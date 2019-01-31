Education in South Africa, 2018 - Profiles 51 School Groups, Universities and Other Educational Institutions
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Education in South Africa 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Education in South Africa 2018 is a comprehensive report of the primary, secondary and tertiary sectors, which were previously researched separately. It examines current conditions and focuses on academic standards and initiatives to improve these standards. The report profiles 51 school groups, universities and other educational institutions.
It includes information on numbers of teachers and learners in the country, and reports on significant events which have influenced the sector including the effects of government's announcement of free tertiary education and disruption caused by student protests.
The South African Education Sector: This report focuses on South Africa's primary, secondary and tertiary education sectors, which continue to remain in a turmoil. Despite high levels of investment by the government, South African education lags behind comparable countries in literacy and numeracy. By the end of Grade 4, 58% of children cannot read fluently and with comprehension and more than half the children who start in Grade 1 do not reach Grade 12. In the higher education sector, 50-60% of South African students drop out after the first year and only a minority of students complete a three-year degree in the allotted time.
The Growing Independent Sector: The failure of public education continued to provide growth for the independent school and tertiary sector, which has expanded rapidly. Major players include Curro Holdings, South Africa's largest private education company in the primary and secondary sector, operating 148 schools across 60 campuses and ADvTECH, which had 89 schools as of 31 December 2017. This sector includes an increasing number of low fee-paying institutions.
Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION
2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Primary and Secondary Education
2.2. Tertiary Education Sector
2.3. Industry Value Chain
2.4. Geographic Position
3. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY
4. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY
4.1. Local
4.1.1. Corporate Actions
4.1.2. Regulations
4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development
4.2. Continental
4.3. International
5. INFLUENCING FACTORS
5.1. Economic Environment and Rising Costs
5.2. Government Initiatives
5.3. Private Sector Initiatives
5.4. Poverty and Lack of Resources
5.5. Language Barriers
5.6. Access to Quality Early Childhood Development (ECD) Facilities
5.7. Poor School Management and Corruption
5.8. Access to Higher Education
5.9. Violence and Unrest
5.10. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation
5.11. Labour
6. COMPETITION
6.1. Barriers to Entry
7. SWOT ANALYSIS
8. OUTLOOK
9. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS
10. REFERENCES
10.1. Publications
10.2. Websites
APPENDIX 1 - SUMMARY OF MAJOR PLAYERS
- Independent Educational Institutions in South Africa
- Public Schools
- Public and Private Universities
- Correspondence and Private Vocational Colleges
APPENDIX 2
- Outcomes Based Education (OBE) and Curriculum and Assessment Policy Statement (CAPS)
Companies Profiled
- ADvTECH Ltd
- BASA Educational Institute Trust
- Boston City Campus and Business College (Pty) Ltd
- Business Management Training College (Pty) Ltd
- Business School of South Africa (Pty) Ltd (The)
- Cape Peninsula University of Technology
- Central University of Technology, Free State
- CTI Education Group (Pty) Ltd
- Curro Holdings Ltd
- Department of Basic Education
- Durban University of Technology (Pty) Ltd
- eAdvance (Pty) Ltd
- Educor Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Foster-Melliar (Pty) Ltd
- Future Nation Schools (Pty) Ltd
- Generation Education (Pty) Ltd
- Henley Management College
- LEAP Science & Maths Schools
- Mancosa (Pty) Ltd
- Mangosuthu University of Technology
- Monash South Africa Ltd
- Nelson Mandela University
- North-West University
- Pearson Institute of Higher Education (Pty) Ltd
- Pembury Lifestyle Group Ltd
- Pioneer Academies (Pty) Ltd
- Regenesys Management (Pty) Ltd
- Regent Business School (Pty) Ltd
- Rhodes University
- Richfield Graduate Institute of Technology (Pty) Ltd
- SANTS Private Higher Education Institution (Pty) Ltd
- Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University
- Sol Plaatje University
- Stadio Holdings Ltd
- Tshwane University of Technology
- TSiBA Education
- University of Cape Town
- University of Fort Hare
- University of Johannesburg
- University of KwaZulu-Natal
- University of Limpopo
- University of Mpumalanga
- University of Pretoria
- University of South Africa
- University of Stellenbosch
- University of the Free State
- University of the Western Cape
- University of the Witwatersrand
- University of Venda
- University of Zululand (The)
- Vaal University of Technology
- Walter Sisulu University
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8lzrp9/education_in?w=12
