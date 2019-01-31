The Global Market for Mobile Learning, 2018: Analysis & Outlook, 2016-2024 - Increased Use of Technology in Classrooms Benefits Demand

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Learning - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Mobile Learning in US$ Million.



The report profiles 76 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Adobe Inc. (USA)

Apple, Inc. (USA)

AT&T, Inc. (USA)

Blackboard, Inc. (USA)

Citrix Systems, Inc. (USA)

Desire2Learn Corporation (Canada)

dominKnow, Inc. (Canada)

IBM Corporation (USA)

Kineo (UK)

PeopleFluent (USA)

Promethean Ltd. (UK)

Saba Software, Inc. (USA)

SAP SE (Germany)

Skillsoft Corporation (USA)

SumTotal Systems, LLC (USA)

Upside Learning Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Mobile Learning

2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Mobile Learning - Digital Learning on the Move

M-Learning Emerges as the Ultimate Learning Platform

Developed Markets Dominate Mobile Learning

Developing Regions to Fuel Market Growth

Promising Opportunities for M-Learning from Academic & Enterprise Sectors

Increasing Penetration of Mobile Devices & Expanding Mobile Subscriptions Underpin Growth in the Mobile Learning Market

Fast Facts on Mobile Usage

Opportunity Indicators

Smarter Devices, Faster Networks Favor Market Growth

Booming Smartphone Sales: Opportunity for Mobile Learning Market

Media Tablets: A Convenient Device for Learning in Consumer & Enterprise Sectors

Mobile Learning Market Benefits from Increased Focus on Digital Education

M-Learning VAS - A Lucrative Market

3. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES

Mobile Learning to Bring Major Changes to eLearning

Rising Consumer Demand for Mobile Learning Solutions Stimulates Market Growth

Select Educational Apps for Teachers and Students

Mobile Technology Transforms Academic Learning

Rising 4G Penetration Rates to Elevate Market Prospects for M-Learning

Upcoming 5G Technology to Influence M-Learning Market Prospects

Rising Demands of Tech-Savvy Generation Z Population Augurs Well for M-Learning

Increased Use of Technology in Classrooms Benefits Demand

Interesting Ways of Using Mobile Devices in Classroom Settings

Governments Foster eLearning Adoption across Schools via Tablet Devices

Growing Relevance of Mobile Learning in Formal Education Systems

Shift towards Digital Textbooks & E-Books Enables Mobile-based Collaborative Learning

Active Adoption of Digital & Mobile Learning Content in Preschools

M-Learning in Higher Education: Potential for Growth

Mobile Learning Gains Acceptance in K-12 Sector

Rising Prominence of E-Books: A Boon for Mobile Learning Market

Education Apps Grow in Prominence

Smart Classrooms - The Future of Academic Learning

Mobile Learning Offers Benefits of Teacher-Generated Content

Mobile Learning Emerges as a Technology to Provide Education to the Needy

Ballooning Middle Class Population Offers Steady Growth Opportunities

BYOD Trend Enhances Significance of Mobile Notetaking Platforms

Social Learning - Favorable Opportunities for M-Learning

Mobile Learning and MOOCs

M-Learning in Business Settings

Corporate M-Learning: Training Initiatives Focus on Mobile Technology

Learning & Training through Mobile Devices

Major Factors Driving Shift towards Technology-Based Learning Ranked by Importance

M-Learning Gains Precedence over Traditional Learning Approaches

Rising Importance of Mobile Devices for Corporate Training

Choice of Smart Mobile Devices Gains Prominence in Corporate Training

Use of Mobile Training in Gig Economy

Growing Popularity of Video-based Learning

Demographic Shift of Workforce to Drive Adoption of M-Learning in Corporate Sector

M-Learning Finds Appeal amongst Millennial Generation Workers

Deploying Mobile Learning for Boosting Employee Engagement and Performance

Growing Use of M-Learning in Corporate Stirs Development of Mobile Apps

BYOD Trend in Corporate Sector - Positive Implications for Mobile Learning

Micro-Learning - A Bit More than Mobile Learning

LMSs in Organizations to be made Mobile Learning-Ready

Innovations & their Implications for the M-Learning Market

Mobile Content Delivery in Enterprises Shifts from Flash to HTML5

Gamified Mobile Learning: A Fun-filled Approach to Employee Training

Adoption of Location-based Learning Products - Potential for M-Learning Market

Providers Offer Bite-Sized Learning for Improved Effectiveness of Mobile Learning

Competency-based Learning through Mobile Devices

Rising Adoption of Augmented Learning Products in Enterprises

Mobile-based VR Learning Products Promise Immersive Learning Experience

Interactive E-Books - Potential Application in Mobile Learning

Greater Insights into Learner Behavior with Mobile App Analytics

Responsive Web Design - Vital for Consistent Delivery for Multi-Screen Learners

Social Mobile Learning: Learning through Social Media

Wearable Technology Finds Use in Context-Sensitive Content Rendering

Offline Learning - Providing Access to Learning Materials without Network Connectivity

Experience API (xAPI) - The Latest Standard for Learning Technology

Challenges Facing Mobile Learning Adoption in Corporate Sector

Dealing with the Challenges of Migrating towards Mobile Learning

Development of New Mobile Learning Tools and Platforms

Advantages of Cloud-based M-Learning to Stimulate Adoption Levels

Challenges Confronting the Mobile Learning Market

4. MOBILE LEARNING - A CONCEPTUAL OVERVIEW

Mobile Learning: An Introduction

Objectives of Mobile Learning Initiatives

How is M-Learning Different from E-Learning?

Types of Mobile Learning Products & Services

Authoring Tools & Platforms

Custom Content Development Services

Mobile Learning Value Added Services (VAS)

Packaged Education Apps & Edugames

5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Companies Focus on 5 Cs of M-Learning to Stay Competitive

Popular Mobile Learning Apps for Higher Education

5.1 Focus on Select Players

Adobe Inc. (USA)

Apple, Inc. (USA)

AT&T, Inc. (USA)

Blackboard, Inc. (USA)

Citrix Systems, Inc. (USA)

Kineo (UK)

Desire2Learn Corporation (Canada)

dominKnow, Inc. (Canada)

IBM Corporation (USA)

PeopleFluent (USA)

Promethean Ltd. (UK)

Saba Software, Inc. (USA)

SAP SE (Germany)

Skillsoft Corporation (USA)

SumTotal Systems, LLC (USA)

Upside Learning Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (India)

5.2 Product Innovations/Introductions

Apple Announces Schoolwork App for Teachers

D2L Launches the Newest Version of Brightspace LMS - Emerald Release

Blackboard Launches Blackboard Instructor Mobile App

Saba Launches the Halogen Mobile App

Apple Launches New App Development Curriculum for Students

5.3 Recent Industry Activity

Saba Software Snaps Up Lumesse

PeopleFluent and NetDimensions Merge

Learning Technologies Group Acquires PeopleFluent

Kineo and e3Learning Join Forces

Pearson Partners with Duolingo to Enhance Mobile Learning in College and Universities

Callidus Software Acquires Learning Heroes

Higher Learning Technologies Acquires gWhiz

Sesame Workshop and IBM Collaborate to Develop Educational Platforms and Products



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 76 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 78)

The United States (43)

Canada (5)

Japan (1)

Europe (12) Germany (1) The United Kingdom (8) Italy (1) Rest of Europe (2)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (12)

Latin America (2)

Middle East (3)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wxkz3t/the_global_market?w=12

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Mobile Content



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.