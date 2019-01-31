The 2018 Industrial Automation Services (IAS) Market in Asia-Pacific (2014-2025): Driven by the Fast-Growing Adoption of All Types of IAS in a Magnitude of Industries

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "APAC Industrial Automation Services (IAS) Market by Solution, Service Type, End-user, and Country 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the Asia-Pacific industrial automation services (IAS) market will grow at an astonishing 2018-2025 CAGR of 10.71% owing to a fast-growing adoption of all types of IAS in a magnitude of industries across the APAC region.



The report is based on a comprehensive research of APAC industrial automation services (IAS) market by analyzing the entire APAC market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.

The report provides historical market data for 2014-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2025.



Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of APAC Market by Solution

3.1 Market Overview by Solution

3.2 APAC Distributed Control Systems (DCS) Market 2014-2025

3.3 APAC Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Systems Market 2014-2025

3.4 APAC Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) Market 2014-2025

3.5 APAC Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market 2014-2025

3.6 APAC Market of Other Industrial Automation Services 2014-2025



4 Segmentation of APAC Market by Service Type

4.1 Market Overview by Service Type

4.2 APAC Industrial Automation Services Market in Project Engineering and Installation Segment 2014-2025

4.3 APAC Industrial Automation Services Market in Maintenance and Support Segment 2014-2025

4.4 APAC Industrial Automation Services Market in Consulting Services Segment 2014-2025

4.5 APAC Industrial Automation Services Market in Operational Services Segment 2014-2025



5 Segmentation of APAC Market by End-user

5.1 Market Overview by End-user

5.2 APAC Market of Industrial Automation Services in Automotive Industry 2014-2025

5.3 APAC Market of Industrial Automation Services in Packaging Industry 2014-2025

5.4 APAC Market of Industrial Automation Services in Power Industry 2014-2025

5.5 APAC Market of Industrial Automation Services in Oil & Gas Industry 2014-2025

5.6 APAC Market of Industrial Automation Services in Pharmaceutical Industry 2014-2025

5.7 APAC Market of Industrial Automation Services in Food & Beverage Industry 2014-2025

5.8 APAC Market of Industrial Automation Services in Pulp and Paper Industry 2014-2025

5.9 APAC Market of Industrial Automation Services in Chemical and Petrochemical Industry 2014-2025

5.10 APAC Market of Industrial Automation Services in Other Industries 2014-2025



6 Asia-Pacific Market 2014-2025 by Country

6.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

6.2 Japan

6.3 China

6.4 India

6.5 Australia

6.6 South Korea

6.7 Rest of APAC Region



7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Overview of Key Vendors

7.2 Company Profiles



8 Investing in APAC Market: Risk Assessment and Management

8.1 Risk Evaluation of APAC Market

8.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



