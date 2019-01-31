Global Network Encryption Market by Component, Transmission Type, Data Rate, Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Forecast to 2023
The global network encryption market size is expected to grow from USD 2.9 billion in 2018 to USD 4.6 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.8% during the forecast period.
Major growth factors for the market include an increasing demand to meet different regulatory compliances and a growing focus on shielding organizations from network security breaches. However, frequent changes in government policies for data protection across regions may hinder market growth.
The SMEs segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
SMEs are rapidly adopting the network encryption solutions to provide advanced protection for crucial data against frauds and data breaches. SMEs have an arsenal of hosted services in the cloud; hence, they majorly adopt the enhanced and reliable network encryption solutions. SMEs require multiple layers of monitoring, security, and centralized console to cut down costs and ensure effective security of data.
SMEs are majorly benefitting from network encryption solutions, as the solutions enable them to move data securely and maintain the integrity of data to minimize data fraud and boost business operations. Moreover, network encryption solutions can help SMEs elevate their anonymity and privacy thus keeping them ahead of threats from security breaches while reducing complexities and compliance costs.
The traditional transmission type to hold the highest market share during the forecast period
The traditional transmission type includes coaxial cable, twisted pair cable, and radiowaves/microwaves. Quality of data transmission depends on the characteristics of the medium used. Characteristics of the medium used to determine the noise susceptibility and error rate during the transmission of data.
Coaxial cable and twisted pair cable are the guided mediums while radiowaves/microwaves facilitate transmission through an unguided wireless medium. Guided mediums offer more security for data transmission as compared to unguided mediums.
Asia Pacific (APAC) to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period
APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the growing demand for enhanced data security and to comply with global data protection laws and regulations to remain competitive in the global network encryption market.
Major APAC countries, such as China, Japan, and Australia and New Zealand, offer various opportunities for network encryption vendors across verticals, such as telecom and IT, government and media and entertainment. Meanwhile, North America is projected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.
Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segmentation
1.4 Years Considered for the Study
1.5 Currency Considered
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.1.1 Secondary Data
2.1.2 Primary Data
2.1.2.1 Breakup of Primaries
2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights
2.2 Market Breakup and Data Triangulation
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.3.2 Top-Down Approach
2.4 Assumptions for the Study
2.5 Limitations of the Study
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Network Encryption Market
4.2 Market in North America, By Vertical and Country
4.3 Market Major Countries
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Demand to Comply With the Large Number of Regulatory Standards
5.2.1.2 Growing Need to Shield Organizations From Network Security Breaches
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Frequent Changes in Government Policies for Data Protection Across Different Regions
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Rapid Adoption of Cloud Technology Requires Organizations to Deploy Network Encryption Solutions
5.2.3.2 Growing Adoption of IoT in Various Applications
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 High Cost of Network Encryption Solutions
5.3 Industry Trends
5.3.1 Use Case 1: Senetas
5.3.2 Use Case 2: Thales
5.3.3 Use Case 3: Certes Networks
6 Network Encryption Market, By Transmission Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Optical Transmission
6.2.1 Optical Transmission Empowers Organizations to Achieve Enhanced Performance and Security for Data Transfer
6.3 Traditional Transmission
6.3.1 Twisted Pair Cable
6.3.1.1 Benefits of Cost Efficiency and Ease of Installation to Boost the Adoption of Twisted Pair Cable
6.3.2 Coaxial Cable
6.3.2.1 Capability of Transmitting Higher Frequency Signals to Fuel the Demand for Coaxial Cable
6.3.3 Radiowaves and Microwaves
6.3.3.1 Use of Radiowaves and Microwaves for Data Transfer to Larger Distances
7 Network Encryption Market, By Component
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Hardware
7.2.1 Rising Adoption of Network Encryption Hardware Devices Across the Globe to Drive the Growth of the Hardware Segment in the Market
7.3 Platform
7.3.1 Increasing Need for Safeguarding Sensitive Data Transmitted Over the Network to Drive the Growth of the Platform Segment
7.4 Services
7.4.1 Advisory Services
7.4.1.1 Lack of In-House IT Skills to Drive the Demand for Advisory Services
7.4.2 Integration and Implementation Services
7.4.2.1 Increasing Focus on Enhanced Operational Efficiency to Drive the Market
7.4.3 Training and Support Services
7.4.3.1 Growing Need to Improve Network Encryption Customer Services to Drive the Growth of Training and Support Services
7.4.4 Managed Services
7.4.4.1 Rapid Adoption of Network Encryption Solutions to Boost the Demand for Managed Services
8 Network Encryption Market, By Data Rate
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Less Than 10g
8.2.1 The Advantage of Cost-Efficiency to Organizations to Drive the Market for Less Than 10g Segment
8.3 Greater Than 10g and Less Than 40g
8.3.1 Benefits of Backward Compatibility and Reduced Capex to Drive the Market for Greater Than 10g and Less Than 40g Segment
8.4 Greater Than 40g and Less Than 100g
8.4.1 Growing Demand for High-Speed Connectivity to Drive the Market for Greater Than 40g and Less Than 100g Segment
8.5 Greater Than 100g
8.5.1 Growing Adoption of Hyperscale Data Center Connectivity to Drive the Market for Greater Than 100g Segment
9 Network Encryption Market, By Organization Size
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
9.2.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Increasingly Leveraging Network Encryption Solutions to Protect Sensitive Data From Fraud
9.3 Large Enterprises
9.3.1 Growing Need Among Large Enterprises to Comply With Regulatory Requirements to Drive the Adoption of Network Encryption Solutions
10 Network Encryption Market, By Vertical
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Telecom and IT
10.2.1 Rapid Technological Advancements in Network Infrastructure to Boost the Growth of the Network Encryption in the Telecom and IT Vertical
10.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
10.3.1 Increased Usage of Internet and Mobile Banking Generating the Demand for Network Encryption to Secure Customer Sensitive Data in the BFSI Vertical
10.4 Media and Entertainment
10.4.1 Increasing Demand for Reliable Networks to Boost the Adoption of the Network Encryption in the Media and Entertainment Vertical
10.5 Government
10.5.1 Adoption of Digitalization Among Government Agencies to Increase the Growth Opportunities of the Network Encryption in the Government Vertical
10.6 Others
11 Network Encryption Market, By Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 United States
11.2.1.1 High Focus on Innovation for Securing Network Infrastructure to Boost the Growth of Market in the Us
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.2.1 Rapid Adoption of Advanced Technologies to Boost the Growth of Market in Canada
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 United Kingdom
11.3.1.1 Stringent Regulations and Compliances Regarding Data Security to Drive the Growth of Market in the Uk
11.3.2 Germany
11.3.2.1 Government Initiatives to Drive the Growth of the Network Encryption Market in Germany
11.3.3 France
11.3.3.1 Emphasis on Building Digital Economy to Drive the Growth of the Market in France
11.3.4 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.1.1 Growing Need for Highly Efficient Network Encryption Solutions to Drive the Market in Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.2.1 Growing Demand for High Speed Connectivity to Boost the Market Growth in China
11.4.3 Australia and New Zealand
11.4.3.1 Initiatives for Testing Encryption of Data in Transit at 10 Gbps to Spur the Demand for Network Encryption in Anz
11.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 Middle East and Africa
11.5.1 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
11.5.1.1 Vision 2030 to Boost Digital Transformation in Ksa
11.5.2 United Arab Emirates
11.5.2.1 Growing Focus on Digital Transformation and Economic Diversification to Drive the Network Encryption Market in UAE
11.5.3 South Africa
11.5.3.1 Increasing Focus on Network Security to Drive the Growth of the Market in South Africa
11.5.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa
11.6 Latin America
11.6.1 Brazil
11.6.1.1 Growing Internet Penetration and Rise in Number of IT Companies to Drive the Growth of Market in Brazil
11.6.2 Mexico
11.6.2.1 Increasing Investments in IT Organization to Drive the Growth of Market in Mexico
11.6.3 Rest of Latin America
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Competitive Scenario
12.2.1 Product/Service/Solution Launches and Enhancements
12.2.2 Business Expansions
12.2.3 Acquisitions
12.2.4 Partnerships, Contracts, and Collaborations
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Cisco
13.3 Thales Esecurity
13.4 Atos
13.5 Juniper Networks
13.6 Certes Networks
13.7 Rohde & Schwarz Cybersecurity
13.8 Adva
13.9 Gemalto
13.10 Nokia
13.11 Colt Technology Services
13.12 Aruba
13.13 Huawei
13.14 Ciena
13.15 Eci Telecom
13.16 Senetas
13.17 Viasat
13.18 F5 Networks
13.19 Raytheon
13.20 Arris
13.21 Stormshield
13.22 Atmedia
13.23 Securosys
13.24 Packetlight Networks
13.25 Quantum Corporation
13.26 Technical Communication Corporation
