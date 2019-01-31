PEREG NATURAL FOODS PUSHES THE (RESEALABLE) ENVELOPE AGAIN WITH 3 NEW VARIETIES OF CRISPY, ALL-NATURAL BREAD CRUMBS

Worried about the Chicken Nugget ReCall? Make Your Own with Panko & Breadcrumbs from Pereg Natural Foods in 3 new varieties-Thai Chili-Whole Wheat-Golden Crisp

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- What do you get when you combine extra crispy bread crumbs with crazy flavors? New options for every dish – and more ways to crunch than ever before.Pereg’s seasoned bread crumb collection just got even bigger with the introduction of three delicious new styles: Thai Sweet Chili Panko Crumbs, Whole Wheat Panko, and Golden Crisp Bread Crumbs. They join a crunchy family that includes Classic, American, Viennese, Mexican, and Italian Fine Bread Crumbs and their Japanese cousins Spicy Panko, Coarse Panko, and Fine Panko.Like all Pereg bread crumbs, these new varieties are made from fresh-baked loaves, not recycled from stale old bread. They are then combined with the top-quality spices that are the bread and butter, so to speak, of Pereg’s extensive line of all-natural seasonings from around the world.These flavors aren’t the only thing that’s new about Pereg’s line of seasoned bread crumbs. Look for the new stay-fresh package with a resealable zip top – a little smaller to fit neatly on your shelf but containing the same amount of product as before.All Pereg bread crumbs and panko products are all-natural, vegan, certified non-GMO, and OU and CRC kosher-pareve, so you can enjoy them with any meal. (MSRP: $4.85 for a 9 oz bag). Use them to add crunch and flavor to chicken, fish, pasta, and vegetables in recipes like these:Sweet Chili Panko SalmonIngredients:4 skinless salmon filets, about 6 ounces each1¼ cup Pereg Sweet Thai Chili Panko1 Tbsp. pepper1 Tbsp. minced parsley½ cup melted butterMelted butter or olive oil as neededDirections:Pat salmon filets dry with a paper towel and arrange in a baking pan sprayed with non-stick spray. Brush each filet with butter or olive oil.Combine panko, pepper, and parsley in a small bowl. Spoon mixture on top of filets and bake uncovered at 375 degrees about 12-15 minutes, until fish flakes easily. (Recipe adapted from The Food Channel.)Easy Breaded ChickenIngredients:6 chicken cutlets (or whole fryer cut up into pieces)1 cup Miracle Whip or any other brand of mayonnaise1 package of Pereg Natural Foods Spicy Panko or Golden Crisp BreadcrumbsDirections:Wash chicken pieces well. Roll chicken pieces in the Pereg Panko or Bread Crumbs. Spread mayonnaise over the coating crumbs. Roll the chicken in the crumb or panko coating again. Place on baking pan. Bake at 350 degrees for about one hour or until golden brown. (Recipe courtesy of The Set Table.)ABOUT PEREG NATURAL FOODSPereg was established in 1906, and is based in Clifton, NJ. They first became known for their vast variety of pure and natural spices and spice blends, more than 60 in all, from traditional favorites to exotics from around the culinary world.Today Pereg produces an array of all-natural products that includes ancient grains and ancient grain blends, gluten free pasta, couscous, rice, gluten-free cereal and much more. Pereg Natural Foods products are available at select retailers throughout the US and Canada, and on their website, www.pereg-gourmet.com Pereg manufactures all its products from start to finish, controlling the quality from the sourcing until the product is packed and ready for the consumer. All Pereg products are kosher certified by both the Orthodox Union (OU) and CRC, are dairy and lactose-free as well as all natural, with no additives or preservatives. Many products are also certified gluten-free and non-GMO. Follow Pereg Natural Foods on Facebook.com/peregnatural, Twitter @pereggourmet and Instagram @peregnatural.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.