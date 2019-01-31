Online Grocer Farmstead First to Deliver Fresh Grocery Staples at Prices Lower Than Local Supermarkets

Company launches Refill & Save - customers with recurring orders receive pricing on staples that’s lower than any local supermarket, with free delivery

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmstead , the first online grocer to offer fresh, high-quality groceries, delivered for free, announced today a new offering that brings prices for certain popular staples down even lower than local supermarkets.



Farmstead’s new Refill & Save provides customers with recurring orders with significant discounts on certain staples, including milk, eggs, fresh fruit, fresh vegetables and bread - discounts that bring the prices of those items down to below-average cost for the Bay Area. Farmstead automatically queues up customers’ recurring weekly orders - customers can then add or delete any items for the week, or even cancel a weekly order entirely, up to an hour before their delivery window.

“Most households buy many of the same things every time they grocery shop,” said Pradeep Elankumaran, founder and CEO of Farmstead. “In Farmstead’s case that helps us predict demand, reducing our costs and improving efficiency. In light of that, we were able to reduce our prices on certain staples while still making the business profitable. It’s another way Farmstead is delivering on its mission to make fresh, locally sourced food available to all.”

Typically, grocers - and nearly all grocery delivery services - charge a premium for fresh, locally sourced food, making it out of reach for the average family. Farmstead is turning that model on its head, using artificial intelligence powered predictive models to significantly improve efficiency and reduce costs, so it can pass the savings along to its customers while helping local growers increase sales. Its self-learning predictive models enable Farmstead to accurately predict demand so it doesn’t overstock, reducing food waste, while also optimizing delivery routes to save time and conserve fuel.

Farmstead’s Refill & Save offering is available to all customers beginning today. There is no extra charge to create a Refill & Save subscription. Sign up for Farmstead at https://www.farmsteadapp.com .

About Farmstead

Farmstead is the first online grocer to offer fresh, high-quality groceries, delivered for free, at better prices than local supermarkets. Using AI technology, Farmstead has reinvented the grocery buying experience and rewired how food moves across the country, to significantly reduce food waste and fulfill its mission of making high quality, locally sourced food accessible to everyone. Visit https://www.farmsteadapp.com or follow @farmsteadapp.

