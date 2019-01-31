SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Uxin Limited of a Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces the commencement of a securities action on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired American Depositary Shares of Uxin Limited (“Uxin”) (NASDAQ: UXIN) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s false and/or misleading registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company’s June 27, 2018 initial public offering.



You are hereby notified that a securities action has been commenced in the Supreme Court of the State of New York. If you purchased or otherwise acquired Uxin ADSs pursuant to the initial public offering, your rights may be affected by this action.

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted to state that: (1) the Company was likely to stop providing complementary services such as inspections to its customers; (2) instead, the Company would connect consumers to dealers who would provide such complementary services; (3) as a result, the Company’s 2B business would be materially impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements in the Registration Statement regarding Uxin’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading.

If you purchased Uxin ADSs and would like additional information, contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972, or visit https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/uxin-limited-loss-form.

