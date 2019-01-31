Saturn Oil & Gas Announces Drilling of Ten Well Viking Horizontal Program

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (“Saturn” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: SOIL) (FSE: SMK) is pleased to announce that the Company commenced its Q1/2019 drill program (the “Program”) on January 14th, 2019. The Program consists of ten extended reach horizontal Viking wells spread over its Milton, Kerrobert and Prairiedale lands.



The Company is currently drilling the fifth well in the program with the first four wells successfully drilled. Completion operations has commenced with the first two wells successfully completed and brought online. Drilling and completion operations are expected to run through to March 2019, with the intended goal of having all ten wells online and producing prior to Q2/2019.

About Saturn Oil & Gas Inc.

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (TSX.V: SOIL) (FSE: SMK) is a public energy Company focused on the acquisition and development of undervalued, low risk assets. Saturn is driven to build a strong portfolio of cash flowing assets with strategic land positions. De-risked assets and calculated execution will allow Saturn to achieve growth in reserves & production through retained earnings. Saturn's portfolio will become its key to growth and provide long-term stability to shareholders.

