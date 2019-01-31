Sartorius Joins the Community of the National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals (NIIMBL)

GOETTINGEN, Germany, January 31, 2019 / B3C newswire / -- Sartorius, a leading international partner of biopharmaceutical research and the industry, is pleased to announce that it has joined NIIMBL, the National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals headquartered in Newark, Delaware, USA.

The Institute, launched in 2017, is a public-private partnership and has an extensive network of academic and industry partners within the United States. Among the 115 associated members are 71 academic institutions, research laboratories, non-profit organizations and 44 companies – ranging from startups, small, medium and large companies. In addition, NIIMBL also engages several federal agencies. NIIMBL’s multi-pronged mission includes the following: accelerate biopharmaceutical manufacturing innovations, support the development of standards, enable more efficient and rapid manufacturing capabilities and establish an international, leading workforce to fundamentally strengthen the U.S. biopharmaceutical industry.

Recently NIIMBL expanded its membership offerings, allowing technology providers wider access to participation. Sartorius has joined the organization through this new affiliate membership program that permits the company to actively support the NIIMBL community activities. Furthermore, the program gives Sartorius the opportunity to influence the organization’s portfolio of existing innovation projects, give feedback to the review of new project proposals and directly sponsor one of the upcoming projects.

As a new member, Sartorius will initially learn about the NIIMBL technology project portfolio and seek opportunities to provide expertise on innovative ideas and solutions, including the application of existing technologies from its broad and unique product and technology portfolio. Examples such as single-use sensor technologies along with process analytical tools (PAT), data analytics and innovative solutions for next generation bioprocessing will be among the key technologies Sartorius will contribute to these projects.

“We are very pleased that Sartorius is now a member of the NIIMBL organization and are excited about being able to collaborate with its members,” stated David J. Pollard, who heads the Advanced Materials & Processing unit at Sartorius Corporate Research. “I am convinced that with our access to the combined expertise of the NIIMBL community, we will be able to contribute substantially to further optimizing and accelerating the current manufacturing processes in the biopharmaceutical industry. As a leading partner of this industry, I see many highly interesting synergies that will result from the interface between Sartorius and NIIMBL members,” added Pollard.

Equally the NIIMBL organization is excited to have Sartorius as part of our membership community. ”Sartorius’ extensive knowledge of biopharmaceutical process development equipment will be valuable to the community as we develop innovative manufacturing technologies,” as stated by Kelvin Lee, NIIMBL Institute Director.

About Sartorius The Sartorius Group is a leading international partner of biopharmaceutical research and the industry. With innovative laboratory instruments and consumables, the Group’s Lab Products & Services Division concentrates on serving the needs of laboratories performing research and quality control at pharma and biopharma companies and those of academic research institutes. The Bioprocess Solutions Division with its broad product portfolio focusing on single-use solutions helps customers to manufacture biotech medications and vaccines safely and efficiently. The Group has been annually growing by double digits on average and has been regularly expanding its portfolio by acquisitions of complementary technologies. In fiscal 2018, Sartorius earned sales revenue of more than 1.6 billion euros according to preliminary figures. Currently, more than 8,100 people work at the Group’s approximately 60 manufacturing and sales sites, serving customers around the globe.

About NIIMBL NIIMBL is a public-private partnership with the goal of advancing innovation in biopharmaceutical manufacturing. NIIMBL is part of Manufacturing USA®, a network of 14 manufacturing institutes across the country that brings together industry, academia, and the public sector to propel promising research developments, accelerate new products to market, and train tomorrow’s workforce in order to secure America’s future. NIIMBL is funded through a cooperative agreement with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in the U.S. Department of Commerce and leverages additional support from industry, academic institutions, non-profit organizations, and state governments. The NIIMBL mission is to accelerate biopharmaceutical innovation, support the development of standards that enable more efficient and rapid manufacturing capabilities, and educate and train a world-leading biopharmaceutical manufacturing workforce, fundamentally advancing U.S. competitiveness in this industry.

Contacts

Sartorius Dominic Grone Communications Manager +49 (0)551.3324 dominic.grone@sartorius.com www.sartorius.com

NIIMBL Daniel Maiese Communications Manager +1 302-831-3824 dmaiese@udel.edu www.niimbl.org

Published by B3C newswire and shared through Newronic®



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.