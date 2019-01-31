Senecio Robotics shipped its revolutionary BioMosquito™ robot to an international partner

Senecio Compact BioMosquito module based on deep learning technology, with mosquitoes being entered on the right side, with automated loading of male-only (none biting) mosquitoes on the left side into release boxes, after classification and sorting Senecio ceremony for shipping its BioMosquito machine Loading station loading measured number of mosquitoes per each release box mounted at the loading position

Senecio Robotics BioMosquito™ based artificial intelligence robot will support global efforts to combat mosquito diseases

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, ISRAEL, January 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tel-Aviv, Israel, January 31, 2019, Senecio is pleased to announce that a positive patent examination for its mosquito robotic solution, has been received, making Senecio the sole company with a positive examination for a mosquito robotic sex sorting.The female mosquito is the deadliest animal on planet and transmits diseases such as Malaria, Dengue, Yellow fever, West Nile, Zika, etc. with a death toll of hundreds of thousands per year and hospitalizing millions.In the fight against mosquitoes, the latest technology is the rearing and release of specially treated mosquitoes. Global players include companies like Google sister company, Verily Life Science, Intrexon subsidiary Oxitec, World Mosquito Program, MosquiotMate, Wolbaki, Forrest Innovations and others.Some approaches, are based on the fact the female mosquito mates only once, hence, the release of large number of sterile male-only mosquitoes (which are non-biting), leads to local population suppression, while other approaches suggest releasing of special treated males and females which prevent diseases transmission. In collaboration with the unnamed partner, Senecio is working to significantly advance the speed, scale and cost of addressing these needs.Promising results were obtained in trial size programs around the world, including USA, China, Singapore, Australia, Brazil and others.However, when the solution needs to be applied in large scale, the mosquito factories are limited in their growth potential relying on tedious labor work for the sorting and packaging of the special mosquitoes.Senecio has been developing a proprietary technology , providing mosquito factories, laboratories and governments with an affordable, compact solution for robotic handling, sorting and loading of mosquitoes in large scale.The solution can also be combined with the traditional pesticides approach, for an integrated pest management approach, resulting in an effective solution to the mosquito problem.The company deep learning technology for automating the production process of mosquitoes is integrated with the company special release systems, with granted patents including the sequential release of cartridges from a moving van or a flying vehicle. Special aerial systems were developed and successfully tested in the US with the support of the BIRD foundation (An Israel-USA bilateral program). Senecio was the first company in the world to safely release mosquitoes while flying at high speed.Senecio Robotics, is an early stage technology company, developing automation solutions for large scale mosquito projects. It is the holder of dozens of inventions from rearing, through sex sorting to loading, air and ground field release, utilizing proprietary proven technologies.Backed by Ocean Azul Partners from Miami, with a global vision to support world efforts for eradicating the number one killer, Senecio is working to provide mosquito factories with a complete mobile automated unit, providing an affordable solution for one of the worlds most pressing needs.For more information: www.Senecio-Robotics.com

Senecio vision for an integrated automated manufacturing and release



