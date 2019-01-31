Saltmarsh Cleaveland & Gund teams increase charity work as part of 75th anniversary effort to make a difference

TAMPA and PENSACOLA, Fla., Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saltmarsh, Cleaveland and Gund , one of the largest CPA-led business advisory firms in the southeastern U.S., is off and running on its year-long 75th anniversary celebration that focuses on the core values that have sustained its success over three quarters of a century.



As 2019 began this month, Saltmarsh completed its celebration of Culture Week , a company-wide event highlighting days of honesty and integrity, quality service, creativity and respect. The week ended in a service day honoring the firm’s guiding principle, “achieving success by contributing to the success of others.”

Saltmarsh was founded in 1944 by Thomas Saltmarsh, Harold Cleaveland and Charles Gund with a few dedicated employees who believed these timeless values would turn their modest firm into a permanent trusted resource.

In honor of the firm’s founding year, Saltmarsh has challenged its 150 employees to complete a total of 1,944 hours of extra volunteer service by year’s end. Culture Week’s service day on Jan. 11 put quite a dent in that goal already with several hundred hours on the books.



“A really exciting lineup for client appreciation events, employee enrichment initiatives, and community outreach is sure to keep the Saltmarsh team excited about service during the coming year, and instill a passion for community involvement in generations to come,” declared Lee Bell, Saltmarsh President and CEO.



Saltmarsh has committed to developing long-term relationships with several worthy charities and non-profits it intends to continue well beyond the anniversary year. Community work done this year so far has already included:

General projects at Pensacola Ronald McDonald House , dedicated to providing a stable home for children and families during medical crises

dedicated to providing a stable home for children and families during medical crises Mentoring and homework assistance at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay , and Children’s Home Network , which enable at-risk young people to reach their full potential as productive and caring citizens

, and , which enable at-risk young people to reach their full potential as productive and caring citizens Giving back projects at The Hope Chest in Orlando.

Other charity and non-profit support will be announced in coming weeks.

Andrew Bowen, President

404-822-3309

ab@clearviewcom.com

