Share & Y-o-Y Growth (%) (2013-2025)

3.1 China Outbound Travelers Visitation Share & Forecast

3.2 China Outbound Travelers Spending Share & Forecast



4. Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors of the China Outbound Tourism Market

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Inhibitors



5. China Outbound Tourism Market - Top 26 Countries In-depth Analysis (2013-2025)

5.1 United States-China Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.2 Canada - China Outbound Travelers Visit, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.3 Dubai - China Outbound Travelers Visit, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.4 Hong Kong - China Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.5 Macau - China Outbound Travelers Visit, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.6 Japan-China Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.7 Singapore - China Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.8 Cambodia - China Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.9 Korea - China Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.10 Taiwan - China Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.11 Philippines - China Outbound Travelers Visit, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.12 Thailand - China Outbound Travelers Visit, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.13 Vietnam - China Outbound Travelers Visit, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.14 Malaysia - China Outbound Travelers Visit, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.15 Indonesia - China Outbound Travelers Visit, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.16 Nepal - China Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.17 Sri Lanka - ChinaOutbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.18 India - China Outbound Travelers Visit, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.19 United Kingdom - China Outbound Travelers Visit, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.20 Spain - China Outbound Travelers Visit, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.21 France - China Outbound Travelers Visit, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.22 Germany - China Outbound Travelers Visit, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.23 Italy - China Outbound Travelers Visit, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.24 Turkey - China Outbound Travelers Visit, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.25 Australia - China Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending& Forecast

5.26 New Zealand - China Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending& Forecast

5.27 Other Countries - China Outbound Travelers Visit, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/x5xrml/china_outbound?w=12

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Travel and Tourism



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.