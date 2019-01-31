Motor Vehicles in South Africa 2018 - Size & State of the Industry; Influencing Factors; and Competition
The Motor Vehicle Industry in South Africa 2018 provides an overview of the sector, outlines current conditions and discusses factors that influence the success of the industry including government support in the form of the Automotive Production Development Programme (APDP), the proposed South African Automotive Masterplan and other initiatives. The report profiles 110 companies active in the manufacture of vehicles and components, including importers, retailers, vehicle repair and auto salvage companies.
Included are multinationals BMW, Ford, Toyota and Volkswagen and information on recent investments by Mahindra, Isuzu, BAIC, BMW and Nissan. The report includes significant factors influencing the industry including the substantial increase in ad valorem vehicle excise duty rates, VAT, emissions taxes, the fuel levy and petrol price.
The South African Motor Vehicle Industry: As the largest manufacturing sector in South Africa's economy, vehicle and component production accounted for 30.1% of the country's manufacturing output in 2017 compared to 33% in 2016. The broader automotive industry's contribution to gross domestic product (GDP) was 6.9% which comprised 4.4% for manufacturing; and 2.5% for retail. This contribution declined from 7.4% in 2016. New vehicle sales in 2017 recorded a year-on-year improvement for the first time in four years, although growth was a modest 1.8% in volume terms.
Seven original equipment manufacturers invested a record R8.2bn compared to R6.4bn in 2016, while capital expenditure in the component sector was R4bn in 2017 compared to R2.6bn in 2016. South Africa has one of the most competitive trading environments in the world with 53 passenger car brands and 3,236 model derivatives, representing the widest choice to market-size ratio anywhere in the world.
Importance of the Export Market: Exports of automotive products reached R164.9bn in 2017, equating to 13.9% of total South African exports. Automotive export revenue did, however, decline in 2017 from a record R171.1bn in 2016, mainly due to the rand's strength.
Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION
2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. The Motor Industry Development Programme (MIDP) and the Automotive Production Development Programme (APDP)
2.2. Retail
2.3. Motor Vehicle Repair and Maintenance
2.4. Auto Salvage
2.5. Industry Value Chain
2.6. Geographic Position
3. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY
4. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY
4.1. Local
4.1.1. Corporate Actions
4.1.2. Regulations
4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development
4.2. Continental
4.3. International
5. INFLUENCING FACTORS
5.1. Government Support
5.2. Economic Environment
5.3. Rising Operating Costs
5.4. Labour
5.5. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation
5.6. Environmental Concerns
6. COMPETITION
6.1. Barriers to Entry
7. SWOT ANALYSIS
8. OUTLOOK
9. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS
Companies Featured
- ACME Salvage (Pty) Ltd
- Adient South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Afrit (Pty) Ltd
- Alfred Teves Brake Systems (Pty) Ltd
- Angelo Kater Motor Trimmers (Pty) Ltd
- Atlantis Foundries (Pty) Ltd
- AUNDE South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Auto and Truck Tyres (Pty) Ltd
- Auto Industrial Group (Pty) Ltd
- Autocast South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- AutoX (Pty) Ltd
- Bandag Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Barloworld South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Bell Equipment Company S A (Pty) Ltd
- Benteler South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Blue Spec Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- BMW (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
- Borbet SA (Pty) Ltd
- Bosal Afrika (Pty) Ltd
- Bridgestone South Africa Commercial (Pty) Ltd
- Bridgestone South Africa Retail (Pty) Ltd
- Busmark 2000 (Pty) Ltd
- Cabworld (Pty) Ltd
- City Deep Salvage Company (Pty) Ltd
- CNH Industrial SA (Pty) Ltd
- Coastline Auto Rebuilds and Spares CC
- Combined Automotive Solutions (Pty) Ltd
- Combined Motor Holdings Ltd
- Continental Tyre South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Corning Products South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Dana Spicer Axle South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Denel Vehicle Systems (Pty) Ltd
- Desert Wolf Consulting (Pty) Ltd
- Dynamic Salvage Management CC
- F and R Catai Transport Solutions (Pty) Ltd
- Faurecia Emissions Control Technologies (Cape Town) (Pty) Ltd
- Faurecia Exhaust Systems South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Faurecia Interior Systems South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- FAW Vehicle Manufacturers SA (Pty) Ltd
- FCA South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Federal-Mogul of South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa (Manufacturing) (Pty) Ltd
- Formex Industries (Pty) Ltd
- G U D Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Glasfit South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Gounden and Gounden CC
- GRW Engineering (Pty) Ltd
- Hesto Harnesses (Pty) Ltd
- Hi-Q Automotive (Pty) Ltd
- Honda Motor Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Imperial Holdings Ltd
- Irizar Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Isuzu Motors South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Jaguar Land Rover (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
- Johnson Matthey (Pty) Ltd
- KAP Industrial Holdings Ltd
- Kwik Fit South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Lazarus Motor Company (Pty) Ltd
- Lear Sewing (Pty) Ltd
- LSM Distributors (Pty) Ltd
- Lumotech (Pty) Ltd
- M and D House Motors CC
- MA Automotive Tool and Die (Pty) Ltd
- Mahindra and Mahindra South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- MAHLE Behr South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- MAN Bus and Coach (Pty) Ltd
- MAN Truck and Bus (S A) (Pty) Ltd
- Marcopolo South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Maritime Motors (Pty) Ltd
- Maxion Wheels South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- McCarthy (Pty) Ltd
- Mercedes-Benz South Africa Ltd
- Metindustrial (Pty) Ltd
- Nissan (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
- Paramount Trailers (Pty) Ltd
- Pasdec Automotive Technologies (Pty) Ltd
- Peugeot Citroen South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- PFK Electronics (Pty) Ltd
- PG Group (Pty) Ltd
- Renault South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Robert Bosch (Pty) Ltd
- Route Management (Pty) Ltd
- Salvage Management and Disposals (Pty) Ltd
- Sandown Motor Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Scania South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Schaeffler South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Smiths Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd
- Stirling Accessories CC
- Subaru Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Super Group Ltd
- Suzuki Auto South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Tank Clinic (Pty) Ltd
- Tata Automobile Corporation (SA) (Pty) Ltd
- Tenneco Emission Control (Pty) Ltd
- Tenneco Ride Control South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- TFM Industries (Pty) Ltd
- TFM Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd
- TiAuto Investments (Pty) Ltd
- Torre Parts and Components (Pty) Ltd
- Toyota South Africa Motors (Pty) Ltd
- Trans Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd
- Trentyre (Pty) Ltd
- Unifrax Emission Control South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Unitrans Automotive (Pty) Ltd
- Voertuie vir Almal (Pty) Ltd
- Volkswagen of South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Volvo Group Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Waterworld (Pty) Ltd
- Welfit Oddy (Pty) Ltd
- X-IT Holdings (Pty) Ltd
