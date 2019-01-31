Education in South Africa, 2018 - Profiles 51 School Groups, Universities and Other Educational Institutions

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Education in South Africa 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Education in South Africa 2018 is a comprehensive report of the primary, secondary and tertiary sectors, which were previously researched separately. It examines current conditions and focuses on academic standards and initiatives to improve these standards. The report profiles 51 school groups, universities and other educational institutions.



It includes information on numbers of teachers and learners in the country, and reports on significant events which have influenced the sector including the effects of government's announcement of free tertiary education and disruption caused by student protests.



The South African Education Sector: This report focuses on South Africa's primary, secondary and tertiary education sectors, which continue to remain in a turmoil. Despite high levels of investment by the government, South African education lags behind comparable countries in literacy and numeracy. By the end of Grade 4, 58% of children cannot read fluently and with comprehension and more than half the children who start in Grade 1 do not reach Grade 12. In the higher education sector, 50-60% of South African students drop out after the first year and only a minority of students complete a three-year degree in the allotted time.



The Growing Independent Sector: The failure of public education continued to provide growth for the independent school and tertiary sector, which has expanded rapidly. Major players include Curro Holdings, South Africa's largest private education company in the primary and secondary sector, operating 148 schools across 60 campuses and ADvTECH, which had 89 schools as of 31 December 2017. This sector includes an increasing number of low fee-paying institutions.



Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Primary and Secondary Education

2.2. Tertiary Education Sector

2.3. Industry Value Chain

2.4. Geographic Position



3. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY



4. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Corporate Actions

4.1.2. Regulations

4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International



5. INFLUENCING FACTORS

5.1. Economic Environment and Rising Costs

5.2. Government Initiatives

5.3. Private Sector Initiatives

5.4. Poverty and Lack of Resources

5.5. Language Barriers

5.6. Access to Quality Early Childhood Development (ECD) Facilities

5.7. Poor School Management and Corruption

5.8. Access to Higher Education

5.9. Violence and Unrest

5.10. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

5.11. Labour



6. COMPETITION

6.1. Barriers to Entry



7. SWOT ANALYSIS



8. OUTLOOK



9. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



10. REFERENCES

10.1. Publications

10.2. Websites



APPENDIX 1 - SUMMARY OF MAJOR PLAYERS



Independent Educational Institutions in South Africa

Public Schools

Public and Private Universities

Correspondence and Private Vocational Colleges

APPENDIX 2

Outcomes Based Education (OBE) and Curriculum and Assessment Policy Statement (CAPS)

Companies Profiled



ADvTECH Ltd

BASA Educational Institute Trust

Boston City Campus and Business College (Pty) Ltd

Business Management Training College (Pty) Ltd

Business School of South Africa (Pty) Ltd (The)

Cape Peninsula University of Technology

Central University of Technology, Free State

CTI Education Group (Pty) Ltd

Curro Holdings Ltd

Department of Basic Education

Durban University of Technology (Pty) Ltd

eAdvance (Pty) Ltd

Educor Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Foster-Melliar (Pty) Ltd

Future Nation Schools (Pty) Ltd

Generation Education (Pty) Ltd

Henley Management College

LEAP Science & Maths Schools

Mancosa (Pty) Ltd

Mangosuthu University of Technology

Monash South Africa Ltd

Nelson Mandela University

North-West University

Pearson Institute of Higher Education (Pty) Ltd

Pembury Lifestyle Group Ltd

Pioneer Academies (Pty) Ltd

Regenesys Management (Pty) Ltd

Regent Business School (Pty) Ltd

Rhodes University

Richfield Graduate Institute of Technology (Pty) Ltd

SANTS Private Higher Education Institution (Pty) Ltd

Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University

Sol Plaatje University

Stadio Holdings Ltd

Tshwane University of Technology

TSiBA Education

University of Cape Town

University of Fort Hare

University of Johannesburg

University of KwaZulu-Natal

University of Limpopo

University of Mpumalanga

University of Pretoria

University of South Africa

University of Stellenbosch

University of the Free State

University of the Western Cape

University of the Witwatersrand

University of Venda

University of Zululand (The)

Vaal University of Technology

Walter Sisulu University

