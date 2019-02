Gastrointestinal Diseases Pipeline Review, 2018 - Which Companies are the Most Active within Each Pipeline?

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gastrointestinal Diseases Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Gastrointestinal Diseases Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018 provides an overview of the pipeline landscape for gastrointestinal diseases. It provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development and key players involved in therapeutic development for gastroenteritis, enterocolitis, gastritis and peritonitis, and features dormant and discontinued products.

Gastroenteritis is an infection of the gut. Symptoms include stomach pain, cramping, fever, nausea, and a headache. Causes of gastroenteritis include contaminated food or water and contact with someone who has the virus. Treatment includes antibiotics, anti-emetic and anti-diarrheal medications. There are 12 products in development for this indication.



Enterocolitis is an inflammation of the large and small intestines. Symptoms include fever, abdominal swelling, nausea, diarrhea, rectal bleeding and sluggishness. Causes of enterocolitis include inflammation of the intestinal tissues, delayed gastric emptying, abdominal wall erythema, apnea, sepsis and cardiovascular collapse. Treatment includes antibiotics. There are eight products in development for this indication.



Gastritis is characterized by inflammation or swelling of the lining of the stomach. Acute gastritis lasts for a short period of time while chronic gastritis lasts for a long period of time (months to years). Gastritis can be caused by medications such as ibuprofen, aspirin, naproxen on long periods of consumption, excess intake of alcohol, Helicobacter pylori infection, certain autoimmune disorders, bile reflux, substance abuse (cocaine), consumption of corrosive or caustic substances such as poisons, extreme stress, viral infections and trauma.



The symptoms of gastritis may include loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting, abdominal pain and black stools. Treatment includes use of antacids, histamine 2 (H2) antagonists and proton pump inhibitors. There are 11 products in development for this indication.



Peritonitis is inflammation of the peritoneum. There are two types of peritonitis. Spontaneous bacterial peritonitis is the result of an infection of the fluid in the peritoneal cavity. Secondary peritonitis is usually due to an infection that has spread from the digestive tract. Symptoms include abdominal bloating, nausea and vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue, fever and chills. Treatment includes antibiotics. There are seven products in development for this indication.



Molecular targets in development for gastrointestinal diseases include toll-like receptors, interleukin receptors and bacterial proteins. Companies operating in this pipeline space include Kyowa Hakko Kirin, RedHill Biopharma and GlaxoSmithKline.



