Motor Vehicles in South Africa 2018 - Size & State of the Industry; Influencing Factors; and Competition

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Motor Vehicle Industry in South Africa 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Motor Vehicle Industry in South Africa 2018 provides an overview of the sector, outlines current conditions and discusses factors that influence the success of the industry including government support in the form of the Automotive Production Development Programme (APDP), the proposed South African Automotive Masterplan and other initiatives. The report profiles 110 companies active in the manufacture of vehicles and components, including importers, retailers, vehicle repair and auto salvage companies.



Included are multinationals BMW, Ford, Toyota and Volkswagen and information on recent investments by Mahindra, Isuzu, BAIC, BMW and Nissan. The report includes significant factors influencing the industry including the substantial increase in ad valorem vehicle excise duty rates, VAT, emissions taxes, the fuel levy and petrol price.



The South African Motor Vehicle Industry: As the largest manufacturing sector in South Africa's economy, vehicle and component production accounted for 30.1% of the country's manufacturing output in 2017 compared to 33% in 2016. The broader automotive industry's contribution to gross domestic product (GDP) was 6.9% which comprised 4.4% for manufacturing; and 2.5% for retail. This contribution declined from 7.4% in 2016. New vehicle sales in 2017 recorded a year-on-year improvement for the first time in four years, although growth was a modest 1.8% in volume terms.



Seven original equipment manufacturers invested a record R8.2bn compared to R6.4bn in 2016, while capital expenditure in the component sector was R4bn in 2017 compared to R2.6bn in 2016. South Africa has one of the most competitive trading environments in the world with 53 passenger car brands and 3,236 model derivatives, representing the widest choice to market-size ratio anywhere in the world.



Importance of the Export Market: Exports of automotive products reached R164.9bn in 2017, equating to 13.9% of total South African exports. Automotive export revenue did, however, decline in 2017 from a record R171.1bn in 2016, mainly due to the rand's strength.



Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. The Motor Industry Development Programme (MIDP) and the Automotive Production Development Programme (APDP)

2.2. Retail

2.3. Motor Vehicle Repair and Maintenance

2.4. Auto Salvage

2.5. Industry Value Chain

2.6. Geographic Position



3. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY



4. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Corporate Actions

4.1.2. Regulations

4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International



5. INFLUENCING FACTORS

5.1. Government Support

5.2. Economic Environment

5.3. Rising Operating Costs

5.4. Labour

5.5. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

5.6. Environmental Concerns



6. COMPETITION

6.1. Barriers to Entry



7. SWOT ANALYSIS



8. OUTLOOK



9. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



10. REFERENCES

10.1. Publications

10.2. Websites



Companies Featured



ACME Salvage (Pty) Ltd

Adient South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Afrit (Pty) Ltd

Alfred Teves Brake Systems (Pty) Ltd

Angelo Kater Motor Trimmers (Pty) Ltd

Atlantis Foundries (Pty) Ltd

AUNDE South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Auto and Truck Tyres (Pty) Ltd

Auto Industrial Group (Pty) Ltd

Autocast South Africa (Pty) Ltd

AutoX (Pty) Ltd

Bandag Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd

Barloworld South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Bell Equipment Company S A (Pty) Ltd

Benteler South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Blue Spec Holdings (Pty) Ltd

BMW (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd

Borbet SA (Pty) Ltd

Bosal Afrika (Pty) Ltd

Bridgestone South Africa Commercial (Pty) Ltd

Bridgestone South Africa Retail (Pty) Ltd

Busmark 2000 (Pty) Ltd

Cabworld (Pty) Ltd

City Deep Salvage Company (Pty) Ltd

CNH Industrial SA (Pty) Ltd

Coastline Auto Rebuilds and Spares CC

Combined Automotive Solutions (Pty) Ltd

Combined Motor Holdings Ltd

Continental Tyre South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Corning Products South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Dana Spicer Axle South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Denel Vehicle Systems (Pty) Ltd

Desert Wolf Consulting (Pty) Ltd

Dynamic Salvage Management CC

F and R Catai Transport Solutions (Pty) Ltd

Faurecia Emissions Control Technologies (Cape Town) (Pty) Ltd

Faurecia Exhaust Systems South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Faurecia Interior Systems South Africa (Pty) Ltd

FAW Vehicle Manufacturers SA (Pty) Ltd

FCA South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Federal-Mogul of South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa (Manufacturing) (Pty) Ltd

Formex Industries (Pty) Ltd

G U D Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Glasfit South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Gounden and Gounden CC

GRW Engineering (Pty) Ltd

Hesto Harnesses (Pty) Ltd

Hi-Q Automotive (Pty) Ltd

Honda Motor Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd

Imperial Holdings Ltd

Irizar Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd

Isuzu Motors South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Jaguar Land Rover (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd

Johnson Matthey (Pty) Ltd

KAP Industrial Holdings Ltd

Kwik Fit South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Lazarus Motor Company (Pty) Ltd

Lear Sewing (Pty) Ltd

LSM Distributors (Pty) Ltd

Lumotech (Pty) Ltd

M and D House Motors CC

MA Automotive Tool and Die (Pty) Ltd

Mahindra and Mahindra South Africa (Pty) Ltd

MAHLE Behr South Africa (Pty) Ltd

MAN Bus and Coach (Pty) Ltd

MAN Truck and Bus (S A) (Pty) Ltd

Marcopolo South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Maritime Motors (Pty) Ltd

Maxion Wheels South Africa (Pty) Ltd

McCarthy (Pty) Ltd

Mercedes-Benz South Africa Ltd

Metindustrial (Pty) Ltd

Nissan (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd

Paramount Trailers (Pty) Ltd

Pasdec Automotive Technologies (Pty) Ltd

Peugeot Citroen South Africa (Pty) Ltd

PFK Electronics (Pty) Ltd

PG Group (Pty) Ltd

Renault South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Robert Bosch (Pty) Ltd

Route Management (Pty) Ltd

Salvage Management and Disposals (Pty) Ltd

Sandown Motor Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Scania South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Schaeffler South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Smiths Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd

Stirling Accessories CC

Subaru Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd

Super Group Ltd

Suzuki Auto South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Tank Clinic (Pty) Ltd

Tata Automobile Corporation (SA) (Pty) Ltd

Tenneco Emission Control (Pty) Ltd

Tenneco Ride Control South Africa (Pty) Ltd

TFM Industries (Pty) Ltd

TFM Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd

TiAuto Investments (Pty) Ltd

Torre Parts and Components (Pty) Ltd

Toyota South Africa Motors (Pty) Ltd

Trans Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd

Trentyre (Pty) Ltd

Unifrax Emission Control South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Unitrans Automotive (Pty) Ltd

Voertuie vir Almal (Pty) Ltd

Volkswagen of South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Volvo Group Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd

Waterworld (Pty) Ltd

Welfit Oddy (Pty) Ltd

X-IT Holdings (Pty) Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f55k9p/motor_vehicles_in?w=12

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Cars



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.